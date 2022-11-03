ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
15 Best Things to Do in Brunswick County, NC

A bustling tourism destination, Brunswick County greets you with scenic shorelines and impressive seaside attractions. Located in North Carolina’s southernmost area, the county is among the fastest-growing county in the state and ranks fourth in that category in the whole country. Its county seat is Bolivia and includes the...
Festival Latino is back at Ogden Park this weekend

Driver in fatal car wreck indicted on additional charges, emergency officials talk about car seat safety. Driver in fatal car wreck indicted on additional charges, emergency officials talk about car seat safety. CDC's new opioid guidance could ease pain for patients, but it could be too late.
Nao Trinidad Tall Ship replica comes to Wilmington

Wilmington, NC (WWAY) — The Nao Trinidad Tall Ship replica will return to the Wilmington Riverfront once more on November 17-20. The Nao Trinidad was the flag ship of the Magellan-Elcano expedition and will be on display in downtown Wilmington. Berthing will be at the dock at London Wharf on the Riverwalk in Downtown Wilmington, North Carolina adjacent to Veteran’s Memorial and Hotel Ballast.
Novant Health holding Save the Date hiring event

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Novant Health is holding a hiring event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at the NCWorks Career Center at 1994 South 17th Street. The event is hosted by NCWorks and the Cape Fear Workforce Development Board. The following nursing support, non-clinical...
Law enforcement units return to New Hanover Co. landfill

Fort Fisher holding groundbreaking for visitor center, archaeology lab. Festival Latino is back at Ogden Park this weekend.
Construction to begin on Racine Drive on Monday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Drivers should be prepared for a construction project to begin along Racine Drive on Monday, November 7. As part of a transportation bond, the City of Wilmington will begin its Racine Drive at New Centre Drive Intersection Improvements Project to add a new turning lane. The project is meant to reduce traffic congestion and increase pedestrian safety in the area.
Emergency boil water advisory issued for Kings Grant

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - An emergency boil water advisory has been issued for about 65 customers in Kings Grant as of 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4. “Crews are repairing a leaking water main in the area. Approximately 65 customers at the following addresses are impacted: all of Jamey Court, all of Dotson Court, the 4400 block of Noland Drive, and 1114 through 1218 Grathwol Drive,” states the CFPUA in the alert.
UPDATE: Man wanted in suspected intentional fire in Oak Island

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The Oak Island Police Department is searching for a man after a suspected intentional fire in Oak Island on Sunday afternoon. Just before 3 pm, the Oak Island Fire Department was dispatched to the Oak Island Masonic Lodge #758 in the 2000 block of East Oak Island Drive in response to a structure fire.
Hampstead woman convicted of embezzlement using company credit card

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Hampstead woman has been sentenced to more than five years in prison (67-93 months) by a New Hanover County Jury. 46-year-old Abigail Hollis was convicted of Embezzlement of more than $100,000 and was sentenced by Judge Frank Jones. Hollis was accused of...
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman, per an announcement on Friday, Nov. 4. Janvariah Brewington is 22 years old and was last seen near Dolphin Drive off of Sunset Harbor Road in Bolivia. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray sweatpants and black shoes at around 6:17 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3.
One dies after traffic collision in Wilmington; police begin investigation

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that a person died at the scene of a traffic collision on Tuesday, November 1 at around 10 p.m. “WPD units responded to a traffic collision in the 700 block of S. College Rd. Two vehicles collided, leaving one person with severe injuries. Sadly, that individual succumbed to those injuries at the scene,” said the WPD.
