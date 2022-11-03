ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hubison.com

Howard Women Open Season at Home Against LaSalle

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Howard University women's basketball team, fresh off a historic season in 2021-22, will look to continue to build on last year's success when it hosts the Explorers of LaSalle University on Monday, November 7 at 7 pm in Burr Gymnasium. The game will be streamed live on http://www.hubison.com.
WASHINGTON, DC
Hilltop

Hawkins Is Working To Change The Narrative Of Howard Basketball

As we enter the fall, the 2022-23 basketball season preparation officially begins for sophomore guard Elijah Hawkins. The D.C. native is coming off an outstanding freshman campaign where he averaged 13.0 points per game, notched 5.6 assists, and was named Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Rookie of the Year. Even with...
WASHINGTON, DC
Georgetown Voice

Brandon Murray is bringing the grind—and the style—back to the District

If you spot Brandon Murray on campus in his sweatpants, be sure to keep your distance. Murray, the sophomore transfer from Louisiana State University (LSU) who looks to be the Hoya’s primary scoring option this coming season, likes to stay put-together in all aspects of his daily life. This goes for his performance on the court as well as his appearance off of it.
WASHINGTON, DC
hubison.com

Men's Basketball Opens Season at No. 4 Kentucky

Lexington, KY--The Howard University men's basketball team faces a stern test when it opens the 2022-23 season against the University of Kentucky at Rupp Arena on Monday at 6:30 pm. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network. This will be the first time that the Bison have played...
LEXINGTON, KY
offtackleempire.com

The King of the Dipshits Returns: Maryland’s Mediocre Again!

Let’s start with the good news. It was 80 degrees and bright sunshine in Maryland, a wonderful day to do yardwork instead of watching Maryland play like Indiana. I checked in on the game to take a break from the yard work intending to watch the the 2nd half. Easy call to go back out into the warm sunshine.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
hubison.com

Bison Place Second at NJIT Tri-Meet

NEWARK, N.J. - Howard University swimming and diving traveled to Newark, N.J. to compete in NJIT's tri-meet Saturday afternoon. The Bison had stiff competition as the opponents consisted of the host, Long Island University and Sacred Heart University. Outswimming the competition by three seconds, first-year Skylar Debnam (Chandler, Az.) earned...
NEWARK, NJ
PhillyBite

Top 10 Best Burgers in Washington, D.C.

- There are several excellent options for you if you're looking for a great burger in Washington, D.C. You'll find them at Brookland's Finest Bar and Kitchen, Le Diplomate, Primrose, and Lucky Buns. But what should you order? The answer may surprise you. Brookland's Finest Bar and Kitchen. If you're...
WASHINGTON, DC
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Burgers in Maryland?

- If you're looking for a great burger in Maryland, there are many places to choose from. If you're in Baltimore, check out Kooper's Tavern, URBurger, and Grumps Café. You can also try Clark Burger in Baltimore. Kooper’s Tavern in Baltimore. Kooper's Tavern in Baltimore is the spot...
BALTIMORE, MD
dcnewsnow.com

5 found dead in La Plata home

Police said that five people were shot and killed in a single-family La Plata home. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/5-found-dead-in-la-plata-home/. 5 found dead in La Plata home. Police said that five people were shot and killed in a single-family La Plata home. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/5-found-dead-in-la-plata-home/. Clothing costs jump: are DMV...
LA PLATA, MD
NBC Washington

Trio of $1M-Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in Maryland, Virginia

The Powerball lottery drawing on Wednesday night didn’t mint any new billionaires — but three lucky players in Virginia and Maryland are still waking up richer. Tickets winning $1 million each were sold at a 7-Eleven on Soapstone Drive in Reston, a gas station in Baltimore and a Giant grocery in Calvert County, lottery officials said.
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Unclaimed $100,000 & $50,000 Winning Powerball Tickets Sold This Week in Gaithersburg; Tonight’s Powerball Jackpot Now at $1.6 Billion

A $100,000 winning Powerball ticket sold at Steve’s Beer, Wine & Deli (12132 Darnestown Road, Gaithersburg) and a $50,000 winning ticket sold at 3 Star Beer & Wine (18524 Woodfield Road, Gaithersburg) remain unclaimed as of Friday, November 4, according to the Maryland Lottery. The tickets were purchased for the Wednesday, November 2nd drawing. Saturday’s Powerball drawing now has an estimated jackpot of $1.6 billion, with a c.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Shore News Network

15-Year-Old Shot To Death In D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 15-year-old was shot multiple times and killed on Friday afternoon in Northwest, D.C. This incident happened in the 700 Block of N Street. Shortly before 5 pm, the Washington D.C. Metro Police Department responded to a shooting call. When they arrived, they discovered 15-year-old Makai Green of D.C. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to an area hospital. After all possible measures were taken, the victim was pronounced. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 15-Year-Old Shot To Death In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington City Paper

Local R&B Performer Alex Vaughn Is an Artist on the Rise

Alex Vaughn, a Prince George’s County native, continues her breakout year with a sold-out, one night only show this Sunday, Nov. 6, at Songbyrd. The event will be Vaughn’s first live performance since releasing her mainstream debut album, The Hurtbook, last month. The flourishing R&B singer moved to L.A. and joined the Love Renaissance (LVRN) record label in 2021, quickly becoming an up-and-coming star in the industry. Her single “Mirage” has accumulated more than 3,000,000 streams on Spotify since its February release, and various publications including BET, Essence, and VIBE have endorsed her talent.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Second teen arrested in shooting of Commanders’ RB Robinson

D.C. police have arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with the August shooting of Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. According to a news release, the teenage boy — who was 14 at the time of the shooting — was arrested Friday on a charge of assault with intent to rob while armed with a gun.
WASHINGTON, DC
News 8 WROC

Deputies find 5 dead in Maryland home after shooting report

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Five adults were found dead in a Maryland home after deputies responded to reports of a shooting, according to the Charles County sheriff. The Charles County Sheriff’s office said in a tweet that deputies responded to the home in La Plata at 4 p.m. Friday in response to the shooting reports. […]
LA PLATA, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy