15 Best Things to Do in Brunswick County, NC
A bustling tourism destination, Brunswick County greets you with scenic shorelines and impressive seaside attractions. Located in North Carolina’s southernmost area, the county is among the fastest-growing county in the state and ranks fourth in that category in the whole country. Its county seat is Bolivia and includes the...
WECT
Oyster Roast and Harvest Toast dinner and silent auction to raise money for homeless families in the
WECT
Festival Latino is back at Ogden Park this weekend
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Nao Trinidad Tall Ship replica comes to Wilmington
Wilmington, NC (WWAY) — The Nao Trinidad Tall Ship replica will return to the Wilmington Riverfront once more on November 17-20. The Nao Trinidad was the flag ship of the Magellan-Elcano expedition and will be on display in downtown Wilmington. Berthing will be at the dock at London Wharf on the Riverwalk in Downtown Wilmington, North Carolina adjacent to Veteran’s Memorial and Hotel Ballast.
Heading Down South and Worried about Missing Wawa? Cape Fear Not
There are Wawa stores proposed for the Cape Fear area in N.C., reports Brenna Flanagan and the Port City Daily staff. The targeted areas are Brunswick and New Hanover counties.
WECT
Novant Health holding Save the Date hiring event
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Novant Health is holding a hiring event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at the NCWorks Career Center at 1994 South 17th Street. The event is hosted by NCWorks and the Cape Fear Workforce Development Board. The following nursing support, non-clinical...
WECT
Law enforcement units return to New Hanover Co. landfill
WECT
Construction to begin on Racine Drive on Monday
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Drivers should be prepared for a construction project to begin along Racine Drive on Monday, November 7. As part of a transportation bond, the City of Wilmington will begin its Racine Drive at New Centre Drive Intersection Improvements Project to add a new turning lane. The project is meant to reduce traffic congestion and increase pedestrian safety in the area.
WECT
Boil water advisory for parts of Columbus County for next 24 hours
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Areas in Columbus County are now under a 24-hour boil water advisory after local contractors bored into one of the water lines of the Columbus County Public Water Supply System as of about 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4. The areas affected include:. Fowler Road.
WECT
Emergency boil water advisory issued for Kings Grant
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - An emergency boil water advisory has been issued for about 65 customers in Kings Grant as of 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4. “Crews are repairing a leaking water main in the area. Approximately 65 customers at the following addresses are impacted: all of Jamey Court, all of Dotson Court, the 4400 block of Noland Drive, and 1114 through 1218 Grathwol Drive,” states the CFPUA in the alert.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Carolina Beach residents advised to expect large amounts of smoke Saturday morning
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — If you live in Carolina Beach, you may see a lot of smoke Saturday morning. The Carolina Beach Fire Department will be conducting live fire training beginning at 8:30 a.m. Officials say the training will take place at a structure at the corner of...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Law enforcement presence at New Hanover County Landfill for second day
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Just one day after a heavy law enforcement presence was seen at the New Hanover County Landfill off U.S. Highway 421 on Thursday, there is still no news as to what drew officers out there. There were some Wilmington Police patrol cars out at the...
WECT
Police clear from New Hanover County Landfill, plan to return on Friday morning
whqr.org
On temporarily unmetered N. Front St. block, Wilmington cautions free-parking enthusiasts
Construction crews removed the old parking meters as part of the North Front Street renovation project and, though new parking spots have been laid out, new parking meters haven’t been added yet. According to the city, those new meters are expected to be installed sometime before the end of...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UPDATE: Man wanted in suspected intentional fire in Oak Island
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The Oak Island Police Department is searching for a man after a suspected intentional fire in Oak Island on Sunday afternoon. Just before 3 pm, the Oak Island Fire Department was dispatched to the Oak Island Masonic Lodge #758 in the 2000 block of East Oak Island Drive in response to a structure fire.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Hampstead woman convicted of embezzlement using company credit card
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Hampstead woman has been sentenced to more than five years in prison (67-93 months) by a New Hanover County Jury. 46-year-old Abigail Hollis was convicted of Embezzlement of more than $100,000 and was sentenced by Judge Frank Jones. Hollis was accused of...
WECT
CDC’s new opioid guidance could ease pain for patients, advocates say it could be too late
WECT
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman, per an announcement on Friday, Nov. 4. Janvariah Brewington is 22 years old and was last seen near Dolphin Drive off of Sunset Harbor Road in Bolivia. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray sweatpants and black shoes at around 6:17 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3.
WECT
Driver in fatal car wreck indicted on additional charges, emergency officials talk about car seat safety
The Town of Leland has been awarded $666,623 in grant funding from the WMPO for US Highway 17 pedestrian crossing safety improvements. The Wilmington Police Department has announced that a person died at the scene of a traffic collision on Tuesday, November 1 at around 10 p.m. LGC questions Winnabow's...
WECT
One dies after traffic collision in Wilmington; police begin investigation
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that a person died at the scene of a traffic collision on Tuesday, November 1 at around 10 p.m. “WPD units responded to a traffic collision in the 700 block of S. College Rd. Two vehicles collided, leaving one person with severe injuries. Sadly, that individual succumbed to those injuries at the scene,” said the WPD.
