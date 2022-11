The WTMJ Holiday Radio Show is back! Join your favorite WTMJ hosts and personalities as well as some special guests in the Grand Ballroom at the Pfister Hotel on Monday, November 28, 2022 for “A WTMJ Christmas Story.” Tickets go on sale Monday, November 14, 2022 and they will go fast! Tickets are $30 and $5 of each ticket sold will be donated to Kapco’s Kids2Kids Christmas.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO