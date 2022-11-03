AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A pursuit spanning several towns and cities in Worcester County ended with five juveniles being placed under arrest, according to officials. In a press release, the Worcester Police department said it was around 1:10 a.m. when a patrol officer noticed a suspicious vehicle on Grafton Street. According to police, the vehicle sighted matched the image of a white Ford Explorer that was allegedly involved in a separate shooting incident.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 12 HOURS AGO