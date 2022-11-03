ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbondale, IL

kbsi23.com

13th Annual Southern Illinois Chili Cookoff has record-setting day

MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – Good food for a good cause. The 13th Annual Southern Illinois Chili Cookoff brought a record 42 teams and hundreds upon hundreds of people to Marion today to try some of the best chili the area has to offer, and to raise money for several local charities.
MARION, IL
KFVS12

61% of Missouri voters likely to say yes to marijuana amendment

Stars & Stripes National Museum and Library craft fair in Cape Girardeau. Hundreds came by the Osage Center in Cape Girardeau today to do a little shopping and support a great cause. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Hundreds of hungry folks brought their appetite to a food truck rally held...
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Food Truck Rally in Cape Girardeau

Stars & Stripes National Museum and Library craft fair in Cape Girardeau. Hundreds came by the Osage Center in Cape Girardeau today to do a little shopping and support a great cause. 61% of Missouri voters likely to say yes to marijuana amendment. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A new...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Annual Thanksgiving Day Meal to come to Carbondale again

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - With Thanksgiving in just a few weeks, people are getting ready by getting food in advance or simply making plans with family. Those in Carbondale will also have the opportunity to enjoy a community meal together from the annual Thanksgiving Day Meal. On November 24, hundreds...
CARBONDALE, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

2022 11/09 – Tracey L. Mandrell Cook

Tracey L. Mandrell Cook, 54, of Centralia passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022. She was born on July 11, 1968, the daughter of Jim and Joyce (Hale) Mandrell in Centralia. Survivors include her longtime boyfriend, Ted Fox of Centralia; sons Ty Thompson and fiancée Kandance Myers of Junction City, and Eric Thompson and wife Lisa of Granite City; precious grandchildren Krimsen, Kinzley, Krezny, Korbin, Kersee, Makenzi, Kendin, and Kiersten; brother Raymond Mandrell of Woodlawn; sisters Rose Clark and husband Les of Centralia, and Debbie Harrison of Centralia; and a host of special nieces and nephews.
CENTRALIA, IL
KFVS12

Paducah Public Schools closed Mon. due to flu cases

The Flu has forced at least four school districts in Western Kentucky to announce closures this week. A Paducah man is behind bars after police say he fired shots at both a moving taxicab and a house. Affordable housing coming to Williamson County. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. In the...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau residents asked to take transportation survey

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The public is asked to take a survey on transportation needs in Cape Girardeau County. The survey is from the newly-formed Transportation Coalition, led by the United Way of Southeast Missouri. They’re asking all Cape Girardeau citizens, whether they use public transportation or not, to...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Free SIU tuition for 1 Saluki if 2K students attend men’s basketball home opener

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - One student could win free tuition for the spring semester if 2,000 students attend the men’s basketball home opener. According to a release from Southern Illinois University Carbondale, they will choose the student at random. The winner will be announced at the last media timeout in the second half, and the selected student must be present to win.
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Old Town Cape hosting holiday market at Show Me Center

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Old Town Cape, Inc. is partnering with SEMO Athletics to host a first time event. A holiday market at a SEMO Men’s basketball game. The Shop Small Holiday Market will feature downtown businesses and Cape Riverfront Market vendors. The event takes place just before the basketball game between the Redhawks and the William Woods Owls. Doors on November 22.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Affordable housing coming to Williamson County

You can't buy happiness, but you can rescue it. That's what one woman in the Heartland says as inflation continues to take a toll on her animal rescue non-profit. A convicted killer in Southern Illinois is resentenced for a murder more than 20 years ago. Paducah public schools to close...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
wsiu.org

Morse indicted in deadly Carbondale shooting

A Jackson County Grand Jury has indicted the suspect in a fatal shooting last month on murder charges. State's Attorney Joe Cervantez says 20-year old Daurice Morse of Cairo was indicted this week on two counts of First-Degree Murder in the death of Gary Jacob. Investigators with the Carbondale Police...
CARBONDALE, IL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Marion, November 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice

MARION, IL
KFVS12

RV in Cape Girardeau burns in fire

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Multiple firefighters responded to a fire in Cape Girardeau Sunday morning at the Landing Point RV Park. When crews arrived at the scene they saw a camper on fire with lots of smoke. Crews rushed to put out the blaze using hydrants located in the...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau animal shelter needs help

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A local animal shelter is facing the effects of inflation. Jenn Farmer is the operations coordinator at Southeast Missouri Pets in Cape Girardeau. She said the shelter is in need of donations and volunteers. “We run on donations, since we’re a non-profit. You know, those...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Advance Volleyball Teams wins Class 1 State Championship

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -The Advance girls Volleyball team won the Class 1 State Championship in dramatic fashion over Miller Saturday at the Show Me Center. After trailing two sets to one, Advance rallied by winning the final two sets to take the match 3-2 and keep the state championship trophy in the Heartland.
ADVANCE, MO
kbsi23.com

Missing Jackson teen found safe

JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – The Jackson Police Department says a missing teen has been found safe. Kendyll Stewart, 13, was first reported missing Friday morning. She was last seen in Jackson at or about midnight on Friday, November 4. In a Facebook post, Jackson Police thanked the public for...
JACKSON, MO
southernillinoisnow.com

Du Quoin man killed in foggy car-semi crash in Washington County

A 28-year-old Du Quoin man has died in a car-truck crash in Washington County Tuesday morning. Washington County Coroner Mark Styninger says the crash occurred during extremely foggy conditions on Illinois Route 127 near Mississippi Road. He pronounced the victim, Marcus Young, dead at the scene at 6:45 Tuesday morning.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IL

