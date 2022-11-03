BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Sunday. Head to the ECHO Leahy Center for Vermont Destination Imagination S.T.E.A.M. Day! In Burlington from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. you can join in for hands-on science, technology, engineering, arts, and math activities. Kids, teens, and their families will have the opportunity to enjoy inventing and building through a variety of creative challenges. Admission is included with a museum ticket or membership.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 20 HOURS AGO