Kansas City Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney hit the practice field for the first time on Wednesday, but the team had an idea about the type of player he was well before that. The team first broached the subject of a trade for Toney in the offseason, but they also showed interest in the player when he was coming out of the University of Florida in the 2021 NFL draft.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO