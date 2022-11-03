SAYRE, PA (WENY) -- A fatal fire in Bradford County Sunday morning claimed the life of two people, and an investigation is underway. Fire crews responded to a house fire just after 4AM on Sunday on Bensley Street, which is in the Milltown neighborhood of Sayre. According to the Bradford County Coroner, two people - one male and one female, were found dead inside the home after the fire was put out.

BRADFORD COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO