LSU Fined $250,000 by SEC After Fans Storm Field vs. Alabama
The Tigers beat the Crimson Tide, 32–31, in a thrilling overtime game on Saturday.
Georgia kicker commit Peyton Woodring sets new state record
Georgia’s special teams future looks to be in capable hands if Friday night was any indication, with kicker commit Peyton Woodring setting a new Louisiana high school state record. Woodring, a three-star prospect from Lafayette, Louisiana’s Ascension Episcopal School, captured the new mark in the Bayou State with a...
Henry keeps rewriting Titans history in loss to Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Derrick Henry was rumbling his way through the Kansas City Chiefs defense, and through the Titans history books, during a first half that went exactly the way Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel dreamed it would Sunday night. The second half was more like a nightmare.
Report: Odell Beckham attracting major interest from 1 NFC contender
A new team may be emerging as one of the favorites to land wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. for the stretch run of the season. The Dallas Cowboys are “expected to be in the mix” for Beckham in free agency, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Dallas wants to add another receiver that can stretch the field, and clearly views Beckham as a possible fit for that role.
Couple of Razorbacks Land in Jail After Loss to Liberty
For a position group that really can't afford to drop any more this could be bad news.
Future Duke player, UNC commit play for No. 1 team
Roselle Catholic High School (N.J.), featuring 2023 Duke basketball commit Mackenzie Mgbako plus 2023 UNC basketball commit Simeon Wilcher, sits atop this week's preseason MaxPreps High School Basketball Rankings. Mgbako, who transferred to Roselle from Gill St. Bernard's School (N.J.) for his ...
TKO: Playoff pitching blunders
It doesn’t matter how big the stage is or who the pitcher is, managers keep taking out their star hurler with the game on the line. TKO: “The Kilcoyne Opinion” says Game 6 of the World Series was the latest example, but their was a silver lining.
Commanders making Cowboys look silly with John Ridgeway claim
Much like the Washington Commanders, the Dallas Cowboys received widespread criticism for their offseason. At the time, the criticism was justified because almost none of their moves made sense, including trading Amari Cooper (which still looks like a poor decision) and letting Randy Gregory and La’el Collins leave. In...
LHSAA denies Carroll High’s appeal; head football coach and assistant coaches suspended
The coaches will be suspended for the remainder of the season and playoffs.
Behind Enemy Lines: 5 questions with Patriots Wire
The Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1) will be on the road in Week 9 to take on the New England Patriots (4-4) at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. Before getting into this matchup that boasts plenty of history, we caught up with Patriots Wire managing editor Jordy McElroy to get the latest scoops on the team from Foxborough. Be sure to follow Jordy and Patriots Wire for all your Patriots needs leading up to the game.
NFL hands out surprising fine on controversial DJ Moore play
The NFL handed out a fine for the play that contributed to the Carolina Panthers’ loss last week, but not for the reason one might expect. Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore was penalized for removing his helmet after a game-tying touchdown catch with eight seconds to go against the Atlanta Falcons. That penalty backed up the game-winning extra point try 15 yards, and the ensuing miss sent the game to overtime, where Carolina lost.
5-star 2023 DB Desmond Ricks down to three schools, schedules commitment date
Alabama has been in pursuit of highly sought-after defensive back Desmond Ricks. Ricks was formerly a 2024 prospect but recently decided to reclassify into the 2023 class. That hasn’t stopped the Crimson Tide from going all in for the Virginia native. Ricks transferred to IMG Academy from his home...
Zion Williamson Throws Down A Ridiculous Dunk In Warriors-Pelicans Game
On Friday evening, the New Orleans Pelicans hosted the Golden State Warriors in Louisiana. During the game, Zion Williamson threw down an incredible dunk on a fastbreak. The highlight is going viral on Twitter. It's good to see Williamson back healthy (he missed the entire 2021-22 ...
Bruins Sign Free Agent Prospect Convicted Of Bullying Disabled Classmate
The Boston Bruins signed Mitchell Miller, an NHL prospect whose draft rights were relinquished after his past conviction of abusing and bullying a developmentally disabled classmate were made public, to an entry-level contract on Friday (November 4), ESPN reports. Miller, 20, a defenseman, was selected by the Arizona Coyotes in...
Vanderbilt defensive backs coach Dan Jackson apologizes for social media comment in support of Kanye West
Following public backlash regarding a comment posted on social media, Vanderbilt defensive backs coach Dan Jackson issued a statement apologizing on Friday night. Jackson responded to a Facebook post by commenting that he supports the rapper Ye — formerly known as Kanye West. West in October wrote on social media that he was going to go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE." West later apologized for the post but reportedly made further anti-Semitic comments in an unaired appearance on LeBron James' television show "The Shop." Jackson is expected to coach against South Carolina on Saturday, a spokesperson for Vanderbilt's athletic department told 247Sports.
