Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington Announces They Will File a Challenge if Trump Runs for PresidentThe Maine WriterWashington, DC
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feetRoger MarshRiverdale Park, MD
Jeff Bezos Looking Into Buying Washington CommandersAction NewsWashington, DC
Study names Alexandria, VA one of the best towns in America for mental health and wellnessEllen EastwoodAlexandria, VA
Field Hockey: No. 20 Ohio State loses to No. 2 Maryland in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
hubison.com
Howard Women Open Season at Home Against LaSalle
WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Howard University women's basketball team, fresh off a historic season in 2021-22, will look to continue to build on last year's success when it hosts the Explorers of LaSalle University on Monday, November 7 at 7 pm in Burr Gymnasium. The game will be streamed live on http://www.hubison.com.
Hilltop
Hawkins Is Working To Change The Narrative Of Howard Basketball
As we enter the fall, the 2022-23 basketball season preparation officially begins for sophomore guard Elijah Hawkins. The D.C. native is coming off an outstanding freshman campaign where he averaged 13.0 points per game, notched 5.6 assists, and was named Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Rookie of the Year. Even with...
Georgetown Voice
Brandon Murray is bringing the grind—and the style—back to the District
If you spot Brandon Murray on campus in his sweatpants, be sure to keep your distance. Murray, the sophomore transfer from Louisiana State University (LSU) who looks to be the Hoya’s primary scoring option this coming season, likes to stay put-together in all aspects of his daily life. This goes for his performance on the court as well as his appearance off of it.
hubison.com
Men's Basketball Opens Season at No. 4 Kentucky
Lexington, KY--The Howard University men's basketball team faces a stern test when it opens the 2022-23 season against the University of Kentucky at Rupp Arena on Monday at 6:30 pm. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network. This will be the first time that the Bison have played...
offtackleempire.com
The King of the Dipshits Returns: Maryland’s Mediocre Again!
Let’s start with the good news. It was 80 degrees and bright sunshine in Maryland, a wonderful day to do yardwork instead of watching Maryland play like Indiana. I checked in on the game to take a break from the yard work intending to watch the the 2nd half. Easy call to go back out into the warm sunshine.
hubison.com
Bison Place Second at NJIT Tri-Meet
NEWARK, N.J. - Howard University swimming and diving traveled to Newark, N.J. to compete in NJIT's tri-meet Saturday afternoon. The Bison had stiff competition as the opponents consisted of the host, Long Island University and Sacred Heart University. Outswimming the competition by three seconds, first-year Skylar Debnam (Chandler, Az.) earned...
Annual DMV Black Restaurant Week returns, here's where to grab a bite
WASHINGTON — DC Mayor Muriel Bowser took the podium at the Anacostia Art Center Monday to kick off DMV Black Restaurant Week, which spans the District, Maryland and Virginia every November, as well as to discuss improvements to food access in Wards 7 and 8. This year’s theme for...
PhillyBite
Top 10 Best Burgers in Washington, D.C.
- There are several excellent options for you if you're looking for a great burger in Washington, D.C. You'll find them at Brookland's Finest Bar and Kitchen, Le Diplomate, Primrose, and Lucky Buns. But what should you order? The answer may surprise you. Brookland's Finest Bar and Kitchen. If you're...
Beloved soccer coach killed by security guard at an East Baltimore bar
The coach of a local championship soccer team is dead tonight after being shot by a security guard at a bar in East Baltimore.
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Burgers in Maryland?
- If you're looking for a great burger in Maryland, there are many places to choose from. If you're in Baltimore, check out Kooper's Tavern, URBurger, and Grumps Café. You can also try Clark Burger in Baltimore. Kooper’s Tavern in Baltimore. Kooper's Tavern in Baltimore is the spot...
WTOP
DC police seek car linked to fatal shooting of teenager near Washington Convention Center
Police in D.C. are looking for a car they say is linked to the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy last Friday. Makai Green, of Northwest, died following the shooting in an alley on the 700 block of N Street near the Washington Convention Center. Police have released surveillance images...
dcnewsnow.com
5 found dead in La Plata home
Police said that five people were shot and killed in a single-family La Plata home. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/5-found-dead-in-la-plata-home/. 5 found dead in La Plata home. Police said that five people were shot and killed in a single-family La Plata home. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/5-found-dead-in-la-plata-home/. Clothing costs jump: are DMV...
NBC Washington
Trio of $1M-Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in Maryland, Virginia
The Powerball lottery drawing on Wednesday night didn’t mint any new billionaires — but three lucky players in Virginia and Maryland are still waking up richer. Tickets winning $1 million each were sold at a 7-Eleven on Soapstone Drive in Reston, a gas station in Baltimore and a Giant grocery in Calvert County, lottery officials said.
Opinion: How A Spat Over This Street Name Became The Final Straw In D.C.'s Fight Against Gentrification
Gentrification is not just the buying up of land once inhabited by Black folks — it's also the naming of things.
mocoshow.com
Unclaimed $100,000 & $50,000 Winning Powerball Tickets Sold This Week in Gaithersburg; Tonight’s Powerball Jackpot Now at $1.6 Billion
A $100,000 winning Powerball ticket sold at Steve’s Beer, Wine & Deli (12132 Darnestown Road, Gaithersburg) and a $50,000 winning ticket sold at 3 Star Beer & Wine (18524 Woodfield Road, Gaithersburg) remain unclaimed as of Friday, November 4, according to the Maryland Lottery. The tickets were purchased for the Wednesday, November 2nd drawing. Saturday’s Powerball drawing now has an estimated jackpot of $1.6 billion, with a c.
dcnewsnow.com
Accused Shoplifter and Security Guard Die in Exchange of Gunfire Inside Maryland Grocery Store
The Prince George's County Police Department said a woman tried to steal something from Giant in Oxon Hill, Md. and that she pulled a gun out and shot at a security guard at the supermarket. The guard shot back. He and she died. Accused Shoplifter and Security Guard Die in...
15-Year-Old Shot To Death In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 15-year-old was shot multiple times and killed on Friday afternoon in Northwest, D.C. This incident happened in the 700 Block of N Street. Shortly before 5 pm, the Washington D.C. Metro Police Department responded to a shooting call. When they arrived, they discovered 15-year-old Makai Green of D.C. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to an area hospital. After all possible measures were taken, the victim was pronounced. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 15-Year-Old Shot To Death In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Washington City Paper
Local R&B Performer Alex Vaughn Is an Artist on the Rise
Alex Vaughn, a Prince George’s County native, continues her breakout year with a sold-out, one night only show this Sunday, Nov. 6, at Songbyrd. The event will be Vaughn’s first live performance since releasing her mainstream debut album, The Hurtbook, last month. The flourishing R&B singer moved to L.A. and joined the Love Renaissance (LVRN) record label in 2021, quickly becoming an up-and-coming star in the industry. Her single “Mirage” has accumulated more than 3,000,000 streams on Spotify since its February release, and various publications including BET, Essence, and VIBE have endorsed her talent.
WTOP
Second teen arrested in shooting of Commanders’ RB Robinson
D.C. police have arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with the August shooting of Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. According to a news release, the teenage boy — who was 14 at the time of the shooting — was arrested Friday on a charge of assault with intent to rob while armed with a gun.
Deputies find 5 dead in Maryland home after shooting report
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Five adults were found dead in a Maryland home after deputies responded to reports of a shooting, according to the Charles County sheriff. The Charles County Sheriff’s office said in a tweet that deputies responded to the home in La Plata at 4 p.m. Friday in response to the shooting reports. […]
