ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Police: Woman shot and killed in Reservoir Hill

By Jeff Hager
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=077NEy_0ixgxD0G00

Hours after a shooting in the 2500 block of Brookfield Avenue in Reservoir Hill, police officers and detectives were knocking at every door, trying to piece together what happened just after four o’clock in the morning that cost a woman her life.

“I woke up. I heard some like shots, three or four shots, and I woke up, and I just heard a car like speed down the street, and I looked out the window, but I didn’t see anyone,” said Anika Stroman.

Police say the victim was driven about half a mile away to the intersection of West 28 th and Sisson Streets.

Officers arriving on the scene found the female victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the upper body.

She later died at an area hospital.

It remains unclear who she was with at the time and who would have gunned her down inside the car, but now, a woman is dead and a neighborhood highly-regarded as one relatively unscathed by violence has had a startling wakeup call.

“I’m like, ‘What in the world is going on?’ This is a nice neighborhood,” said Stroman, “It’s quiet. There’s a lot going on in the neighborhood. We do a lot of community service so I’m just not understanding what could have happened.”

Comments / 8

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbaltimore.com

16-year-old girl shot in the back in Belair Edison, Baltimore police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 16-year-old girl was shot in the back Sunday in Northeast Baltimore's Belair Edison section, city police said. Around 4 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Kentucky Avenue after a report of a shooting. There, officers found the girl who had been shot.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

16-year-old shot during attempted robbery in Southwest Baltimore, police say

The Baltimore Police Department said a 16-year-old boy was shot in Southwest Baltimore on Saturday night during a robbery attempt. Police said the victim walked into a local hospital around 11 p.m. looking for treatment for his injury. When officers arrived to the hospital, police said they found the 16-year-old...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Teenage girl shot next to Northeast Baltimore school on Sunday

BALTIMORE -- A teenager was shot next to a school in Northeast Baltimore on Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in that part of the city were sent to investigate a shooting in the 2800 block of Kentucky Avenue around 3:50 p.m., police said.Once there, they found a 16-year-old girl who had been shot in the back near the Belair-Edison School, police said.An ambulance took the teenager to a local hospital so that she could receive medical treatment for her gunshot injury, according to authorities.Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Northeastern District detectives at 410-396-2444.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7Lockup. 
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

1 dead and 3 injured from 3 separate overnight shootings, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department said one person died and three were injured in three separate overnight shootings. Police said the first shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 4700 block of Garrison Boulevard. When officers got to the scene, police said they found a 31-year-old man...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

29-Year-Old Woman Shot Inside Vehicle In Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 29-year-old woman was shot early this morning in Baltimore. This incident happened on the 1300 Block of North Fremont Avenue . Shortly after 2:30 am, Shot Spotter alerted the Baltimore Police Department. When they arrived at the location, they found the woman inside a vehicle. She was suffering from a single gunshot wound. This case remains under investigation, If you have any information about this incident, please contact Western District detectives at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The post 29-Year-Old Woman Shot Inside Vehicle In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Woman shot in Windsor Mill overnight, 60-year-old man in custody

WINDSOR MILL – A 60-year-old man is in custody, and a woman he is accused of shooting is in the hospital recovering from a gunshot wound. The Baltimore County Police Department responded to the 2500 block of Carnaby Drive at around 9:30 pm Thursday night after a 911 caller reported a shooting. Upon their arrival, officers located the woman suffering from a single gunshot wound. She was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition. The suspect was also at the scene and surrendered to police without incident. He is described as a 60-year-old man. No further details were The post Woman shot in Windsor Mill overnight, 60-year-old man in custody appeared first on Shore News Network.
WINDSOR, NJ
CBS Baltimore

Family and friends of Parkville gunshot victim hold candlelight vigil for him in Baltimore County

WINDSOR MILL, Md. -- Family and friends of a 24-year-old man who was gunned down at a gas station in Baltimore County have arranged a candlelight vigil for him on Saturday. On Oct. 30, Malik Baker was at the Exxon gas station on McClean Boulevard when he was shot and killed around 2 a.m. when Baltimore County police said he was shot. Convenience store security camera footage—obtained by WJZ—captured the shooting.The chilling video shows a sedan with temporary tags pulling up to one of the gas pumps closest to the roadway. Two masked people jumped out of the car and quickly approached...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

60-year-old man arrested after woman shot in Windsor Mill

BALTIMORE -- A 60-year-old man was arrested Thursday night after he allegedly shot a woman in Windsor Mill, according to Baltimore County Police. Officers responded at 9:30 p.m. to the 2500 block of Carnaby Drive, where they found the woman shot. She was hospitalized and is in stable condition. Police said the suspect "remained on the scene" and that he was eventually arrested without incident. He has not been identified. No further information is available in the incident. 
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Two Shot Multiple Times, One Dead In Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Two were shot in Northwest Baltimore early this morning. The Baltimore Police Department were called to the 4700 Block of Garrison Boulevard at 2:30 am for a shooting report. There, police discovered a 31-year-old male and a 27-year-old female, both suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Both victims were brought to an area hospital. The male victim died at the hospital. The female victim is currently listed in stable condition. If you have any information about this case, please contact Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stopper at 1-866-7Lockup. The post Two Shot Multiple Times, One Dead In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man, woman killed in separate shootings overnight, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say they are investigating two homicides after shootings left a man and a woman dead. Just after 11:30 p.m. on November 2, police say they went to the 1200 block of East Preston Street because of a Shot Spotter alert. When officers arrived,...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man killed in shooting in South Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A man was killed Thursday evening in South Baltimore, according to police.Officers said the man was shot in the head during a shooting in the 1800 block of Wilkens Avenue.He died at the scene.This is Baltimore's 284 murder investigation in 2022.Anyone with information about this murder is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

43K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy