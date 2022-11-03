Read full article on original website
Asia Riley
I hope they find who did this because it sounds like he was a great kid bothering nobody. Praying for his family and friends.
TruthBeTold..
such a sad story... enjoying a bike ride while the Thugs are out thinking they are somebody. All they do is hide. GOD knows who you are.
‘They’re going to pay,’ says mom of bicyclist shot and killed near Grand River
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- At a candlelight vigil to honor her son, Brandi Coronado didn’t hesitate to voice her anger toward whoever shot and killed him. “They’re going to find him and they’re going to pay,” she said Friday while briefly stepping away from a vigil for 18-year-old Kane Coronado.
Box of puppies found on the side of Ottawa Co. road during storm, taken in by shelter
HOLLAND, Ottawa County — During strong wind and sheets of rain on Saturday night, a witness spotted a cardboard box of puppies sitting on the side of a busy Ottawa County road. Thanks to the help of a West Michigan shelter, they're now safe and sound, on the road...
GRPD: Man arrives at hospital with gunshot wound
Grand Rapids police are investigating after a man showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound Sunday.
927thevan.com
Motorist Hurt in Overnight Car v. Trees Crash in Park Twp.
PARK TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 6, 2022) – A 22-year-old Holland man was hospitalized after a early Sunday morning single-vehicle crash north of Holland. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Knott, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to Quincy Street near 152nd Avenue just before 2 AM. That was where the westbound sedan driven by the lone motorist apparently lost control of the vehicle, veered off of the roadway, and struck several trees before coming to rest. That motorist was taken to an unnamed “area hospital” in critical but stable condition.
Friends, neighbors reflect on Allegan Co. homicide
Neighbors have identified Friday’s Allegan County homicide victim as 21-year-old Samuel Williams.
WZZM 13
Michigan mother warns of homeless labor scam after son in Grand Rapids potentially falls victim
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Ottawa County deputies are looking into a potential homeless labor scam. In this scam, criminals target homeless individuals by luring them with work and then coercing them to cash a fake check. Two men out of Grand Rapids may have fallen victim to the scam.
Holland man in critical condition after crashing vehicle into trees
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – A 22-year-old Holland man was hospitalized Sunday morning, Oct. 6, after losing control of his vehicle and hitting several trees. The man, who was not identified, is in critical but stable condition, Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said. Police responded to a 1:59 a.m. report...
5 injured in crash on Lake Michigan Drive near Grand Rapids
Four people were injured in a three-vehicle crash near Grand Rapids, deputies say.
WOOD
21-year-old man dead, suspect in custody in Allegan Co. homicide
A man is dead and a suspect has been taken into custody in a homicide investigation south of Pullman, the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office said. (Nov. 5, 2022) 21-year-old man dead, suspect in custody in Allegan …. A man is dead and a suspect has been taken into custody...
Battle Creek assault leaves man with skull factures, brain injury
A man was seriously hurt during an assault early Saturday morning, according to the Battle Creek Police Department.
‘I love that there’s two old churches doing dirty comedy in Kalamazoo,’ Crawlspace founder says
KALAMAZOO, MI — For 170 years, the congregation of the First Baptist Church in downtown Kalamazoo has met in the same building on the southwest corner of North Church Street and West Michigan Avenue. And while the building still looks like a church from the outside, and in many...
Shots fired outside Walker trampoline park
WALKER, MI – Police are investigating a report of shots fired outside a Grand Rapids-area trampoline park Friday night. Police were called at about 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, to the area of Alpine and 4 Mile Road near the Altitude Trampoline Park for a report of shots fired in the area, according to the Walker Police Department.
Fire marshal investigating Battle Creek house fire
BATTLE CREEK, MI – The state Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of a residential fire Sunday morning, Nov. 6, that caused roughly $45,000 worth of damage. Battle Creek firefighters responded to a 3:49 a.m. report of a residential structure fire at 99 Illinois Street. Crews arrived at the...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Salvatore’s Restaurant offers mom’s Italian recipes to Grand Rapids’ West Side
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — If you’re craving some authentic homemade Italian food and a bundle of garlic breadsticks, Salvatore’s Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria on Grand Rapids’ West Side will fit the bill. The restaurant, which has been a family-owned spot since 1976, features every classic Italian...
Off-duty Holland firefighter credited with spotting barn fire, protecting 81-year-old
HOLLAND, MI -- An off-duty Holland firefighter is credited with spotting a barn fire and then helping protect an 81-year-old man found inside the barn. Holland fire officials said the fire was reported about 1:25 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4 at an address in the 200 block of Waverly Road. The...
Woman found dead in Plainwell apartment fire
A woman was found dead inside an apartment that caught fire late Saturday night.
These Are the Top 5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids is a great city and like any other city, there are some areas that are more dangerous than others. Top 5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids is often referred to as one of the best cities in America to live in. The city is beautiful downtown with several parks, the Grand River, surrounded by a countryside of rolling hills and not far from Lake Michigan.
WOOD
Grand Rapids city commission candidate target of Safe GR ‘dark money’
With billboards, radio spots and flyers, an ad campaign backed by a group called Safe GR paints the city of Grand Rapids as anything but safe: murders up, gun crime up, car thefts on the rise. (Nov. 4, 2022) Grand Rapids city commission candidate target of …. With billboards, radio...
Police identify bicyclist shot and killed on wooded road near Millennium Park
KENT COUNTY, MI – Wyoming police identified Kane Allen Coronado, 18, of White Cloud, as the bicyclist who was shot and killed Tuesday, Nov. 1, on Indian Mounds Drive near the Grand River. He was shot in the neck around 2:50 p.m. in the 2200 block of Indian Mounds,...
Man sent to prison in holdups in Kalamazoo, Kent and Ottawa counties
KENT COUNTY, MI – A man accused of robbing West Michigan credit unions and check-cashing stores has been sentenced to six years in prison. Tommy Maurice-Sans Jurl pleaded guilty to credit-union robbery in a Nov. 18, 2021, holdup at Lake Michigan Credit Union in Byron Center. Five other robbery...
