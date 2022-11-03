Read full article on original website
Karen Reed
2d ago
really? he does NOTHING for florida kids! the foster kids here are in dire need of changes! the whole dfs needs major help! it takes MONTHS to approve applications and the Healthcare assigned them is bs! what a sham!
Reply
13
Guest
2d ago
Send some money to everyone in Florida what he HAVENT DONE YET people struggling in different ways some struggling to provide food some struggling to keep their lights going rent paid ect He doesn’t care all he wants is for to be voted for and win
Reply
11
Kurt Altmann
3d ago
I have been praying that the governor feels pain!!!!! He has spreading CV19 with his selfishness behavior.
Reply
23
