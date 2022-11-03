ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, MA

whdh.com

Worcester Police: 5 juveniles arrested, firearms recovered following early Sunday morning pursuit

AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A pursuit spanning several towns and cities in Worcester County ended with five juveniles being placed under arrest, according to officials. In a press release, the Worcester Police department said it was around 1:10 a.m. when a patrol officer noticed a suspicious vehicle on Grafton Street. According to police, the vehicle sighted matched the image of a white Ford Explorer that was allegedly involved in a separate shooting incident.
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

Stabbing in Boston leaves man injured, police say

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police said they are searching for a suspect after a stabbing in Boston Sunday morning. The incident occurred at the intersection of Atkinson and South Hampton Streets at 10:14 a.m. Officials said the man was stabbed in the shoulder and his injuries are non-life-threatening. There is no...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

5 Arrested, 3 Guns Seized After Police Chase Through Multiple Mass. Towns

A police chase that started in Worcester and went through multiple Massachusetts towns on Sunday ended with the arrest of five minors, Worcester police said. Police said it all started when a Worcester police officer spotted an SUV with a license plate shared in connection with an investigation into an incident in which shots were fired.
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

Police block off area after stabbing in Winthrop

WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - There were reports of a stabbing in Winthrop Sunday night. Police have blocked off part of the road with tape and an ambulance was called. No additional information has been released. This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.
WINTHROP, MA
whdh.com

Man shot and killed in Boston overnight

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man was shot and killed in Boston Friday night. Police said they responded to calls of a person shot at 10:47 p.m. near Yarmouth Place. Responders found a man with gunshot wounds, who Boston EMS pronounced dead on the scene. The Boston Police Department is actively...
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Southeastern Massachusetts man convicted after seriously injuring husband with bottle

A southeastern Massachusetts man has been convicted concerning a serious assault on his husband that caused serious injuries. According to District Attorney Michael O’Keefe, on October 28, 2022, following a five-day trial in Barnstable Superior Court, 47-year-old Joseph I. Amato of Provincetown was found guilty of Aggravated Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon, Assault and Battery on a Family/Household Member, 2 charges of Witness Intimidation, and Withholding Evidence from a Criminal Proceeding. Amato was acquitted on one related charge.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
whdh.com

Shooting in Brockton sends one person to the hospital

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting in Brockton Saturday evening. Brockton Police said there was a shooting on North Montello Street, and the victim was found at Enterprise Street. The victim was hit in the ankle, transported to a hospital, and is expected to be OK. Officials...
BROCKTON, MA
nbcboston.com

One Man Dead in Rollover Crash in New Hampshire

The Nashua Police Department are investigating a fatal car crash that occurred early Sunday morning. Police say they received reports of a rollover crash at about 2 a.m. on 427 Main Dunstable Rd. The victim was identified as a 22 year-old man, according to authorities. Nashua PD are advising drivers...
NASHUA, NH
WMUR.com

Man dead after rollover crash in Nashua

NASHUA, N.H. — A 22-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle rollover crash in Nashua, police said. Nashua police told News 9 it happened shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday in the area of Main Dunstable Road, by the intersection of Rene Drive. The driver was pronounced dead shortly thereafter...
NASHUA, NH
1420 WBSM

Brockton Fatal Shooting Is Second Homicide in One Day

BROCKTON — State and Brockton police are investigating a fatal shooting Wednesday night that killed a 26-year-old man in Brockton's second homicide that day. The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said the man — who is not being identified — was shot to death at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
BROCKTON, MA
CBS Boston

Man shot, killed near Back Bay Station

BOSTON - A man was shot and killed near Back Bay Station late Friday night.Boston Police said they were called to Yarmouth Place just before 11 p.m. and found the man suffering from gunshot wounds.He was pronounced dead at the scene.  His name has not been made public.There have been no arrests.Anyone with information is asked to called Boston Police at (617) 343-4470. 
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston police seek help locating person in connection with aggravated assault on Halloween

BOSTON — Boston police are asking the public for help identifying the female and motor vehicle that are connected with an aggravated assault on Halloween night in Roxbury. Around 9:15 p.m., in the area of 145 Moreland Street, police say, an adult male suspect confronted another male and pulled out a pellet or BB gun which the suspect then fired several times toward the victim.
BOSTON, MA

