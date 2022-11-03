CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - One student could win free tuition for the spring semester if 2,000 students attend the men’s basketball home opener. According to a release from Southern Illinois University Carbondale, they will choose the student at random. The winner will be announced at the last media timeout in the second half, and the selected student must be present to win.

