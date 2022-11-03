Read full article on original website
whdh.com
Two men hospitalized after shooting in Melrose, police searching for gunman
MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police said two men were shot in Melrose Sunday night. The incident happened on Waverly Place near West Wyoming Drive at 7:30 p.m. after a verbal altercation, Chief Michael Lyle said, and both men were taken to the hospital. There is no update on their condition...
whdh.com
Worcester Police: 5 juveniles arrested, firearms recovered following early Sunday morning pursuit
AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A pursuit spanning several towns and cities in Worcester County ended with five juveniles being placed under arrest, according to officials. In a press release, the Worcester Police department said it was around 1:10 a.m. when a patrol officer noticed a suspicious vehicle on Grafton Street. According to police, the vehicle sighted matched the image of a white Ford Explorer that was allegedly involved in a separate shooting incident.
whdh.com
Stabbing in Boston leaves man injured, police say
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police said they are searching for a suspect after a stabbing in Boston Sunday morning. The incident occurred at the intersection of Atkinson and South Hampton Streets at 10:14 a.m. Officials said the man was stabbed in the shoulder and his injuries are non-life-threatening. There is no...
NECN
5 Arrested, 3 Guns Seized After Police Chase Through Multiple Mass. Towns
A police chase that started in Worcester and went through multiple Massachusetts towns on Sunday ended with the arrest of five minors, Worcester police said. Police said it all started when a Worcester police officer spotted an SUV with a license plate shared in connection with an investigation into an incident in which shots were fired.
whdh.com
Police block off area after stabbing in Winthrop
WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - There were reports of a stabbing in Winthrop Sunday night. Police have blocked off part of the road with tape and an ambulance was called. No additional information has been released. This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.
WMUR.com
Manchester police investigating reported assault work to identify man, woman
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester police are investigating a reported assault and working to identify a man and woman. Police said the man was walking on Elm Street on Nov. 1 when an unknown man stopped him. During the interaction, the man allegedly got angry and beat the victim with...
whdh.com
whdh.com
Man shot and killed in Boston overnight
BOSTON (WHDH) - A man was shot and killed in Boston Friday night. Police said they responded to calls of a person shot at 10:47 p.m. near Yarmouth Place. Responders found a man with gunshot wounds, who Boston EMS pronounced dead on the scene. The Boston Police Department is actively...
fallriverreporter.com
Southeastern Massachusetts man convicted after seriously injuring husband with bottle
A southeastern Massachusetts man has been convicted concerning a serious assault on his husband that caused serious injuries. According to District Attorney Michael O’Keefe, on October 28, 2022, following a five-day trial in Barnstable Superior Court, 47-year-old Joseph I. Amato of Provincetown was found guilty of Aggravated Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon, Assault and Battery on a Family/Household Member, 2 charges of Witness Intimidation, and Withholding Evidence from a Criminal Proceeding. Amato was acquitted on one related charge.
Billerica man, 22, killed in motorcycle crash in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Mass. — A 22-year-old Billerica man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Burlington on Sunday afternoon, police said. His name was not released on Sunday, pending the notification of next of kin. At about 12:50 p.m., Burlington Police responded to the Middlesex Turnpike at the intersection with...
whdh.com
Shooting in Brockton sends one person to the hospital
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting in Brockton Saturday evening. Brockton Police said there was a shooting on North Montello Street, and the victim was found at Enterprise Street. The victim was hit in the ankle, transported to a hospital, and is expected to be OK. Officials...
whdh.com
Police searching for information on man allegedly involved in armed robbery in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Cambridge are looking for a man they said committed an armed robbery at a store Saturday. According to officials, the man showed a knife and demanded money. He then took money out of the register before leaving the store. Police ask anyone with information...
Lawrence police officer sentenced to 10 years in prison after raping child he met on social media
LAWRENCE, Mass. — A Lawrence police officer was sentenced to ten to twelve years in state prison on Friday afternoon for raping a young boy he met on a dating app in 2018. Carlos Vieira, 53, of Lawrence, was found guilty on 2 counts of aggravated rape of a child and indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 on October 25.
nbcboston.com
WMUR.com
Brockton Fatal Shooting Is Second Homicide in One Day
BROCKTON — State and Brockton police are investigating a fatal shooting Wednesday night that killed a 26-year-old man in Brockton's second homicide that day. The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said the man — who is not being identified — was shot to death at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Man shot, killed near Back Bay Station
BOSTON - A man was shot and killed near Back Bay Station late Friday night.Boston Police said they were called to Yarmouth Place just before 11 p.m. and found the man suffering from gunshot wounds.He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been made public.There have been no arrests.Anyone with information is asked to called Boston Police at (617) 343-4470.
Boston police seek help locating person in connection with aggravated assault on Halloween
BOSTON — Boston police are asking the public for help identifying the female and motor vehicle that are connected with an aggravated assault on Halloween night in Roxbury. Around 9:15 p.m., in the area of 145 Moreland Street, police say, an adult male suspect confronted another male and pulled out a pellet or BB gun which the suspect then fired several times toward the victim.
whdh.com
Acton Police: Vehicle allegedly involved in hit-and-run that injured 13-year-old located
ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Acton announced they have located the vehicle allegedly involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a 13-year-old critically injured on Wednesday. In an update Friday night, Police Chief Richard Burrows said officers were able to locate the vehicle and “are working to seize (it).”...
