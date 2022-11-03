ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Mashed

Investigation Says Dollar General May Be Overcharging Customers

At Dollar General, you're promised incredibly low savings on everyday items, from name-brand to generic products. But how sure can you be that you're actually getting those low savings? What if it turned out that you're actually being overcharged every time you visit your local Dollar General?. According to a...
OHIO STATE
Mashed

One Massachusetts Dunkin' Franchisee Racked Up 1,200 Child Labor Law Violations

Just within the span of 2022, numerous fast food establishments have been under fire for child labor violations. Per Food Manufacturing, Wendy's restaurants at five Pennsylvania locations allowed 14- and 15-year-olds to operate dangerous equipment and work more than 18 hours per week, leading to $15,449 in penalties. Vermont and New Hampshire McDonald's locations did something similar, also assigning young teenagers illegal hours, as well as permitting the operation of inappropriate machines, resulting in two burn injuries (per the U.S. Department of Labor).
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MedicalXpress

US agency softens opioid prescribing guidelines for doctors

The nation's top public health agency on Thursday softened its guidelines for U.S. doctors prescribing oxycodone and other opioid painkillers. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention new recommendations are an update to 2016 guidelines that added momentum to a decline in opioid painkiller prescriptions. Opioids painkillers can be addictive—even...
Alabama Now

Alabama men admit to multi-million-dollar health care fraud scheme

Two Alabama men admitted to involvement in a multi-million-dollar health care fraud conspiracy, federal officials said Friday. James Ewing Ray, 51, of Gadsden, Alabama, pleaded guilty before Chief United District Court Judge L. Scott Coogler to one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud. Ray owned Integrity Medical, LLC,...
GADSDEN, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama company says three printed newspapers to cease next year

A media group that operates newspapers in three Alabama cities announced Thursday it would cease producing printed newspapers next year. Alabama Media Group, which publishes The Birmingham News, the Huntsville Times and the Mobile Press-Register, said in a news story published on its state news site AL.com that it planned to end the distribution of printed newspapers on Sunday, February 26, 2023.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ValueWalk

Yes, Tax Rebate Checks from Alabama Very Possible Now

If you live in Alabama, some money could soon be coming your way, thanks to the state’s historic revenue surplus. Over the past few months, lawmakers have been discussing how to use the $2 billion revenue surplus. Though nothing has been finalized as of yet, many seem to favor sending one-time tax rebate checks from Alabama.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Flu outbreak forces Alabama school district virtual for a week

Students and teachers in the Marshall County School District in north Alabama will switch to virtual learning from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10 due to an increase in flu cases. District officials announced the switch Friday with a tweet and a statement on the district website. Schools across the state will be closed for Veterans Day on Nov. 11.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
WEKU

Affordable Care Act workers walk off job in KY and other states

The period for open enrollment for coverage with the Affordable Care Act started on Tuesday. However, workers in Kentucky and other states who would answer the phones walked off the job. Over six hundred workers at Maximus call centers in Kentucky, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Virginia went on strike.
KENTUCKY STATE
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Indiana abortion doctor sues to stop Todd Rokita from accessing private medical records

An Indianapolis obstetrician-gynecologist thrust into the national spotlight on abortion this year is suing to stop Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita from allegedly relying on "frivolous" consumer complaints to issue subpoenas over confidential medical records. Dr. Caitlin Bernard, who attracted national attention after she told IndyStar she provided an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim, and her medical partner Dr. Amy Caldwell claim in their lawsuit Rokita's office has sent subpoenas for medical records of patients...
INDIANA STATE

