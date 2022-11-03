Man from The Colony pleads guilty to federal child pornography violations

Read full article on original website
starlocalmedia.com
Violist, teacher, life guard: meet Plano resident Clair Heredia
Clair Heredia is a lifeguard for Plano Parks and Recreation. She was born and raised and Plano and graduated from Plano Senior High School in 2016. Let's learn more about her in our community spotlight:. How did you become a life guard?
starlocalmedia.com
Mesquite Police Department works to improve apartment safety
The Mesquite Police Department is working with apartments to build a safer community. Since October 2020, Mesquite’s crime prevention unit has taken on the Secure Apartments for Everyone (SAFE) program and worked with apartments throughout the city to help build a better connection between residents and law enforcement.
starlocalmedia.com
Coppell celebrates Municipal Court Week
The City of Coppell and the Coppell Municipal Court is celebrating Municipal Court Week from Monday, Nov. 7 through Friday, Nov. 11. During Municipal Court Week, Coppell residents are welcome to stop by the Municipal Court located at 130 Town Center Blvd. from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day to learn about the court and its role in the community. Specifically, on Friday, Nov. 11, the community can stop by the court to meet Coppell’s Marshals and get a tour of the courtroom.
starlocalmedia.com
Coppell News Roundup: Make A Child Smile, New Tech searches for career speakers and more
The City of Coppell is proud to announce that the Strategic Financial Engagement Department, formerly known as the Finance Department, has been awarded the Certificate of Distinction for its Investment Policy from the Government Treasurers’ Organization of Texas (GTOT). GTOT awards the certificate for a two-year period. The city first received this award in 2001 and has subsequently been recognized on a biannual basis.
starlocalmedia.com
McKinney News Roundup: Next meeting of McKinney's bond committee set for Nov. 9
The next meeting of the city of McKinney's bond committee is at 6 p.m. Nov. 9. The meetings are open to the public. The Nov. 9 meeting will begin with a general assembly of committee members at McKinney City Council Chambers (222 N. Tennessee St.) followed by individual subcommittee meetings, which will be located both at McKinney City Hall (222 N. Tennessee St.) and at the Development Services Building (221 N. Tennessee St.) See the full agenda at bit.ly/3Ngm2vQ.
starlocalmedia.com
Coppell ISD participates in Farm Fresh Challenge, putting locally sourced food in schools
The Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) hosts a Farm Fresh Challenge each year and Coppell ISD participated in the fall challenge to engage students and recognize nutrition professionals for their efforts to bring local foods and garden-based learning activities to their schools. The fall challenge took place from Oct. 1-31...
starlocalmedia.com
Allen Public Library Endowment Fund reaches record high in fundraiser
With the Allen Public Library’s expansion comes more programming. The library held its annual fundraiser on Oct. 15 and raised a record $16,801 through its live auction – a $2,000 increase from last year. Around 50 community members gathered to support the library’s expansion.
starlocalmedia.com
Mesquite News Roundup: Mesquite ISD service center named in James Huckaby's honor
Friends, families and colleagues of James Huckaby gathered for a dedication ceremony as the Mesquite ISD service center was named in his honor. Huckaby served the district for over 30 years and has been credited with establishing the district’s risk management department.
starlocalmedia.com
Plano updates its infrastructure; town hall slated for Nov. 10
Plano is currently revitalizing its roads. Major arterials including west Plano Parkway, Coit Road and Legacy Drive are currently wrapping up overlay construction and are expected to open in about a month.
starlocalmedia.com
Erwin Park in McKinney to close for prescribed burn Nov. 8
The city of McKinney has postponed a prescribed burn at Erwin Park that was scheduled for Nov. 8. The city stated Friday evening that the postponement was due to weather.
starlocalmedia.com
The Lakeside Journal News Roundup: Veterans Day information, event tickets for sale
The Colony city offices, facilities, and the library will be closed Friday, Nov. 11, for Veterans Day. There will be no delays in trash or recycling collection. The library will also be closed through Monday, Nov. 14 and will reopen Tuesday, Nov. 15. If a resident needs the library, TCPL’s digital library is available 24/7 and their free public wireless internet can be accessed anytime from the library’s parking lot, even when the library is closed.
starlocalmedia.com
Fall activities, holiday events lined up in the Leader communities for the week of Nov. 6
Carrollton and Lewisville have a variety of activities and events to participate in the week of Nov. 6, offering festive opportunities for the community to engage in. Take a look at the top five things to do in the Leader communities this week. Veterans Day celebration.
starlocalmedia.com
Construction starts on DART's Silver Line stations in Plano
Plano is on track to becoming more connected to the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. Along with DART’s incoming 26-mile Silver Line, Plano is slated to see two new, unique stations by 2024 that will more easily connect residents to the heart of the metroplex.
starlocalmedia.com
Artistic opportunities, festive events scheduled in Coppell for the week of Nov. 6
Coppell has a variety of events focused on the arts and the fall season the week of Nov. 6. Take a look at the top five activities to do this week in Coppell.
starlocalmedia.com
Carnivals, Veterans Day walk scheduled for the Lakeside Journal communities the week of Nov. 6
The Colony and Little Elm have a wide range of events to bring in the fall season including carnivals, pumpkin workshops, theatre performances, and more. Take a look at the top five events happening in the Lakeside Journal communities the week of Nov. 6. American Heroes event.
starlocalmedia.com
Fantastic five: Frisco ISD quartet set to meet in regional quarterfinals; Panther Creek advances
All season long, Frisco ISD has made a statement that, top to bottom, it plays the best volleyball in the state. It made its point when during the regular season, where nine of the 12 teams advanced to the playoffs, and the remaining three might have also made the cut had they been in districts outside their FISD rivals.
starlocalmedia.com
Plays, dance-offs, festivals and more! See what's happening in Plano the week of Nov. 6
Here are five things to do in Plano the week of Nov. 6.
starlocalmedia.com
Three-peat!!: Flower Mound girls win third straight state title; Coppell boys make history
As Flower Mound juniors and sisters, Nicole and Samantha Humphries, approached the finish line in Friday’s Class 6A state cross country championships, they saw they were running side-by-side. Samantha had an idea.
starlocalmedia.com
PHOTOS: Prestonwood, Parish battle for district championship
The Prestonwood Christian football team had a seven-game win streak snapped on Friday in a 42-14 loss to defending TAPPS state champion Parish Episcopal. Check out the top photos from the high-stakes ballgame.
starlocalmedia.com
Lady Jags' season ends in area round: Top-ranked Highland Park uses fast start to eliminate Flower Mound
ARLINGTON – Flower Mound head volleyball coach Jamie Siegel has raved about the growth of her Lady Jaguars. But that growth was tested Friday against Class 6A’s No. 1-ranked team, Highland Park. The Lady Jaguars, who only have three players with previous varsity experience on this year’s roster,...
