Chapel Hill, NC

chapelboro.com

Construction to Affect Southern Human Services Center in Chapel Hill

Orange County expects an impending facilities construction project to affect government services at the Southern Human Services Center in Chapel Hill, according to a release sent out on Thursday afternoon. The county government says construction in the area will begin on Monday, November 7 and last for approximately four months....
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL

Durham leaders get tour of housing developments

Members of the Durham City Council participated in a bus tour through projects under development, including at Liberty Street, Forest Hills Heights and McDougald Terrace. Members of the Durham City Council participated in a bus tour through projects under development, including at Liberty Street, Forest Hills Heights and McDougald Terrace.
DURHAM, NC
chapelboro.com

Water Treatment Updates Heard at Pittsboro Town Meeting

Town commissioners began and ended Monday night’s meeting with closed sessions, discussing matters of attorney-client privilege and narrowing down candidates for town manager, but water quality still remained top of mind. Reed Barton, an associate environmental engineer with CDM Smith, provided an update to the board on the Granular...
PITTSBORO, NC
The Associated Press

Saint-Gobain Holds Groundbreaking Ceremony to Begin Construction on $167M Glass Mat Facility in Oxford, North Carolina

OXFORD, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 4, 2022-- Today Saint-Gobain held a groundbreaking ceremony to mark construction toward a new, state-of-the-art glass mat facility at its CertainTeed Roofing campus in Oxford, North Carolina. The investment, now projected at $167 Million with additional funds allocated toward new technology to enhance employee safety and sustainability, marks the company’s largest ever investment in a US roofing facility. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221104005538/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
OXFORD, NC
nccu.edu

NCCU Homecoming Parade and Game-day Parking Information, Nov. 5, 2022

As we continue to have a great Eagle Pride...Amplified week; here are a few vital transportation and parking reminders for Saturday, Nov. 5. Lawson St. and Fayetteville St. will close at 6 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 5, to accommodate the flow of the Homecoming parade and Homecoming activities. Fayetteville St. will be closed from Cornwallis Rd., near White Rock Church to Lawson St.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Creedmoor opens new nature preserve featuring clean water and hiking trails

CREEDMOOR, N.C. (WNCN) — A new 155-acre preserve just opened up Friday morning in southern Granville County in Creedmoor, right by the Wake County Line. “There’s about 10,000 feet of creek, two miles of hiking trails. It also provides a wild life area for animals to thrive and to be healthy and happy, just like all of us,” said North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein.
GRANVILLE COUNTY, NC
Kennardo G. James

This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in North Carolina

This suburb was named the best place to live in North Carolina.Drizly. North Carolina has a plethora of great cities and neighborhoods that have garnered national attention and as a result, convinced a lot of individuals and families to move there. However, one national publication has named one suburb as the "Best Place To Live" in North Carolina. In this article, we will take a look at which suburb in NC the national publication chose and why they think it is the best place to live in the state!
MORRISVILLE, NC
thisisraleigh.com

6 Lovely Gardens in Raleigh (and one amazing garden nearby!

We’re fortunate to have access to several gorgeous gardens in Raleigh that are home to lovely flowers, plants, ponds, grass picnic areas and landscaped grounds. If you’ve been following us for a while, you’ll know that one of the reasons we love living in Raleigh is the abundant nature, greenery, lakes and outdoor activities the city has to offer. And just like experiencing our wonderful parks in Raleigh, one of the popular things to do in Raleigh is to explore these gardens at different times of the year.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Wake County veterans walk in parade to celebrate former comrades

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On the Saturday before Veterans Day each year, the Wake County Veterans Council organizes a parade down the streets of downtown Raleigh. The parade honors veterans for serving their country. In straight lines, armed with the North Carolina and American flags side by side, they...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Chapel Hill church steps up among growing mental health concerns

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Runners and walkers in Chapel Hill grabbed their running shoes and spent their Saturday night working toward a cause. “There is too much love surrounding these communities and quite frankly too many churches that need to step up,” said Senior Pastor Paul Burgess of University Baptist Church.
CHAPEL HILL, NC

