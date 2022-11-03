Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lycoming County suit against central Pa. firm over landfill storage tank to continue
WILLIAMSPORT- A five-year-old lawsuit that accuses a Dillsburg contractor of not completing according to specifications a $5.7 million leachate storage tank at the Lycoming County landfill will continue. Lycoming County Judge William P. Carlucci last Thursday denied summary judgment motions filed by the county, its landfill engineering firm of Cummings...
Clinton, Lycoming, Northumberland, Tioga establishments receive citations from liquor enforcement officers
The PA State Police, Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement issued citations to a number of establishments in Clinton, Lycoming, Northumberland, and Tioga counties during the month of October. According to a report, citations were issued to the following: Clinton County: Sportsman Hotel, Renovo, was cited for selling alcoholic beverages on Aug. 1 with an expired...
Native American Heritage celebrated in Schuylkill County
LLEWELLYN, Pa. — These are just a few authentic Native American items in Dave McSurdy's collection. The man from Minersville has dedicated his career to teaching Native American heritage in Schuylkill county and beyond. "We should be learning about ways of life that our different than ours because most...
Former Country Cupboard in Union County coming down
LEWISBURG, Pa. — The former Country Cupboard Restaurant was one of the most popular places to eat in Union County for nearly five decades. On this day, people gathered in the parking lot to watch it being torn down. "It's really sad to see such an institution go," Chad...
Schools express resolve after post-game vandalism at Milton Area
MILTON, Pa. — Earlier this year, Milton Area School District unveiled its new $14 million athletic complex. The Black Panthers hosted Selinsgrove Area High School on Friday for a PIAA playoff football game. The Seals came out on top, but it's what happened after the game that has everyone talking.
Football players linked to locker room vandalism will be held accountable: Pa. district
Officials from the Selinsgrove School District pledged to rectify “any and all wrongdoings” by their high school football team after some players were accused of vandalizing their opponent’s locker room after a playoff win Friday night. District officials on Monday said they were investigating the “locker room...
local21news.com
Semi-truck stuck under a bridge in Harrisburg
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials worked for hours to clear out a large semi-truck that ended up getting stuck underneath a bridge on City Park Dr. Emergency dispatch says that authorities were called to the scene earlier on Nov. 6 at around 11 a.m. after the truck had tried to make it underneath the overpass between Derry St. and Paxton St.
BU student charged for allegedly removing, stealing parking boot
Bloomsburg, Pa. — A Bloomsburg University student has been charged after he reportedly cut off a parking boot and removed his car without paying the fine. Shane Timothy Maloney, 20, of Stroudsburg, left his Subaru Impreza in a private parking lot at Carver Place Parking Lot, 415 Lightstreet Road, for several days in September, police said. Maloney did not have a permit to park in the lot. On Sept. 6,...
wkok.com
Country Cupboard Demolition Underway, Future Still Unknown
LEWISBURG – One of the Valley’s iconic restaurants is officially no more after nearly 50 years of business. Demolition started Monday on the former Country Cupboard Restaurant and Gift Shops. This comes as Evangelical Community Hospital announced in April it finalized negotiations with the Baylor-Hamm Companies to purchase the property.
WFMZ-TV Online
Decisions await voters heading to polls in Schuylkill County
On Tuesday, Schuylkill County voters who like to do it the old-fashioned way will head to the polls. Along with casting ballots for U.S. senator from Pennsylvania and representative in the redrawn 9th Congressional District, they will choose representatives in the four state legislative districts in the county, which also were redrawn.
wkok.com
Fire Hits Snyder County Business, Apartment, No Injuries Reported
SHAMOKIN DAM – Fire hit an apartment in Snyder County Sunday evening, no one was hurt but a family is being helped by the Red Cross. CSR 911 tells us, volunteers were called to 4747 Susquehanna Trail, that is a Route 15 business and apartment north of the 11 & 15 split. It was near Blue Hill Drive in Shamokin Dam.
therecord-online.com
Four dead in Lycoming County shooting incident
UNITYVILLE, PA – State police continue to investigate a mass shooting incident near the Lycoming – Columbia County line Saturday morning. Police from the Bloomsburg and Montoursville barracks responded to the call of a woman being shot. Troopers from Bloomsburg were first on the scene and said they...
NewsChannel 36
Two Killed in Bradford County House Fire
SAYRE, PA (WENY) -- A fatal fire in Bradford County Sunday morning claimed the life of two people, and an investigation is underway. Fire crews responded to a house fire just after 4AM on Sunday on Bensley Street, which is in the Milltown neighborhood of Sayre. According to the Bradford County Coroner, two people - one male and one female, were found dead inside the home after the fire was put out.
Two central Pa. men die in separate vehicle accidents: reports
Two fatal crashes took place in Snyder County this weekend, according to The Sunbury Daily Item. Lance U. Sensenig, 29, of Winfield, died following a one-car accident on Penns Drive in Monroe Township on Friday evening and John A. Coffin, 57, of Selinsgrove, died Saturday morning in a crash along Route 522 in Middlecreek Township, state police at Selinsgrove reported.
Man killed in farming accident
Port Trevorton, Pa. — A 73-year-old man was killed in a farming accident Saturday night, according to State Police at Selinsgrove. Wayne L. Kantz, of Selinsgrove, died when he was thrown from a tractor and pinned underneath a corn picker while it was traveling on Stahl Hill Road in Chapman Township around 10 p.m., said Trooper William Shreve. Snyder County Coroner Wiliam Pheasant pronounced Kantz dead at the scene. Police...
wkok.com
Two Road Deaths Reported in Snyder County, Friday and Saturday
SELINSGROVE – Selinsgrove state troopers say they investigated two tragic crashes involving Valley residents this weekend. The first occurred Friday about 6:30pm in Monroe Township, Snyder County along Penns Drive. Killed in a one vehicle crash was 29-year-old Lance Sensenig of Winfield. They say he was driving an SUV which went off the road, hit an embankment and overturned.
Shooting in Edwardsville
EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — One person was injured after a shooting in Luzerne County Monday night. Police were called to the intersection of Zerby and Lawrence Avenues in Edwardsville around 5 p.m. Officials say a man was shot before going into a home on Zerby Avenue. The man was taken...
New use for vacant property in Milton sparks debate
Milton, Pa. — A Milton business owner is looking to transform a dilapidated property into a fly ash transfer station — but that will require state and borough approval. Fly ash is the residue left behind from firing coal in plants, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. The substance, consisting primarily of silicon, aluminum, iron and calcium, is often repurposed for use in construction materials. David Damaghi, Mr. Milton...
WOLF
Selinsgrove man dies in tractor crash Saturday night
Chapman Township (Snyder County) — The Selinsgrove Barracks of the Pennsylvania State Police say Wayne Kantz, 73, of Selinsgrove, died in a tractor crash. Troopers responded to the 800-block of Stahls Hill Road in Chapman Township at 8:54 p.m. Saturday. Troopers say the driver of that tractor, Joseph Kantz, 51, of Selinsgrove, was towing a New Idea corn picker and Wayne riding on the tractor's left rear fender-
Police ID Harrisburg Man, 29, Killed During Weekend Argument
Police have identified the 29-year-old Harrisburg man killed during an argument in Shippensburg this weekend. Milton D. Washington and the gunman got into an argument at the intersection of N. Queen Street and Coover Avenue around 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, Pennsylvania State Police said in a news release.
Comments / 0