readthereporter.com
American Senior Communities awards four outstanding employees for their commitment to caring
Four local American Senior Communities (ASC) employees were among the 97 honored for their outstanding service to patients and residents during ASC’s 22nd annual Quest for Excellence Awards Celebration. Local winners recognized at the event included Tuong Trinh of Allisonville Meadows Assisted Living (not pictured) and Will Avance of...
readthereporter.com
Carmel couple gives special gift to city
It’s time once again for the Carmel Street Department to work its magic at Carter Green in preparation for the opening of the Christkindlmarkt and The Ice at Carter Green on Nov. 19. This year, Operations Manager Crystal Edmondson was thrilled to receive a generous donation from Gene and...
atomic-ranch.com
A Wooded MCM Indianapolis Home is An Unearthed Gem
Hidden by trees, this MCM home renovation in Indianapolis used stunning wood materials to expand its connection to nature. Large, paneled windows and architecture merging with natural surroundings are familiar features of Mid Century Modern homes. However, an abode concealed by trees near the Williams Creek neighborhood in Indianapolis, Indiana, takes these characteristic motifs to new, grander heights.
Indianapolis Recorder
Racial equity institute gives Black women ‘an opportunity to level the playing field’
At the beginning of the year, many Black women in Indianapolis completed the application for to be part of Six Sigma Racial Equity Institute’s 2022 cohort, and in April, 15 of the applicants were selected for the training to receive the Six Sigma green belt certification. “The green belt...
Enjoy A Magical Indoor Train Ride & Visit With Santa At This Indiana Museum
You better watch out you better not cry you better not pout because Santa Claus is coming to Indiana and he's arriving by train with all his reindeer. Between Indiana and Kentucky, there is an abundance of places you can take a holiday train ride outside. How about catching a ride with Santa indoors out of the cold? Doesn't that sound much better?!
wyrz.org
New Hendricks County Event Features Unique Shopping Experience Nov. 19
BROWNSBURG, IN (October 31, 2022) – More than 50 artists, makers, and vintage collectors will descend on Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park on Nov. 19, for the first annual Uptown Common: The Market shopping event, where buyers will be able to purchase unique items and kick off the gift-giving season in style.
Walking for safety: New community initiative takes aim at crime in Anderson
ANDERSON, Ind. — Walking around Anderson Friday night, reflective vests brightened up the dark roads. They were worn by community volunteers to show those in town they're here to make Anderson a safer space. "We are doing a public safety walk, we are attempting to drum up public support...
WANE-TV
7 area marching bands compete in state championship
INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Seven local marching bands performed Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in a competition for the state championship. The ISSMA Marching Band State Finals brought to Indianapolis high schoolers from Carroll, Homestead, North Side, Concordia, Angola, Woodlan and Adams Central, along with more than 30 other schools.
readthereporter.com
Noblesville gives location of Pleasant Street groundbreaking
Late Friday afternoon, Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen gave the location of the upcoming Pleasant Street groundbreaking in his weekly Friday Five video posted to the city’s Facebook page. The Nov. 14 groundbreaking will take place at 4 p.m. near Maxwell’s Machinery at 17330 River Road. That’s south of State...
IU Health breaks ground on $300M expansion in Fishers
Indiana University Health broke ground Friday on its expansion of IU Health Saxony Hospital – soon to be IU Health Fishers. The $300 million investment will include a significant expansion of the IU Health Saxony Hospital campus and services. The planned expansion will add stand-alone outpatient physician office developments...
Inside Indiana Business
Indianapolis educators see disruption, uncertainty
Tina Ahlgren has taught at four different schools since 2012. She may soon move to number five. Ahlgren left T.C. Howe Community High School a decade ago, when the state took over the underperforming school and gave it to a charter operator. She left Shortridge High School in 2015, when...
Fox 59
Treating seasonal depression
INDIANAPOLIS – With the dark and cold winter months ahead of us, many will begin to feel the effects of seasonal depression, and even more will wonder how to help their loved ones get through their challenging time. Sonya Ruedlinger with Indy Behavioral Health joined our morning show to...
Indianapolis is the Worst City in the Country…for Dragons?
A new survey just revealed that the worst city in the United States for dragons is right here in Indiana. Over the past several years, shows like "Game of Thrones" and "House of Dragon" have become worldwide phenomena. Regardless of how you feel about the final season of "Game of Thrones" you have to admit that the show was overall fantastic. One of the most fascinating aspects of both shows has been the dragons.
Good News: Lincoln Square Pancake House
INDIANAPOLIS — 13Sports Director Dave Calabro never tires of his weekly assignment to seek out positive, uplifting stories across Indiana. This week, he visited Lincoln Square Pancake House, where he found a customer who was celebrating the chance to participate in the upcoming election. "We finally get a chance...
cohaitungchi.com
19 Romantic Getaways in Indiana for a Blissful Couples Weekend
Best Romantic Getaways in Indiana: Discover 19 Highly Recommended Places for Romantic Getaways in Southern Indiana, Indianapolis and throughout the state. Take time away from your fast-paced life and from office stresses. Relax and reconnect with the person you love most. You need that. That’s why we’ve gathered a list of the best romantic getaways in Indiana. It’s time for a relaxing, romantic weekend and these destinations can provide the perfect retreat.
buildingindiana.com
Direct Connect Logistix Relocating HQ, Growing to 400 Employees
Direct Connect Logistix (DCL) announced it is moving its corporate headquarters to Circle Centre Mall, one of downtown Indianapolis’ most recognized locations. The move comes as the logistics company plans to grow its workforce to 400 in the next year. “We are thrilled to be relocating and combining our...
Current Publishing
A look inside Republic Services’ north Indy recycling facility
Recyclables collected in the Republic Services blue bins in Carmel and surrounding areas end up at the company’s recycling facility south of I-465 and west of Michigan Road in Indianapolis. The facility, which uses optics, magnets and several other technologies to sort recyclable materials, processes up to 25 tons of material an hour. Craig Lutz, Republic Services manager of municipal sales, said contamination levels have grown since the COVID-19 pandemic began, leading to many items intended to be recycled ending up in a landfill. To prevent contamination, Lutz advises, “When in doubt, throw it out.” (Photos by Ann Marie Shambaugh)
readthereporter.com
Get a sneak peek at Geist Waterfront Park in Fishers
Geist Waterfront Park isn’t set to open to the public until spring 2023, but as major construction on Phase 1 of the Fishers’ newest park wraps up for the year, Fishers Parks and the Fishers Parks Foundation will hold a Geist Waterfront Park Preview Night from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19.
Fox 59
TheCityMoms: 3 unique girls night out ideas for $50 or less
INDIANAPOLIS — The holidays will be here and gone before we know it, so it might be a good time to schedule a girls night or two before the year ends. Jeanine Bobenmoyer of theCityMoms has three ideas for outings with your gal pals that are unique but won’t break the bank.
Indianapolis Recorder
Report: Pandemic permanently altered Indiana’s job landscape, exasperated racial disparities in education, job attainment
A new report found the COVID-19 pandemic permanently shifted the job landscape in Marion County, showing a high demand for workers with postsecondary degrees at the same time that there is a significant decline in people completing degrees. Early childhood education is an important pipeline to job readiness and wealth, according to the report, which also shows gaps in postsecondary education reflect gaps in the workforce. Ascend Indiana President and CEO Jason Kloth said in a press release that it is important for Indiana to produce and retain college graduates.
