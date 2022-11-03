Read full article on original website
Mahoning County indictments: Nov. 4, 2022
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Friday:. Johnny Serrano Jr.: Aggravated murder, murder, involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault, all with a firearm specification; having a weapon while under disability and illegal possession of a firearm in liquor permit premises. Sultahn Elijah...
Sebring men sentenced for illegal toxic waste dump
(WKBN) — Two Sebring men were sentenced last week for operating an illegal toxic waste dump. According to court records, both Brian and Samual Hopper changed their pleas from “not guilty” to “guilty” and were sentenced Wednesday to three years probation. They also must pay...
Man sentenced for Youngstown bank robbery
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who pleaded guilty earlier this year to the robbery of a downtown bank was sentenced Friday in federal court to over five years in prison. Phillip Whitman, Jr., 46, received a 68-month by U.S. Judge Solomon Oliver Jr. in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio for a charge of bank robbery.
FBI seeking information on cold case homicides from 1994
PITTSBURGH (WKBN) — The Pittsburgh office of the FBI is seeking information on two unsolved homicides from 1994 where the victims were found at Berlin Reservoir. The Bureau is looking for information on the death of Sarah Rae Boehm, who was 14 when she disappeared July 14, 1994, from her home in Beaver County.
2 car accident sends people to hospital in Youngstown
YOUNGTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A car accident in Youngstown temporarily blocked traffic near St. Elizabeth hospital on Sunday. Police on the scene said a SUV on Westbound Service Road ran a red light at the Belmont Avenue intersection and was t-boned by a car on Belmont. The SUV then...
Police presence blocked South Side intersection
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There was a police presence blocking traffic at the intersection of South Avenue and Midlothian Boulevard on Saturday evening. According to our reporter at the scene, Ohio State Highway Patrol had guns drawn before placing someone in cuffs. Police say they’re trying to determine if...
Ohio SUPCO candidate appears in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Supreme Court candidate Judge Marilyn Zayas was in the Valley on Friday. She spoke to students at East High School. Then she headed to the Mahoning County Board of Elections from noon to 2 p.m. for a meet and greet with voters. Lastly, she...
Youngstown ceremony honors servicemen killed in Vietnam
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — On Sunday, the annual Laying of the Rose ceremony happened at Federal Plaza in Youngstown. The ceremony honors Mahoning County servicemembers who sacrificed their lives in the Vietnam War. A tribute is also offered to prisoners of war and those who are missing in action.
Adoption Month spotlights children in need of families
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – November is National Adoption Month. Right now, Mahoning County Children Services says there are more than 50 kids in need of belonging to a loving and caring family. On Monday, the agency will celebrate the many families that are adopting children from Mahoning County Children...
WKBN digital reporter honored for service in Hispanic community
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Friday night in Youngstown, OCCHA (Organizacion Civica y Cultural Hispana Americana) celebrated 50 years with a gala. The organization strives to improve the quality of life for Hispanics and others. At that gala, they recognized our very own digital reporter, Jennifer Rodriguez. Rodriguez, who is...
Victim flown from crash; traffic causes other accident in Columbiana County
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Someone was flown to the hospital after a one-vehicle accident temporarily closed a major road Friday evening. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Route 11 northbound was closed around the Columbiana exit after a crash around 4:45 p.m. The road was closed so a helicopter could land to take the victim to the hospital but has since reopened.
Man arrested near high school after police chase in Trumbull County
TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was arrested after a police chase that ended in the area of a high school Friday morning. According to Trumbull County Dispatch, the chase started at the intersection of State Route 46 and State Route 422 around 7:30 a.m. after a Niles camera alerted a vehicle was stolen Thursday.
Valley eye care office sold
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Lee Eye Care offices on Market Street in Boardman were sold to a Pennsylvania company. According to records from the Mahoning County Auditor’s Office, Lee Eye Care was sold to Terravet Eye Boardman, LLC, out of Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania for $5.8 million. The transaction...
New roundabout to go in major Boardman intersection
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman intersection could soon throw you for a loop. Friday, ODOT announced a new roundabout will go in at Wildwood Drive and Glenwood Avenue. Mahoning County has received $1.4 million for the project from the state. The project is scheduled for fiscal year 2027.
Vigil offers solace to family of Girard man killed in Columbus
GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Thursday night in Girard, a crowd packed the St. Rose Catholic Church to remember Kevin Sobnosky. The 21-year-old was killed by crossfire in a shooting in Columbus at a Sheetz gas station over the weekend. Two other people were in the car with him, but only Sobnosky was hit.
New Youngstown parks director shares vision for city
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The new parks and recreation director in the city of Youngstown says he has great things planned and he is grateful for the opportunity to serve the city. Clemate Franklin wrapped up his first week Friday. He says it’s a dream come true. “This...
Candidates go head to head for Columbiana County commissioner’s seat
COLUMBIANA CO., Ohio (WKBN) – A commissioner’s seat is up for grabs in Columbiana County this year. One candidate has held the position for years while the other is looking to bring change to the county. Republican Columbiana County Commissioner Mike Halleck and Democratic opponent Ray Wagner are...
Ohio secretary of state stresses importance of voting
MAHONING CO., Ohio (WKBN) – With Election Day just days away, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose visited the Mahoning Valley Republican Headquarters. LaRose spoke on the importance of getting out and voting. He says every election is determined by those who show up. This year, there has been...
Portion of Mill Creek Metroparks to close for construction
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- Construction will be underway next week, closing a portion of Mill Creek Metroparks. According to a press release, West Park Drive will be closed from Old Furnace Road to Bears Den Drive. Stone curb will be removed and a concrete curb will be constructed, as well as...
Local pharmacist addresses antibiotic shortage
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBNF) – If your child has an infection, their treatment could look different this year. A liquid amoxicillin shortage is affecting the Valley, and an increase in illnesses like RSV could be contributing. Amoxicillin comes as a capsule, a tablet, a chewable tablet and as a liquid...
