"Pink pork" at barbecue spot has police calledInna DRaleigh, NC
Park Feature: Ed Yerha ParkJames TulianoCary, NC
A Woman Called 911 Because She Was Served “Pink Meat” at an NC BBQ EateryKennardo G. JamesRaleigh, NC
This Entire Neighborhood in North Carolina was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenCary, NC
Homecoming and a tough opponent for NCCUThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
chapelboro.com
Construction to Affect Southern Human Services Center in Chapel Hill
Orange County expects an impending facilities construction project to affect government services at the Southern Human Services Center in Chapel Hill, according to a release sent out on Thursday afternoon. The county government says construction in the area will begin on Monday, November 7 and last for approximately four months....
WRAL
Sue Karnatz remembered before the 2022 City of Oaks Marathon
Tom Karnatz told WRAL News he is amazed at the outpouring of support he's found in the Raleigh running community.
WRAL
Durham leaders get tour of housing developments
Members of the Durham City Council participated in a bus tour through projects under development, including at Liberty Street, Forest Hills Heights and McDougald Terrace. Members of the Durham City Council participated in a bus tour through projects under development, including at Liberty Street, Forest Hills Heights and McDougald Terrace.
This Entire Neighborhood in North Carolina was Mysteriously Abandoned
North Carolina is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay.
chapelboro.com
Water Treatment Updates Heard at Pittsboro Town Meeting
Town commissioners began and ended Monday night’s meeting with closed sessions, discussing matters of attorney-client privilege and narrowing down candidates for town manager, but water quality still remained top of mind. Reed Barton, an associate environmental engineer with CDM Smith, provided an update to the board on the Granular...
'We want to be neighbors': Durham leaders tour DHA redeveloped housing developments
DURHAM, N.C. — Community leaders got a unique look Thursday at Durham Housing Authority developments. Members of the Durham City Council participated in a bus tour through projects under development, including at Liberty Street, Forest Hills Heights and McDougald Terrace. Many of the planned developments will have both market-rate...
Saint-Gobain Holds Groundbreaking Ceremony to Begin Construction on $167M Glass Mat Facility in Oxford, North Carolina
OXFORD, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 4, 2022-- Today Saint-Gobain held a groundbreaking ceremony to mark construction toward a new, state-of-the-art glass mat facility at its CertainTeed Roofing campus in Oxford, North Carolina. The investment, now projected at $167 Million with additional funds allocated toward new technology to enhance employee safety and sustainability, marks the company’s largest ever investment in a US roofing facility. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221104005538/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
nccu.edu
NCCU Homecoming Parade and Game-day Parking Information, Nov. 5, 2022
As we continue to have a great Eagle Pride...Amplified week; here are a few vital transportation and parking reminders for Saturday, Nov. 5. Lawson St. and Fayetteville St. will close at 6 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 5, to accommodate the flow of the Homecoming parade and Homecoming activities. Fayetteville St. will be closed from Cornwallis Rd., near White Rock Church to Lawson St.
chapelboro.com
Chapel Hill: Placemaking Conference, Halloween Recap, and West End Businesses
Chapel Hill Mayor Pam Hemminger spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Thursday, November 3rd. She discussed the Chapel Hill Placemaking Conference, recapped downtown Halloween festivities, shared a visit with West End businesses, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
Man found shot to death on North Hyde Park Avenue in Durham, police say
Officers found the unconscious man, who had been shot, early Saturday. He later died in a hospital.
cbs17
Creedmoor opens new nature preserve featuring clean water and hiking trails
CREEDMOOR, N.C. (WNCN) — A new 155-acre preserve just opened up Friday morning in southern Granville County in Creedmoor, right by the Wake County Line. “There’s about 10,000 feet of creek, two miles of hiking trails. It also provides a wild life area for animals to thrive and to be healthy and happy, just like all of us,” said North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein.
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in North Carolina
This suburb was named the best place to live in North Carolina.Drizly. North Carolina has a plethora of great cities and neighborhoods that have garnered national attention and as a result, convinced a lot of individuals and families to move there. However, one national publication has named one suburb as the "Best Place To Live" in North Carolina. In this article, we will take a look at which suburb in NC the national publication chose and why they think it is the best place to live in the state!
cbs17
Vehicle collision in Durham leads to traffic diversion; delays expected for hours
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating a motor-vehicle collision that has led them to reroute traffic. According to a tweet sent out at 3:39 p.m. on Friday by the department, the “serious” collision is in the area of North Roxboro Street and Monk Road. All...
thisisraleigh.com
6 Lovely Gardens in Raleigh (and one amazing garden nearby!
We’re fortunate to have access to several gorgeous gardens in Raleigh that are home to lovely flowers, plants, ponds, grass picnic areas and landscaped grounds. If you’ve been following us for a while, you’ll know that one of the reasons we love living in Raleigh is the abundant nature, greenery, lakes and outdoor activities the city has to offer. And just like experiencing our wonderful parks in Raleigh, one of the popular things to do in Raleigh is to explore these gardens at different times of the year.
cbs17
Wake County veterans walk in parade to celebrate former comrades
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On the Saturday before Veterans Day each year, the Wake County Veterans Council organizes a parade down the streets of downtown Raleigh. The parade honors veterans for serving their country. In straight lines, armed with the North Carolina and American flags side by side, they...
Median home price falls again in October as houses now selling for less than list price
Editor’s Note: Each Friday, WRAL TechWire takes a deep dive into the Triangle’s real estate markets. This week, we take a look at the latest market data from the Triangle Multiple Listing Service—which, though preliminary for October 2022, shows a changing Triangle real estate market right now.
Pickleball anyone? State-of-the-art social and athletic hub to feature 85 courts near Brier Creek
RALEIGH, N.C. — A new state-of-the-art tennis complex being built in Raleigh could attract thousands. The $70 million project is called Swing, and it'll be built in Brier Creek. The one-of-a-kind facility will host an impressive 85 courts, with 24 of them designated just for Pickleball. The immense facility...
‘Complete shock’: Woman drives around North Carolina for 2 months with $653,599 lottery ticket in passenger seat
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Since September, Tina Edwards drove around Greensboro not knowing that a lottery ticket worth more than $500,000 was sitting beside her, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I didn’t know I won,” Edwards said. “I was riding around with it for two months with no idea I had a […]
cbs17
Chapel Hill church steps up among growing mental health concerns
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Runners and walkers in Chapel Hill grabbed their running shoes and spent their Saturday night working toward a cause. “There is too much love surrounding these communities and quite frankly too many churches that need to step up,” said Senior Pastor Paul Burgess of University Baptist Church.
Store clerk locked in bathroom during shootout in Circle K and Food Lion in Clayton
Employees were inside the Food Lion at the time of the shooting outside in the parking lot.
