Police: Woman shot and killed in Reservoir Hill

Hours after a shooting in the 2500 block of Brookfield Avenue in Reservoir Hill, police officers and detectives were knocking at every door, trying to piece together what happened just after four o’clock in the morning that cost a woman her life.

“I woke up. I heard some like shots, three or four shots, and I woke up, and I just heard a car like speed down the street, and I looked out the window, but I didn’t see anyone,” said Anika Stroman.

Police say the victim was driven about half a mile away to the intersection of West 28 th and Sisson Streets.

Officers arriving on the scene found the female victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the upper body.

She later died at an area hospital.

It remains unclear who she was with at the time and who would have gunned her down inside the car, but now, a woman is dead and a neighborhood highly-regarded as one relatively unscathed by violence has had a startling wakeup call.

“I’m like, ‘What in the world is going on?’ This is a nice neighborhood,” said Stroman, “It’s quiet. There’s a lot going on in the neighborhood. We do a lot of community service so I’m just not understanding what could have happened.”