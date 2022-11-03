Read full article on original website
WCAX
Vermont veterinarian helping owners care for geriatric pets
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - “It can be fairly simple. It feels really complicated,” said Dr. Erika Bruner, a Veterinarian based in central Vermont. According to Dr. Bruner, Elderly pet care is about maximizing comfort in the activities of everyday life- with love, connection, and a bit of humor.
‘Shelters aren’t the answer’: New COTS director seeks lasting solutions on homelessness￼
Jonathan Farrell will take over as executive director this month at the Burlington-based agency following the retirement of longtime director Rita Markley. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘Shelters aren’t the answer’: New COTS director seeks lasting solutions on homelessness￼.
The Valley Reporter
Superintendent survey results are in
Superintendent Dr. Mike Leichliter reported at the October 26 Harwood Unified Union School District (HUUSD) Board meeting that he had received 660 responses to the survey he put out this summer when he joined the district on July 1. He gave a brief overview of the survey results, which he is using as he develops his superintendent goals to be approved at the next board meeting.
WCAX
Day in the life: Vermont’s substitute teachers
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The pandemic may be waning, but substitute teachers are still needed in high demand across Vermont as absences leave gaps in the classroom. “I just love working with the kids and I connect with the community and the flexibility of it,” said Kelly Connaughton. Connaughton...
cardinalpointsonline.com
College ‘adopts’ 125 local kids
For at least 50 years, SUNY Plattsburgh has been working with the Clinton County Department of Social Services to bring holiday joy to local children, as part of the Adopt-a-Friend charity initiative. This year, 125 children ages 1 to 17 have been “adopted.”. No one can remember exactly when...
VTDigger
Expanded Danville Health Center reopens to the community November 7th
Danville, VT – Northern Counties Health Care (NCHC) announces the re-opening of the Danville Health Center on November 7th following a complete remodel and a 1,600 square foot expansion. The renovated and expanded space is welcoming, comfortable, and updated for patients, featuring artwork from Timothy Kirchoff, a local photographer....
WCAX
What to Do: Sunday, November 6
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Sunday. Head to the ECHO Leahy Center for Vermont Destination Imagination S.T.E.A.M. Day! In Burlington from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. you can join in for hands-on science, technology, engineering, arts, and math activities. Kids, teens, and their families will have the opportunity to enjoy inventing and building through a variety of creative challenges. Admission is included with a museum ticket or membership.
mynbc5.com
Vermont woman breaks into South Burlington home, armed with a knife
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — A Vermont woman is behind bars after breaking into and barricading herself inside of a South Burlington home. Police say 34-year-old Teilya Brunet broke into a home on Forest St. armed with a knife around 10:15 p.m. Friday. Officials say Brunet knew the homeowner and...
Addison Independent
Rick Clark, 69, longtime Addison County resident
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Rick Clark passed away suddenly due to complications related to Parkinson’s Disease. He was born Feb. 24, 1953, in Bristol, Conn., the son of Doris and Don Clark. A resident of Shoreham, Whiting, and Middlebury for over 40 years, Rick loved Vermont, riding his mountain...
WCAX
Exploring the Elmwood Avenue cemetery of Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - “There’s so many of the markers that are completely gone. You can’t really identify them much anymore. So he is going to try to get some of them identified. Maybe in a couple of years we might know more about who’s buried here,” said Lorrie Driscoll.
montpelierbridge.org
A Perfect Storm: Homelessness in Central Vermont
Homeless shelters across the nation are reporting a surge in people seeking help, and central Vermont is no exception, according to Rick DeAngelis, co-executive director of the Good Samaritan Haven, who gave a talk to about 60 at the Montpelier Senior Activity Center last week. During his presentation, “A Perfect...
Vermont towns seek local control over gun laws
A resolution that passed in Woodstock and a similar one coming before the Burlington City Council call on the state to repeal a law barring towns from creating their own gun regulations. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont towns seek local control over gun laws.
VTDigger
Tougher reporting on the Bank of Burlington
In recent years, there have been efforts to establish a state bank in Vermont. Proposed legislation would give Vermont the power to lend without relying on private finance, but so far, the banking lobby has succeeded in preventing the Bank of Vermont’s charter. But we do not have to worry, because we have the Bank of Burlington.
WCAX
Wood 4 Good program gets fired up for Franklin County expansion
SAINT ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Hundreds of Chittenden County homes have been warmer thanks to free firewood. The Wood 4 Good program started with a Jericho father and his two sons several years ago delivering free wood to Chittenden County families no questions asked. Now, the group has around 80 volunteers, but they need more to expand into the Franklin County area.
WCAX
Aging Vermonters victims of state's real estate 'gridlock'
The period after a stroke and be scary and confusing for both victims and their families. New wind turbine pilot project launched on BTV parking garage roof. The Burlington International Airport parking garage isn’t just for cars anymore, it’s now part of the city’s renewable energy transformation.
mynbc5.com
Plattsburgh massage parlor reopens after devastating fire
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — StoneWorks Massage & Skincare is back open for business 21 days after a fire burned down its previous building. The Plattsburgh business was in the process of moving to a new site on Tom Miller Road before the fire. Since then, owners tell us the community has been helping them get back on their feet, making donations and moving furniture.
Montpelier police chief resigns; takes police director position in Kansas
Police Departments across the state of Vermont are doing more with less statewide. And this week, the capitol city’s police department was made aware it would be without a police chief come 2023. When Montpelier Police Chief Brian Peete made his way to Vermont’s capital over two years ago, police departments across the country […]
WCAX
Electronic health firm settles whistleblower case in Burlington federal court
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you use health care, you have an electronic health record. A Florida-based health records company this week agreed to a $45 million settlement in Burlington federal court to resolve allegations of using kickbacks to generate business. The settlement resolves allegations filed in Vermont by Amanda Long, a former Modernizing Medicine vice president, under the whistleblower provisions of the False Claims Act.
Burlington mayor notes progress in affordable housing
Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger says progress is being made to re-house the homeless community. Tuesday, he visited the Elmwood Ave. emergency shelter site with representatives from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Officials spoke about creating more affordable housing for Burlington, under the HUD's "House America Initiative."
Addison Independent
The Lewis & Parini wedding: A match made in Middlebury
MIDDLEBURY — When Phoebe Lewis and Leo Parini crossed paths at the Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival in 2015, neither of them knew they would be married in the same New England town seven summers later. Lewis was working the MNFF as an associate producer and Parini was a junior...
