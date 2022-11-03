ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia kicker commit Peyton Woodring sets new state record

Georgia’s special teams future looks to be in capable hands if Friday night was any indication, with kicker commit Peyton Woodring setting a new Louisiana high school state record. Woodring, a three-star prospect from Lafayette, Louisiana’s Ascension Episcopal School, captured the new mark in the Bayou State with a...
Report: Odell Beckham attracting major interest from 1 NFC contender

A new team may be emerging as one of the favorites to land wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. for the stretch run of the season. The Dallas Cowboys are “expected to be in the mix” for Beckham in free agency, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Dallas wants to add another receiver that can stretch the field, and clearly views Beckham as a possible fit for that role.
Future Duke player, UNC commit play for No. 1 team

Roselle Catholic High School (N.J.), featuring 2023 Duke basketball commit Mackenzie Mgbako plus 2023 UNC basketball commit Simeon Wilcher, sits atop this week's preseason MaxPreps High School Basketball Rankings. Mgbako, who transferred to Roselle from Gill St. Bernard's School (N.J.) for his ...
TKO: Playoff pitching blunders

It doesn’t matter how big the stage is or who the pitcher is, managers keep taking out their star hurler with the game on the line. TKO: “The Kilcoyne Opinion” says Game 6 of the World Series was the latest example, but their was a silver lining.
Commanders making Cowboys look silly with John Ridgeway claim

Much like the Washington Commanders, the Dallas Cowboys received widespread criticism for their offseason. At the time, the criticism was justified because almost none of their moves made sense, including trading Amari Cooper (which still looks like a poor decision) and letting Randy Gregory and La’el Collins leave. In...
Behind Enemy Lines: 5 questions with Patriots Wire

The Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1) will be on the road in Week 9 to take on the New England Patriots (4-4) at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. Before getting into this matchup that boasts plenty of history, we caught up with Patriots Wire managing editor Jordy McElroy to get the latest scoops on the team from Foxborough. Be sure to follow Jordy and Patriots Wire for all your Patriots needs leading up to the game.
NFL hands out surprising fine on controversial DJ Moore play

The NFL handed out a fine for the play that contributed to the Carolina Panthers’ loss last week, but not for the reason one might expect. Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore was penalized for removing his helmet after a game-tying touchdown catch with eight seconds to go against the Atlanta Falcons. That penalty backed up the game-winning extra point try 15 yards, and the ensuing miss sent the game to overtime, where Carolina lost.
Bruins Sign Free Agent Prospect Convicted Of Bullying Disabled Classmate

The Boston Bruins signed Mitchell Miller, an NHL prospect whose draft rights were relinquished after his past conviction of abusing and bullying a developmentally disabled classmate were made public, to an entry-level contract on Friday (November 4), ESPN reports. Miller, 20, a defenseman, was selected by the Arizona Coyotes in...
Vanderbilt defensive backs coach Dan Jackson apologizes for social media comment in support of Kanye West

Following public backlash regarding a comment posted on social media, Vanderbilt defensive backs coach Dan Jackson issued a statement apologizing on Friday night. Jackson responded to a Facebook post by commenting that he supports the rapper Ye — formerly known as Kanye West. West in October wrote on social media that he was going to go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE." West later apologized for the post but reportedly made further anti-Semitic comments in an unaired appearance on LeBron James' television show "The Shop." Jackson is expected to coach against South Carolina on Saturday, a spokesperson for Vanderbilt's athletic department told 247Sports.
