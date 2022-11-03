Read full article on original website
Detainees cause disturbance at London immigration centre
Detainees have caused a "disturbance" at a London immigration removal centre during a power outage, the Home Office says. No one was injured during the incident at the Harmondsworth detention centre in west London. It is understood that a group of detainees left their rooms and went into the courtyard...
Christie Frewin: Hertfordshire Police officers warned over contact before murder
Two police officers have been given final written warnings after an investigation relating to their contact with a woman before her murder. Christie Frewin, 25, was stabbed by her partner Alex Staines in Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, in January 2021. PCs Gemma Walsh-Beasley and Mike McDermott did not investigate her...
Just Stop Oil: High Court grants injunction to prevent M25 protests
A High Court injunction has been granted to prevent Just Stop Oil protesters disrupting the M25. It means anyone fixing themselves to any object or structure on the motorway - and anyone assisting - can be held in contempt of court. Those in breach could face imprisonment, an unlimited fine...
Guildford man banned from football grounds for Nazi salute
A man who made a Nazi salute at a football match has been banned from football grounds for three years. Alan Strank, 42, of Guildford, pleaded guilty to a racially aggravated offence under the Public Order Act at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on Thursday. The Met Police said Strank made the...
Awaab Ishak: Dad complained about mould before boy's death, court told
A father whose son died after developing breathing problems had complained to a housing association about mould in his family's flat, an inquest has been told. Awaab Ishak died shortly after his second birthday in December 2020. Rochdale Coroners' Court heard Faisal Abdullah called Rochdale Boroughwide Housing many times about...
Berlin climate protesters condemned after death of cyclist
The death of a cyclist in Berlin has prompted leaders of Germany's Green party to accuse climate change protesters of endangering the lives of others. The woman was run over and trapped under a concrete mixer lorry on Monday. The fire service says a specialist rescue vehicle was delayed by...
LGBT: 'There've always been gay people in the countryside'
A one-day festival at the Ulster Folk Museum has highlighted untold stories and experiences from rural LGBTQ+ communities. The Bona Palooza festival, which ran on Saturday, features historians, artists and storytellers with an insight into the countryside's relationship with gender and sexual minorities over the years. Bona Palooza translates as...
Police take control of Haiti fuel terminal
Security forces in Haiti say they have taken control of a major fuel depot held by criminal gangs. The government says fuel distribution will resume from the Varreux terminal, in the rundown Cité Soleil area, on Monday. The gangs seized the port facility in September, blocking the delivery of...
Adam Ellison: Mum begs son's knife killer to hand himself in
The mother of a man who was murdered on a night out has urged his killer to "come forward and face punishment" after five years with no answers. Trainee supermarket manager Adam Ellison, 29, was stabbed in the neck following a row with the riders of a motorbike in Prescot, Merseyside.
Fireworks and rocks thrown at Cleveland firefighters
Firefighters had fireworks and rocks thrown at them in "several violent incidents" while responding to bonfire callouts in the North East. Cleveland Fire Brigade's group manager Lee Brown said crews were attacked before 20:00 BST on Saturday. The fire service said CCTV and bodycam footage had been handed in to...
Nurses set to hold biggest-ever strike
The biggest ever strike by nurses looks set to go ahead. The Royal College of Nursing is due to unveil the results of its ballot, which ended last week, in the next few days. The final results are being counted but RCN sources say a large majority of nurses have voted in favour of action in a dispute over pay.
The bleak world of trafficked children and modern slavery
Modern slavery. Domestic servitude. Trafficking. Exploitation. Whatever name you want to call it, increasing numbers of vulnerable people - many of them children - are being brought into England and Wales, often having been fed lies about employment, education and an elevated standard of living. What they face instead is...
Serious Birmingham fire engulfs 300 tonnes of scrap metal
An estimated 300 tonnes of scrap metal have been consumed in a fire at a recycling centre. Eight crews from West Midlands Fire Service (WMFS) were called to Bordesley Green Road in Birmingham at about 04:45 GMT. Nearby Landor Street has been closed while 38 firefighters tackle the blaze, with...
Sudhir Suri: Radical Hindu leader shot dead in Amritsar
A radical Hindu religious leader, Sudhir Suri, has been shot dead in north-western India. The 58-year-old was killed on Friday while protesting in Amritsar - home to the world famous Golden Temple, one of the holiest sites in Sikhism. Mr Suri was the self-styled leader of the fundamentalist religious group,...
Torbay Council says it faces huge costs on migrants
A council leader says the authority is facing "massive financial costs" caring for asylum seekers in a hotel. Steve Darling from Torbay Council, said more than 20 asylum seekers initially assessed as adults by the Home Office were now claiming to be children. That was "sucking up a significant resource"...
Former SNP councillor groomed and abused six boys
A former SNP councillor has been told he faces a jail sentence after being convicted of grooming and abusing six teenage boys. Mark Kerr attempted to rape one boy at his home in North Lanarkshire and assaulted another boy at a food bank. During a two-week trial, the 40-year-old claimed...
Philip Woodcock: Man in court over fatal FedEx stabbing
A man has appeared in court charged with murder following a fatal stabbing at a FedEx warehouse. Police were called to the centre in Hellaby, Rotherham, on Wednesday morning after reports of a disturbance. Philip Woodcock, 60, was found with critical injuries and died at the scene. Ronald Sekanjako, 48,...
Iran security forces and state media cover up protester's death - source
Iranian security forces are working with state media to claim falsely that a killed protester was a loyalist Basij militiaman, BBC Persian has found. Milad Ostad-Hashem, 37, was shot in the back with a live round in Tehran on 25 September, his death certificate says. His family alleged that security...
Partygoers could hold key to identifying Dundee rape suspect
Police say partygoers could be key to tracing a man who raped a 20-year-old woman in Dundee's west end last weekend. The attack happened about 01:00 on Sunday in Brook Street, near Brook Gardens. Detectives said the male suspect was aged about 20 and had a brown fringe. He was...
Bude: Car ping-pongs into nine vehicles say witnesses
Nine cars were damaged when a car "ping-ponged" down a residential street in Cornwall. It happened when a car crashed into vehicles in Victoria Avenue, Bude, on Wednesday evening, said eyewitnesses. Cars were shunted into each other and nurse Clare White called it a "night of carnage". Devon and Cornwall...
