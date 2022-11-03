Sonora, CA – Next week’s forecasted snowstorm could keep the mountain passes closed for the season. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the western slope of the Northern Sierra Nevada from Sunday afternoon through late Tuesday night. There is also a Winter Storm Watch for Yosemite National Park, outside of the Yosemite Valley floor, from Sunday afternoon through Wednesday morning, as earlier reported here. While Highway 108 Sonora Pass is currently closed about 26 miles east of Strawberry, come Sunday, Nov. 6, at noon, it will move farther west to the Sno-Park, just six miles east of that community, due to the upcoming storms. Caltrans noted, “If there is enough snow, it will be closed for the season.”

