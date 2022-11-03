Read full article on original website
Related
Investigation Says Dollar General May Be Overcharging Customers
At Dollar General, you're promised incredibly low savings on everyday items, from name-brand to generic products. But how sure can you be that you're actually getting those low savings? What if it turned out that you're actually being overcharged every time you visit your local Dollar General?. According to a...
Dollar General faces $1.6M in proposed penalties after failed safety inspections at stores in 3 states
The Department of Labor has hit Dollar General Corp. and Dolgencorp LLC with $1.6 million in proposed penalties for not adhering to federal workplace safety standards at four stores in Alabama, Georgia and Florida. The company, which operates more than 18,000 Dollar General discount stores in 47 states, has received...
The Indiana doctor who provided abortion services to a 10-year-old Ohio rape victim is suing the state's attorney general over his investigation
An Indiana doctor being investigated by the state attorney general after she provided abortion services to a 10-year-old Ohio girl has sued the official, alleging his office used illegitimate consumer complaints to seek patient records and pursue the probe.
Friends found 23-year-old dead after taking supplement, GA lawsuit says. What’s kratom?
“You don’t expect to go into a store and find something similar to heroin between energy drinks and breath mints,” an attorney told McClatchy News.
One Massachusetts Dunkin' Franchisee Racked Up 1,200 Child Labor Law Violations
Just within the span of 2022, numerous fast food establishments have been under fire for child labor violations. Per Food Manufacturing, Wendy's restaurants at five Pennsylvania locations allowed 14- and 15-year-olds to operate dangerous equipment and work more than 18 hours per week, leading to $15,449 in penalties. Vermont and New Hampshire McDonald's locations did something similar, also assigning young teenagers illegal hours, as well as permitting the operation of inappropriate machines, resulting in two burn injuries (per the U.S. Department of Labor).
MedicalXpress
US agency softens opioid prescribing guidelines for doctors
The nation's top public health agency on Thursday softened its guidelines for U.S. doctors prescribing oxycodone and other opioid painkillers. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention new recommendations are an update to 2016 guidelines that added momentum to a decline in opioid painkiller prescriptions. Opioids painkillers can be addictive—even...
Pinellas pain clinic prescribed drugs improperly, leading to 2 deaths, feds say
A federal court has issued a temporary restraining order halting a Tarpon Springs pain clinic from prescribing drugs based on accusations that the clinic unlawfully issued drugs that led to two overdose deaths, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Christopher and Patricia Ferguson, owners of Phoenix Medical Management Care...
‘Bittersweet day’: Police ID body of boy found inside suitcase in Indiana; 1 person in custody, another at large
A months-long mystery involving a young boy found dead inside a suitcase in southern Indiana has been solved.
Alabama prison guard accepted bribes to allow smuggled goods into prison, feds allege
A former Alabama corrections officers has been charged with accepting bribes in a scheme to smuggle cell phones, drugs and other contraband into an Alabama prison, federal prosecutors allege. A two-count information filed in U.S. District Court Wednesday charges former Alabama Department of Corrections (“ADOC”) Correctional Officer Wilson Brian Clemons,...
Indiana doctor who performed abortion on 10-year-old sues AG after 'meritless complaints'
Dr. Caitlin Bernard, the Indiana doctor who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape victim, is suing Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita after he used "meritless" complaints to subpoena medical records.
DOJ: Man gets 26 years in prison for distributing meth in 10+ states, including North Carolina
A man was sentenced to 26 years in prison for his role as the leader of an armed, interstate methamphetamine trafficking organization, according to U.S. Attorney Michael Easley.
'Takedown' of nationwide catalytic converter theft ring included seizures in Minnesota
Catalytic converter. Courtesy of the Scott County Sheriff's Office. Minnesota was among the nine states involved in the takedown of what the U.S. Department of Justice described as a "nationwide catalytic converter theft ring." The DOJ announced the successful operation on Wednesday, saying it is seeking the forfeiture of $545...
Alabama men admit to multi-million-dollar health care fraud scheme
Two Alabama men admitted to involvement in a multi-million-dollar health care fraud conspiracy, federal officials said Friday. James Ewing Ray, 51, of Gadsden, Alabama, pleaded guilty before Chief United District Court Judge L. Scott Coogler to one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud. Ray owned Integrity Medical, LLC,...
Alabama company says three printed newspapers to cease next year
A media group that operates newspapers in three Alabama cities announced Thursday it would cease producing printed newspapers next year. Alabama Media Group, which publishes The Birmingham News, the Huntsville Times and the Mobile Press-Register, said in a news story published on its state news site AL.com that it planned to end the distribution of printed newspapers on Sunday, February 26, 2023.
ValueWalk
Yes, Tax Rebate Checks from Alabama Very Possible Now
If you live in Alabama, some money could soon be coming your way, thanks to the state’s historic revenue surplus. Over the past few months, lawmakers have been discussing how to use the $2 billion revenue surplus. Though nothing has been finalized as of yet, many seem to favor sending one-time tax rebate checks from Alabama.
AOL Corp
Georgia state senator relied on farm contractors involved in major human trafficking case
A Georgia state senator running for reelection as a farmer who wants to “plow the field for a brighter future” has routinely hired a family of farm labor contractors who have a history of labor violations and are linked to a human trafficking investigation known as Operation Blooming Onion.
Louisiana health department declines to answer doctors’ questions on abortion law
The Louisiana Department of Health refuses to answer questions from doctors about the state’s abortion ban, making it difficult for physicians to determine what medical care for pregnant people might put them at risk for criminal charges. The health department’s lead attorney Stephen Russo said his agency is not...
Flu outbreak forces Alabama school district virtual for a week
Students and teachers in the Marshall County School District in north Alabama will switch to virtual learning from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10 due to an increase in flu cases. District officials announced the switch Friday with a tweet and a statement on the district website. Schools across the state will be closed for Veterans Day on Nov. 11.
Affordable Care Act workers walk off job in KY and other states
The period for open enrollment for coverage with the Affordable Care Act started on Tuesday. However, workers in Kentucky and other states who would answer the phones walked off the job. Over six hundred workers at Maximus call centers in Kentucky, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Virginia went on strike.
Indiana abortion doctor sues to stop Todd Rokita from accessing private medical records
An Indianapolis obstetrician-gynecologist thrust into the national spotlight on abortion this year is suing to stop Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita from allegedly relying on "frivolous" consumer complaints to issue subpoenas over confidential medical records. Dr. Caitlin Bernard, who attracted national attention after she told IndyStar she provided an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim, and her medical partner Dr. Amy Caldwell claim in their lawsuit Rokita's office has sent subpoenas for medical records of patients...
Comments / 0