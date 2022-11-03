ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Card Chronicle

Louisville defeats James Madison, 34-10

For all the credit that Vince Tyra was given for his handling of the men’s basketball program’s FBI scandal and his election to take the IARP route for the program’s review process, one area most fans may not be happy with is his scheduling of then FCS powerhouse James Madison for this year’s “buy game.” We knew James Madison would be a handful even at the FCS level, but with the Dukes’ ascension to the FBS level this year, including their debut in the AP Top-25 a few weeks ago, the idea of scheduling this opponent as Louisville’s “cupcake” seemed more and more ill-advised as the game approached. Even as the game approached, the betting line continued to move towards JMU. Originally opening at -9 Louisville, the line eventually closed at -6.5 Louisville.
Card Chronicle
Card Chronicle

Seedy K’s GameCap: James Madison

Which is an admittedly lame skewing of iconic American poetry. Yet it somehow fits for U of L’s 34-10 W over BCS rookie James Madison. Its fourth victory in a row makes Louisville bowl eligible. Pass the Dolly Madison Creme Filled Zingers®. Against the nation’s statistically best rushing...
Card Chronicle
Card Chronicle

Friday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Spread check: Louisville by 7. —Quincy Riley has been named the Jim Thorpe Award national Player of the Week. —The JMU Sports Blog previews Saturday night’s game at Cardinal Stadium and predicts a 31-30 upset win for the Dukes. —The first Kenny Payne radio show of the season is...
Card Chronicle
Card Chronicle

Film Review: Wake Forest Fourth Quarter

The Louisville football team had a big win last weekend and the game was essentially over after the third quarter. Even with the score what it was, the second and third units played as if they were in a close game. I think that says something about how things are going and will go for this program and it was fun to put a magnifying glass to their play.
Card Chronicle
Card Chronicle

Cardinal Thursday: The Decision & The Game

In Tom McGuane’s seriously hip ‘75 flick of his own novel “92 In The Shade,” Peter Fonda’s Tom Skelton drifts back to the Keys to again take up his fishing guide biz. Former U of L thespian Warren Oates’ Nichol Dance remains a rival.
wdrb.com
wdrb.com

Lexington 8-year-old applies for Drake's dishwasher job to buy Xbox

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 8-year-old Lexington boy who wanted an Xbox decided to roll up his sleeves and pay for it the old-fashioned way. According to a report by LEX 18, 8-year-old Nash Johnson submitted an application for a dishwasher job at the new Drake's location on Leestown Road in Lexington.
WLKY.com
WLKY.com

'Jack's Louisville': 6 new Hometown Hero banners are going up

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some new and familiar faces will be donning the side of buildings across Louisville next year. After an almost five-year hiatus, Hometown Heroes, the program that hangs banners of famous or notable people from Louisville, is making a big return in 2023. There will be six...
spectrumnews1.com
spectrumnews1.com

GOP's Stuart Ray looks to flip Ky. seat held by Dem Yarmuth

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky’s 3rd Congressional District, anchored in Louisville, is a spot of blue in a sea of red, the only Kentucky congressional district currently represented by a Democrat. Republican Stuart Ray wants to change that. He’s the GOP nominee to replace longtime Democrat John Yarmuth. Ray...
wdrb.com
wdrb.com

Man shot in Taylor Berry neighborhood, Louisville police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was injured after being shot in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded on a reported shooting in the 1300 block of Lincoln Avenue at about 2:45 p.m. Officers then located a...
Wave 3
Wave 3

Louisville attorney reacts to LMPD revised special order

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE troubleshooters showed you the devastating impact of LMPD’s change in policy in responding to crashes and burglaries during the pandemic. The policy has been in place for more than two years, but this week brings some good news as LMPD announces it will start responding to those calls again.
WLKY.com
WLKY.com

Millions of years of Louisville history uncovered during city's largest infrastructure project

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Millions of years of Louisville history will soon be on display in the Kentucky Geological Survey's core library. Earlier this year, the Louisville Metropolitan Sewer District built a tunnel, 200-feet underground, to stop unwanted waste from getting into the Ohio River. It was the largest infrastructure project the city had seen to date, but that's not the only reason why MSD leaders are calling that project historical.
LOUISVILLE, KY

