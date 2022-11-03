Read full article on original website
mymotherlode.com
Tuolumne County Sees Increase In Youth Respiratory Hospitalizations
Sonora, CA — Similar to statewide trends, Tuolumne County has recently seen an increase in children being hospitalized for respiratory issues. Public health officials across the state are concerned about a winter season that could see a mix of RSV (respiratory syncytial virus), Covid and the flu. On Monday,...
mymotherlode.com
New Details On Federal Grant Boosting Fire Service In Tuolumne County
Sonora, CA — More information is now known about the $9-million FEMA SAFER grant that will boost fire protection in Tuolumne County. Three million will be paid out over each of the next three years, as detailed here in an earlier story. CAO Tracie Riggs reports, “The grant will fund a total of 19 positions and add a station in Groveland and a station at Station 56 in Soulsbyville (near the Outpost). The grant will also increase staffing at Jamestown and Station 51[in Mono Village].”
mymotherlode.com
Leaders To Raise Concerns About Fentanyl And Opioid Abuse
Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County is seeing a concerning amount of opioid abuse in comparison to other areas of the state. This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature a discussion with Adventist Health Sonora Pharmacy Manager Leanne Piche, Tuolumne County Sheriff Bill Pooley and Tuolumne County Public Health Officer Dr. Kimberly Freeman.
sierranewsonline.com
Debris Burning Allowed With Permits
MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES–Effective Monday, November 7 at 8:00 AM debris burning will be allowed in Madera, Mariposa and Merced Counties. Residents possessing current and valid residential burn permits can now resume burning on permissive burn days. While cooler temperatures have helped to diminish the threat of wildfire, we are still...
mymotherlode.com
Tuolumne County Native New Mother Lode Fair Manager
Sonora, CA – The new Mother Lode Fair Manager is a Tuolumne County native who has worked for the fair for the past 24 years. Kim Helmbold was voted to serve in that position at the 29th District Agriculture Association/Mother Lode Fair Board of Directors October 25th meeting. “I’m...
mymotherlode.com
Roadwork in the Mother Lode
Motorists can expect a few delays on Mother Lode highways this week, from November 6th to the 12th. On Highway 49 tree work from Fifth Avenue in Jamestown to S. Green Street in Sonora will limit traffic to one-way. The work, including all along Stockton Street, is scheduled Monday through Friday from 6:45 am to 5 pm.
mymotherlode.com
Tuolumne-Calaveras Burn Suspension Being Lifted
Sonora, CA — Effective tomorrow (Friday) morning at 8am, burning will be allowed, with a permit, within the CAL Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras jurisdiction. Those with valid agriculture and residential burn permits will be allowed to burn as long as it is declared a permissive burn day. Agriculture burns must be...
adventuremomblog.com
3 Gold Rush Towns in California to Visit (Only 1+ Hour From Yosemite NP)
If you’re roadtripping to Yosemite National Park there are a few Gold Rush towns in California worth visiting along the way. I’m sharing more about the top things to do in Jamestown, Sonora, and Columbia, including great local places to eat and drink. My husband and I started...
mymotherlode.com
Wicked Weather Cancels Monument Sign Meeting
Calaveras County, CA — One of the six meetings to be held this month regarding gateway and wayfinding signs along Calaveras County highways has been postponed. The Clean California Gateway Monument project is a partnership between Caltrans and county public works officials. The six meetings are being held to get community input on the sign designs. 22 signs will go up in seven communities along Highways 12, 26, 49, and 4, as earlier reported here..
KSBW.com
What is in the sky? Video shows bright light tumbling down in Northern California
Many people across Northern California on Friday reported seeing a bright light in the sky tumbling down. Video taken from El Dorado County and a ring camera from Redding in Shasta County both show bright balls descending from a dark night sky. While KCRA 3 has not verified what the bright light was, Friday night is when the Taurids meteor shower was set to peak.
mymotherlode.com
Mountain Passes Could Remain Closed For Season
Sonora, CA – Next week’s forecasted snowstorm could keep the mountain passes closed for the season. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the western slope of the Northern Sierra Nevada from Sunday afternoon through late Tuesday night. There is also a Winter Storm Watch for Yosemite National Park, outside of the Yosemite Valley floor, from Sunday afternoon through Wednesday morning, as earlier reported here. While Highway 108 Sonora Pass is currently closed about 26 miles east of Strawberry, come Sunday, Nov. 6, at noon, it will move farther west to the Sno-Park, just six miles east of that community, due to the upcoming storms. Caltrans noted, “If there is enough snow, it will be closed for the season.”
mymotherlode.com
Winter Storm Warning For The Sierra Nevada Through Wednesday Morning
The National Weather Service has issued a couple of Winter Storm Warnings, effective today through Wednesday. The first warning is for the western slope of the Northern Sierra Nevada from 4 PM this afternoon until 4 AM Wednesday. The second is for Yosemite National Park, including the Yosemite Valley floor, from 4 PM this afternoon until 10 AM Wednesday.
Madera County Sheriff Pogue announces largest drug seizure in county history
The Madera County Sheriff's Office announced the largest drug seizure in county history Wednesday, following to a months-long operation.
Remains of missing Oakley woman Alexis Gabe found in Amador Co., officials confirm
Partial remains of Alexis Gabe, a Oakley woman who has been missing since January, have been found in Amador County, officials confirmed on Friday.
Mountain Democrat
Got something ripe for picking? American Pickers heading to California
“American Pickers” returns to California with plans to film in the Golden State in January 2023. “American Pickers” is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking” on The History Channel. The hit show follows skilled pickers in the business as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find sizable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.
mymotherlode.com
New Details On Wednesday’s HWY 4 Semi Crash
Calaveras County, CA – The CHP has released new information regarding a big rig crash that shut down Highway 4 for several hours. The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. west of the Hunt Road intersection, between Copperopolis and Angels Camp in Calaveras County, as reported here. The CHP reports the driver, 21-year-old William Magana of Oakland, was driving a 2008 Kenworth semi and pulling a trailer westbound on the highway at about 35 mph. CHP spokesperson Toby Butzler detailed, “Magana was driving the truck at an unsafe speed for the wet roadways. Due to his unsafe speed, he could not negotiate the turn in the roadway and allowed the trailer to leave the roadway, causing it to overturn and spill its load of scrap metal.”
mymotherlode.com
Three Arrested In Case Involving Burglary, Drugs And Vehicle Theft
Sonora, CA – Three were arrested in a case involving a burglary, drugs and vehicle theft. Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputies recently responded to the Pine Lake Drive area in Mi Wuk Village for a report of a burglary, and theft of a vehicle and motorcycle. Once on the scene, deputies discovered evidence that led them to a local business. They viewed video surveillance footage that helped them identify one suspect, 28-year-old Ivan Hand of Sonora.
Mountain Democrat
Chase leads to Highway 50 crash, investigation under way
A vehicle chase led to a crash on Highway 50 just east of Spring Street in Placerville Friday afternoon. California Highway Patrol officer Andrew Brown said El Dorado County sheriff’s deputies were in pursuit of a vehicle when the crash occurred just after noon. Video taken at the scene...
mymotherlode.com
The Second Storm Of The Season Begins Sunday
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the western slope of the Northern Sierra Nevada from Sunday afternoon through late Tuesday night. There is also a Winter Storm Watch for Yosemite National Park, outside of the Yosemite Valley floor, from Sunday afternoon through Wednesday morning. Total...
Generations of travelers visit this Calif. Gold Rush town for its legendary doughnut
Herb Caen once declared the treats were, "in the words of the Guide Michelin, worth a special trip."
