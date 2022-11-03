PITTSBURGH (WKBN) — The Pittsburgh office of the FBI is seeking information on two unsolved homicides from 1994 where the victims were found at Berlin Reservoir. The Bureau is looking for information on the death of Sarah Rae Boehm, who was 14 when she disappeared July 14, 1994, from her home in Beaver County.

