ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

3 players for Kansas City Royals to target this offseason

Another year, another sub .500 finish for the Kansas City Royals. This time, changes are coming. Dayton Moore was let go before the end of the season. Manager Mike Matheny and pitching coach Cal Eldred were finally axed. Pedro Grifol departed to take over as the White Sox new manager. And Matt Quatraro was brought in to help modernize an organization that seemed stuck in the 1980s.
KANSAS CITY, MO
lastwordonsports.com

What to Expect From Kadarius Toney In Kansas City Chiefs Debut

The Kansas City Chiefs acquired Kadarius Toney at the NFL trade deadline, and they will waste no time in putting their big acquisition on the field. According to head coach Andy Reid, Toney should be active for Week 9 against the Tennessee Titans. Toney is a tantalizing athlete with untapped potential, but what can he do in his first game with his new team?
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Jody Fortson injury could create gameday concern for Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Jody Fortson missed two practices earlier this week. How will his absence affect Sunday’s game?. The Kansas City Chiefs are relatively healthy entering their Week 9 matchup against the Tennessee Titans. Offensive tackle Lucas Niang’s return to the practice field is a welcome sign, and most of the roster are full participants in practice this week. The lone player out since Wednesday was tight end Jody Fortson.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy