West Virginia places second at WVU Fall Classic
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The No. 6-ranked West Virginia University rifle team finished in second place at the WVU Fall Classic after finishing with a team score of 4733 on Sunday afternoon, at the Bill McKenzie Rifle Range inside the WVU Shell Building in Morgantown. West Virginia (8-1, 3-0 GARC)...
West Virginia Falls Against Oklahoma
The West Virginia University volleyball team fell to Oklahoma at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown on Saturday, Nov. 5. Junior libero Skye Stokes led the Mountaineers with 11 digs. Saturday marked her 16th double-digit digs performance of the season and the 40th of her career. The Chester, West Virginia, native also lead the way with four service aces.
Brewster’s OT long bomb gives WVU latest Big 12 Tournament title
It’s no secret that Jordan Brewster, on top of being one of the best defensive players in the country, has one of the strongest kicking legs on this West Virginia women’s soccer team. But even Brewster wouldn’t mind a little assistance from the wind now and then.
Caldeira’s goal sends WVU to SBC semifinals
LEXINGTON, Ky. – The West Virginia University men’s soccer team earned a 1-0 win over Coastal Carolina in the Sun Belt Championship Quarterfinals on Sunday afternoon at the Bell Soccer Complex. Freshman forward Marcus Caldeira scored the game-winning goal in the 70th minute to send the fourth-seeded Mountaineers...
Mountaineers tie for second place on Day One of WVU Fall Classic
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The No. 6-ranked West Virginia University rifle team sits in a tie with No. 2 Alaska-Fairbanks after shooting a season-high smallbore score of 2351 at the WVU Fall Classic on Saturday afternoon, at the Bill McKenzie Rifle Range inside the WVU Shell Building in Morgantown. WVU...
WVU women’s soccer to meet TCU in Big 12 Championship Final on Sunday
ROUND ROCK, Texas – The No. 4-seed West Virginia University women’s soccer team vies for its fifth Big 12 Championship title, as it prepares to take on No. 2-seed TCU in the Big 12 Championship Final on Sunday, Nov. 6. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. ET, at Round Rock Multipurpose Complex in Round Rock, Texas.
GBN Podcast: Cyclones smother WVU in Ames
West Virginia’s roller-coaster season remains on the downslope after the Mountaineers lost their third straight game to Iowa State on Saturday. While the WVU defense played well for much of the contest, the offense struggled to find any footing as the Cyclones rallied to stuff the Mountaineers and earn their first Big 12 win of the season. WVU is now one loss away from losing bowl eligibility, and its schedule doesn’t get any easier.
Cyclones tear through WVU in Ames
Cyclones smother Mountaineers to push them to the bottom of the Big 12. West Virginia football falls to the bottom of the Big 12 Conference after Iowa State trounced the Mountaineers 31-14 inside the Cyclones’ Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday. Iowa State’s top-ranked defense stifled the Mountaineer offense, holding...
West Virginia, Oklahoma Set for Weekend Contest
The West Virginia University volleyball team welcomes Big 12 Conference foe Oklahoma to the WVU Coliseum on Saturday, Nov. 5. First serve is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on ESPN+, while live stats can be found on WVUsports.com. Sunday marks the 23rd all-time meeting between the Mountaineers (7-16, 0-10 Big...
FINAL: Iowa State 31, West Virginia 14
West Virginia is back on the road for a clash with the Iowa State Cyclones at hostile Jack Trice Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and it will be shown on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. The Mountaineers (3-5, 1-4 Big 12) head west with the hope of...
WVU men’s soccer opens SBC Championship with Coastal Carolina
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University men’s soccer team begins play at the 2022 Sun Belt Men’s Soccer Championship with a quarterfinal matchup against Coastal Carolina on Sunday, Nov. 6. Kickoff at the Bell Soccer Complex in Lexington, Kentucky, is set for 3 p.m. ET. Fans...
Men’s swimming falls to PSU in dual-meet action
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University men’s swimming and diving team concluded the two-day dual meet weekend against Penn State on Saturday afternoon with a, 200.5-96.5, loss to the Nittany Lions at the McCoy Natatorium in University Park, Pennsylvania. “Overall, it was pretty good day,” Mountaineer coach...
Mountaineers Set for Inaugural WVU Fall Classic
The No. 6-ranked West Virginia University rifle team is set for its inaugural WVU Fall Classic from Nov. 5-6. This year, the Mountaineers play host to No. 1 Kentucky, No. 2 Alaska-Fairbanks and No. 3 TCU at the Bill McKenzie Rifle Range inside the WVU Shell Building in Morgantown. The...
LISTEN: Rapid reactions to the Iowa State game
West Virginia found itself in some familiar situations in a foreign place. The offense was scoreless again in the first quarter on the road and Iowa State produced another double-digit deficit. Just when it looked really bad, it actually got worse. Tonight's episode isn't difficult to preview. Neal Brown needed to make a statement, and he sure made one. The fourth-year head coach's job is definitely on the line. What do the Mountaineers -- the coaches, the players, the administrators -- do now? All that and more is on the way once you press play. (Direct link: HERE.)
WVU wins three individual titles at Southeast Open
SALEM, Va. – The West Virginia University wresting team captured three individual titles to close out its season opener at the 2022 Southeast Open on Saturday. Redshirt junior Anthony Carman, ranked in FloWrestling’s top 30 at 184 pounds, scored a 7-3 decision over Virginia Tech’s Samuel Fisher to win the tournament crown after Fisher knocked off No. 10 Gavin Kane of North Carolina, 2-1. Carman registered a takedown in the first period and added another one in the third to secure the victory. Overall, the Glen Dale, West Virginia, native registered a 4-0 record and outscored his opponents 45-8.
West Virginia expects loud environment inside rainy Jack Trice Stadium Saturday
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia and Iowa State are adept at winning in each other’s home stadiums. The Mountaineers won each of its first three trips to Jack Trice Stadium. The Cyclones have won two of their five journeys to Milan Puskar Stadium. Winning in Jack Trice...
Formal Request to Fire Neal Brown and Shane Lyons
Morgantown, West Virginia – As a lifelong West Virginia Mountaineers fan, graduate of West Virginia University and someone who loves our great state and its people more than anything in the world, I humbly ask you, President E. Gordon Gee, to relieve Shane Lyons of his duties as the director of athletics at WVU and Neal Brown of his duties as the head coach of the Mountaineers.
West Virginia Opens Season at 2022 Southeast Open
The West Virginia University wrestling team begins its 2022-23 season in Salem, Virginia, at the Southeast Open inside the Cregger Center on the campus of Roanoke College this Saturday, Nov. 5. Tournament play is set to start at 10 a.m., ET. Fans can stream all the action live on FloWrestling....
Josiah Harris lets work ethic do the talking in first season with WVU
Talented freshman forward looks to continue to improve and learn after high school injury. What’s in a name? Two Josiahs entered Bob Huggins’ program over the offseason. Josiah Davis and Josiah Harris. Both are freshmen. Both played high school basketball roughly three hours from Morgantown, give or take...
WVU esports team wins regional, qualifies for national tournament
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WBOY) — WVU’s esports program is only in its first year but is already seeing success in its VALORANT division, winning the Mid-Atlantic regional tournament in Columbus, Ohio in Red Bull’s Campus Clutch tournament series. This win qualifies WVU for the National Final, the winner of which will represent the United States in the Campus Clutch World Final in December.
