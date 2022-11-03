East Lansing announces community photo contest winners

The City of East Lansing has announced the winners of the 2022 East Lansing Community Photo Contest.

About 241 photos were submitted and 14 were selected as winners.

Winners:

• 1st Place – William Rowan, Spartan Tree in MSU Farmland

• 2nd Place – Dwayne Goodwin, Peanut Barrel Bike

• 3rd Place – Evan Martin, Northern Tier Trail

• Downtown East Lansing winner – Nathan Izydorek, Pinball Wizard

Honorable Mention winners:

• Abdul Mutashobya

• Angelica Ortega

• Brady Carlson

• Harley Cook

• Jennifer Sageman

• Joseph Carranza

• Melanie Nebbeling

• Nick Aseritis

• Ryan Bell

• Salil Sapre

The winning photos will be featured in city of East Lansing marketing materials, online and in print.

The winners were awarded DNA eGift Cards that can be redeemed at a variety of downtown East Lansing businesses.

This year’s winning photos can be viewed on the city’s Facebook page .

“We would like to thank everyone who submitted photos for the East Lansing Community Photo Contest. Once again, there were so many great submissions this year,” East Lansing Communications Administrator Mikell Frey said. “This contest is always one of our favorites because we get to see the creativity and talent of community members as well as the things that they love most about our vibrant, beautiful city.”

The contest was sponsored by the East Lansing Downtown Development Authority.

