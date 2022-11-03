ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomsburg, PA

NorthcentralPA.com

Clinton, Lycoming, Northumberland, Tioga establishments receive citations from liquor enforcement officers

The PA State Police, Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement issued citations to a number of establishments in Clinton, Lycoming, Northumberland, and Tioga counties during the month of October. According to a report, citations were issued to the following: Clinton County: Sportsman Hotel, Renovo, was cited for selling alcoholic beverages on Aug. 1 with an expired...
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Semi-truck stuck under a bridge in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials worked for hours to clear out a large semi-truck that ended up getting stuck underneath a bridge on City Park Dr. Emergency dispatch says that authorities were called to the scene earlier on Nov. 6 at around 11 a.m. after the truck had tried to make it underneath the overpass between Derry St. and Paxton St.
HARRISBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

BU student charged for allegedly removing, stealing parking boot

Bloomsburg, Pa. — A Bloomsburg University student has been charged after he reportedly cut off a parking boot and removed his car without paying the fine. Shane Timothy Maloney, 20, of Stroudsburg, left his Subaru Impreza in a private parking lot at Carver Place Parking Lot, 415 Lightstreet Road, for several days in September, police said. Maloney did not have a permit to park in the lot. On Sept. 6,...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
wkok.com

Country Cupboard Demolition Underway, Future Still Unknown

LEWISBURG – One of the Valley’s iconic restaurants is officially no more after nearly 50 years of business. Demolition started Monday on the former Country Cupboard Restaurant and Gift Shops. This comes as Evangelical Community Hospital announced in April it finalized negotiations with the Baylor-Hamm Companies to purchase the property.
LEWISBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Decisions await voters heading to polls in Schuylkill County

On Tuesday, Schuylkill County voters who like to do it the old-fashioned way will head to the polls. Along with casting ballots for U.S. senator from Pennsylvania and representative in the redrawn 9th Congressional District, they will choose representatives in the four state legislative districts in the county, which also were redrawn.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Fire Hits Snyder County Business, Apartment, No Injuries Reported

SHAMOKIN DAM – Fire hit an apartment in Snyder County Sunday evening, no one was hurt but a family is being helped by the Red Cross. CSR 911 tells us, volunteers were called to 4747 Susquehanna Trail, that is a Route 15 business and apartment north of the 11 & 15 split. It was near Blue Hill Drive in Shamokin Dam.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

Four dead in Lycoming County shooting incident

UNITYVILLE, PA – State police continue to investigate a mass shooting incident near the Lycoming – Columbia County line Saturday morning. Police from the Bloomsburg and Montoursville barracks responded to the call of a woman being shot. Troopers from Bloomsburg were first on the scene and said they...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
NewsChannel 36

Two Killed in Bradford County House Fire

SAYRE, PA (WENY) -- A fatal fire in Bradford County Sunday morning claimed the life of two people, and an investigation is underway. Fire crews responded to a house fire just after 4AM on Sunday on Bensley Street, which is in the Milltown neighborhood of Sayre. According to the Bradford County Coroner, two people - one male and one female, were found dead inside the home after the fire was put out.
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Two central Pa. men die in separate vehicle accidents: reports

Two fatal crashes took place in Snyder County this weekend, according to The Sunbury Daily Item. Lance U. Sensenig, 29, of Winfield, died following a one-car accident on Penns Drive in Monroe Township on Friday evening and John A. Coffin, 57, of Selinsgrove, died Saturday morning in a crash along Route 522 in Middlecreek Township, state police at Selinsgrove reported.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man killed in farming accident

Port Trevorton, Pa. — A 73-year-old man was killed in a farming accident Saturday night, according to State Police at Selinsgrove. Wayne L. Kantz, of Selinsgrove, died when he was thrown from a tractor and pinned underneath a corn picker while it was traveling on Stahl Hill Road in Chapman Township around 10 p.m., said Trooper William Shreve. Snyder County Coroner Wiliam Pheasant pronounced Kantz dead at the scene. Police...
SELINSGROVE, PA
wkok.com

Two Road Deaths Reported in Snyder County, Friday and Saturday

SELINSGROVE – Selinsgrove state troopers say they investigated two tragic crashes involving Valley residents this weekend. The first occurred Friday about 6:30pm in Monroe Township, Snyder County along Penns Drive. Killed in a one vehicle crash was 29-year-old Lance Sensenig of Winfield. They say he was driving an SUV which went off the road, hit an embankment and overturned.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Shooting in Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — One person was injured after a shooting in Luzerne County Monday night. Police were called to the intersection of Zerby and Lawrence Avenues in Edwardsville around 5 p.m. Officials say a man was shot before going into a home on Zerby Avenue. The man was taken...
EDWARDSVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

New use for vacant property in Milton sparks debate

Milton, Pa. — A Milton business owner is looking to transform a dilapidated property into a fly ash transfer station — but that will require state and borough approval. Fly ash is the residue left behind from firing coal in plants, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. The substance, consisting primarily of silicon, aluminum, iron and calcium, is often repurposed for use in construction materials. David Damaghi, Mr. Milton...
MILTON, PA
WOLF

Selinsgrove man dies in tractor crash Saturday night

Chapman Township (Snyder County) — The Selinsgrove Barracks of the Pennsylvania State Police say Wayne Kantz, 73, of Selinsgrove, died in a tractor crash. Troopers responded to the 800-block of Stahls Hill Road in Chapman Township at 8:54 p.m. Saturday. Troopers say the driver of that tractor, Joseph Kantz, 51, of Selinsgrove, was towing a New Idea corn picker and Wayne riding on the tractor's left rear fender-
SELINSGROVE, PA

