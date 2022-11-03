Read full article on original website
Men’s swimming falls to PSU in dual-meet action
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University men’s swimming and diving team concluded the two-day dual meet weekend against Penn State on Saturday afternoon with a, 200.5-96.5, loss to the Nittany Lions at the McCoy Natatorium in University Park, Pennsylvania. “Overall, it was pretty good day,” Mountaineer coach...
West Virginia places second at WVU Fall Classic
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The No. 6-ranked West Virginia University rifle team finished in second place at the WVU Fall Classic after finishing with a team score of 4733 on Sunday afternoon, at the Bill McKenzie Rifle Range inside the WVU Shell Building in Morgantown. West Virginia (8-1, 3-0 GARC)...
Caldeira’s goal sends WVU to SBC semifinals
LEXINGTON, Ky. – The West Virginia University men’s soccer team earned a 1-0 win over Coastal Carolina in the Sun Belt Championship Quarterfinals on Sunday afternoon at the Bell Soccer Complex. Freshman forward Marcus Caldeira scored the game-winning goal in the 70th minute to send the fourth-seeded Mountaineers...
Brewster’s OT long bomb gives WVU latest Big 12 Tournament title
It’s no secret that Jordan Brewster, on top of being one of the best defensive players in the country, has one of the strongest kicking legs on this West Virginia women’s soccer team. But even Brewster wouldn’t mind a little assistance from the wind now and then.
Mountaineer women fall to Nittany Lions
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University women’s swimming and diving team suffered a, 208-92, loss to Penn State on Friday night at the McCoy Natatorium in University Park, Pennsylvania. Tonight’s competition marks the first day of the two-day dual meet against the Nittany Lions. WVU tallied three...
Mountaineers tie for second place on Day One of WVU Fall Classic
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The No. 6-ranked West Virginia University rifle team sits in a tie with No. 2 Alaska-Fairbanks after shooting a season-high smallbore score of 2351 at the WVU Fall Classic on Saturday afternoon, at the Bill McKenzie Rifle Range inside the WVU Shell Building in Morgantown. WVU...
West Virginia Falls Against Oklahoma
The West Virginia University volleyball team fell to Oklahoma at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown on Saturday, Nov. 5. Junior libero Skye Stokes led the Mountaineers with 11 digs. Saturday marked her 16th double-digit digs performance of the season and the 40th of her career. The Chester, West Virginia, native also lead the way with four service aces.
Rowing enjoys successful day at the Head of the Occoquan
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University rowing team competed at the Head of the Occoquan, today, hosted by the Occoquan Boat Club, at the Sandy Run Regional Park in Fairfax Station, Virginia. Complete results can be found at Ronin Racing. “On a day that is typically for only...
WVU men’s soccer opens SBC Championship with Coastal Carolina
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University men’s soccer team begins play at the 2022 Sun Belt Men’s Soccer Championship with a quarterfinal matchup against Coastal Carolina on Sunday, Nov. 6. Kickoff at the Bell Soccer Complex in Lexington, Kentucky, is set for 3 p.m. ET. Fans...
Cyclones tear through WVU in Ames
Cyclones smother Mountaineers to push them to the bottom of the Big 12. West Virginia football falls to the bottom of the Big 12 Conference after Iowa State trounced the Mountaineers 31-14 inside the Cyclones’ Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday. Iowa State’s top-ranked defense stifled the Mountaineer offense, holding...
WVU women’s soccer to meet TCU in Big 12 Championship Final on Sunday
ROUND ROCK, Texas – The No. 4-seed West Virginia University women’s soccer team vies for its fifth Big 12 Championship title, as it prepares to take on No. 2-seed TCU in the Big 12 Championship Final on Sunday, Nov. 6. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. ET, at Round Rock Multipurpose Complex in Round Rock, Texas.
WVU hoops vs. Mount St. Mary’s: Tip time, TV channel/stream info, and more
The college basketball season is finally here. A long offseason has led to the start of the 2022-23 regular season. West Virginia begins its quest for a bounce-back season at home Monday evening against Mount St. Mary’s. Here’s everything you need to know about WVU’s season opener:
WVU wins three individual titles at Southeast Open
SALEM, Va. – The West Virginia University wresting team captured three individual titles to close out its season opener at the 2022 Southeast Open on Saturday. Redshirt junior Anthony Carman, ranked in FloWrestling’s top 30 at 184 pounds, scored a 7-3 decision over Virginia Tech’s Samuel Fisher to win the tournament crown after Fisher knocked off No. 10 Gavin Kane of North Carolina, 2-1. Carman registered a takedown in the first period and added another one in the third to secure the victory. Overall, the Glen Dale, West Virginia, native registered a 4-0 record and outscored his opponents 45-8.
Mountaineers Set for Inaugural WVU Fall Classic
The No. 6-ranked West Virginia University rifle team is set for its inaugural WVU Fall Classic from Nov. 5-6. This year, the Mountaineers play host to No. 1 Kentucky, No. 2 Alaska-Fairbanks and No. 3 TCU at the Bill McKenzie Rifle Range inside the WVU Shell Building in Morgantown. The...
West Virginia, Oklahoma Set for Weekend Contest
The West Virginia University volleyball team welcomes Big 12 Conference foe Oklahoma to the WVU Coliseum on Saturday, Nov. 5. First serve is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on ESPN+, while live stats can be found on WVUsports.com. Sunday marks the 23rd all-time meeting between the Mountaineers (7-16, 0-10 Big...
West Virginia Opens Season at 2022 Southeast Open
The West Virginia University wrestling team begins its 2022-23 season in Salem, Virginia, at the Southeast Open inside the Cregger Center on the campus of Roanoke College this Saturday, Nov. 5. Tournament play is set to start at 10 a.m., ET. Fans can stream all the action live on FloWrestling....
Four-star wide receiver commits to WVU
West Virginia just added some speed to its 2023 recruiting class. Wide receiver Traylon Ray became the 19th addition to WVU’s class when he announced his commitment to the Mountaineers on Twitter on Friday afternoon. Ray is the fourth wide receiver to pick WVU ahead of the signing period.
McCormick, Thiesen Earn All-Sun Belt Honors
Senior midfielder Luke McCormick and redshirt junior defender Bjarne Thiesen of the West Virginia University men’s soccer team have been named to the All-Sun Belt Second Team, the conference announced on Friday. With the accolades, the Mountaineers have now placed multiple players on all-conference teams in 13 of the...
Josiah Harris lets work ethic do the talking in first season with WVU
Talented freshman forward looks to continue to improve and learn after high school injury. What’s in a name? Two Josiahs entered Bob Huggins’ program over the offseason. Josiah Davis and Josiah Harris. Both are freshmen. Both played high school basketball roughly three hours from Morgantown, give or take...
WVU esports team wins regional, qualifies for national tournament
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WBOY) — WVU’s esports program is only in its first year but is already seeing success in its VALORANT division, winning the Mid-Atlantic regional tournament in Columbus, Ohio in Red Bull’s Campus Clutch tournament series. This win qualifies WVU for the National Final, the winner of which will represent the United States in the Campus Clutch World Final in December.
