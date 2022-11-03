Read full article on original website
kbsi23.com
13th Annual Southern Illinois Chili Cookoff has record-setting day
MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – Good food for a good cause. The 13th Annual Southern Illinois Chili Cookoff brought a record 42 teams and hundreds upon hundreds of people to Marion today to try some of the best chili the area has to offer, and to raise money for several local charities.
KFVS12
61% of Missouri voters likely to say yes to marijuana amendment
dailyegyptian.com
Candidates for key judicial positions in Southern Illinois: How do they rate?
An open position on the Fifth District Appellate court is on the ballot for November 8, but neither candidate gets a recommendation from the bar association or their peers. The Fifth Judicial District Appellate Court of Illinois serves eight judicial circuits and 48 counties in Southern Illinois. The Illinois State...
KFVS12
Food Truck Rally in Cape Girardeau
Stars & Stripes National Museum and Library craft fair in Cape Girardeau. Hundreds came by the Osage Center in Cape Girardeau today to do a little shopping and support a great cause. 61% of Missouri voters likely to say yes to marijuana amendment. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A new...
KFVS12
Annual Thanksgiving Day Meal to come to Carbondale again
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - With Thanksgiving in just a few weeks, people are getting ready by getting food in advance or simply making plans with family. Those in Carbondale will also have the opportunity to enjoy a community meal together from the annual Thanksgiving Day Meal. On November 24, hundreds...
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 11/09 – Tracey L. Mandrell Cook
Tracey L. Mandrell Cook, 54, of Centralia passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022. She was born on July 11, 1968, the daughter of Jim and Joyce (Hale) Mandrell in Centralia. Survivors include her longtime boyfriend, Ted Fox of Centralia; sons Ty Thompson and fiancée Kandance Myers of Junction City, and Eric Thompson and wife Lisa of Granite City; precious grandchildren Krimsen, Kinzley, Krezny, Korbin, Kersee, Makenzi, Kendin, and Kiersten; brother Raymond Mandrell of Woodlawn; sisters Rose Clark and husband Les of Centralia, and Debbie Harrison of Centralia; and a host of special nieces and nephews.
KFVS12
Paducah Public Schools closed Mon. due to flu cases
The Flu has forced at least four school districts in Western Kentucky to announce closures this week. A Paducah man is behind bars after police say he fired shots at both a moving taxicab and a house. Affordable housing coming to Williamson County. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. In the...
KFVS12
“Calling it a crisis is a little bit underwhelming:” Health professionals discuss impact of opioids in the Heartland
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - CAPE GIRARDEAU (KFVS) – The opioid epidemic isn’t just something you see on TV or read about – it’s here in the Heartland. That’s the message from a pair of professionals from Rural Health, Inc. – a health care provider based out of Anna, Illinois.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau residents asked to take transportation survey
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The public is asked to take a survey on transportation needs in Cape Girardeau County. The survey is from the newly-formed Transportation Coalition, led by the United Way of Southeast Missouri. They’re asking all Cape Girardeau citizens, whether they use public transportation or not, to...
KFVS12
Free SIU tuition for 1 Saluki if 2K students attend men’s basketball home opener
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - One student could win free tuition for the spring semester if 2,000 students attend the men’s basketball home opener. According to a release from Southern Illinois University Carbondale, they will choose the student at random. The winner will be announced at the last media timeout in the second half, and the selected student must be present to win.
KFVS12
Old Town Cape hosting holiday market at Show Me Center
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Old Town Cape, Inc. is partnering with SEMO Athletics to host a first time event. A holiday market at a SEMO Men’s basketball game. The Shop Small Holiday Market will feature downtown businesses and Cape Riverfront Market vendors. The event takes place just before the basketball game between the Redhawks and the William Woods Owls. Doors on November 22.
wfcnnews.com
W. Frankfort PE teacher issued remedial warning; expected to return to work
WEST FRANKFORT - The West Frankfort CUSD #168 school board voted at a special board meeting tonight to issue a remedial warning to an employee accused of denying the use of locker rooms to a transgender student. Mr. Cody Hiller, a physical education teacher at Frankfort Community High School, allegedly...
KFVS12
Affordable housing coming to Williamson County
You can't buy happiness, but you can rescue it. That's what one woman in the Heartland says as inflation continues to take a toll on her animal rescue non-profit. A convicted killer in Southern Illinois is resentenced for a murder more than 20 years ago. Paducah public schools to close...
wsiu.org
Morse indicted in deadly Carbondale shooting
A Jackson County Grand Jury has indicted the suspect in a fatal shooting last month on murder charges. State's Attorney Joe Cervantez says 20-year old Daurice Morse of Cairo was indicted this week on two counts of First-Degree Murder in the death of Gary Jacob. Investigators with the Carbondale Police...
Marion, November 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice
KFVS12
RV in Cape Girardeau burns in fire
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Multiple firefighters responded to a fire in Cape Girardeau Sunday morning at the Landing Point RV Park. When crews arrived at the scene they saw a camper on fire with lots of smoke. Crews rushed to put out the blaze using hydrants located in the...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau animal shelter needs help
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A local animal shelter is facing the effects of inflation. Jenn Farmer is the operations coordinator at Southeast Missouri Pets in Cape Girardeau. She said the shelter is in need of donations and volunteers. “We run on donations, since we’re a non-profit. You know, those...
KFVS12
Advance Volleyball Teams wins Class 1 State Championship
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -The Advance girls Volleyball team won the Class 1 State Championship in dramatic fashion over Miller Saturday at the Show Me Center. After trailing two sets to one, Advance rallied by winning the final two sets to take the match 3-2 and keep the state championship trophy in the Heartland.
kbsi23.com
Missing Jackson teen found safe
JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – The Jackson Police Department says a missing teen has been found safe. Kendyll Stewart, 13, was first reported missing Friday morning. She was last seen in Jackson at or about midnight on Friday, November 4. In a Facebook post, Jackson Police thanked the public for...
southernillinoisnow.com
Du Quoin man killed in foggy car-semi crash in Washington County
A 28-year-old Du Quoin man has died in a car-truck crash in Washington County Tuesday morning. Washington County Coroner Mark Styninger says the crash occurred during extremely foggy conditions on Illinois Route 127 near Mississippi Road. He pronounced the victim, Marcus Young, dead at the scene at 6:45 Tuesday morning.
