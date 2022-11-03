Read full article on original website
Brooklyn Nets Are Pleased With Jacque Vaughn After Reports Of Good Locker Room Culture
The Brooklyn Nets may stick with interim coach Jacque Vaughn instead of hiring Ime Udoka after Vaughn's positive locker room impact.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Donovan Mitchell Overpowers L.A. In 114-100 Cavaliers Victory
Your Los Angeles Lakers enjoyed an overpowering first-quarter burst, but it wasn't enough to stave off the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers in an early game at Crypto.com Arena. Los Angeles ultimately fell 114-100. The Cavaliers have now won eight straight contests, bringing their record to 8-1. With the defeat, Los Angeles falls to a 2-7 record on the 2022-23 season.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Betting On Cavs-Lakers
Your 2-6 Los Angeles Lakers are hoping to do what rival clubs have failed to achieve for the past seven games: beat the 7-1 Cleveland Cavaliers. At least they'll be playing at home?. The club is currently the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, thanks to the strong play...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Responds To Home Crowd’s “MVP” Chants
Los Angeles Lakers sixth man Russell Westbrook was certainly his team's MVP during an unfortunate 130-116 Friday home loss to the visiting Utah Jazz that got away from L.A. late. Crypto.com Arena fans made a point to let Brodie know how they felt about him, serenading him with "MVP" chants...
Paul George's 34 points not enough as scoring-deficient Clippers fall to Jazz
Despite Paul George's efforts, the Clippers are last in NBA points per game. Their offensive woes once again popped up in a 110-102 loss to the Utah Jazz.
Wichita Eagle
Grayson Allen catches fire for only unbeaten NBA team
For the first time this season, former Duke basketball shooting guard Grayson Allen was not in the starting lineup for the red-hot Milwaukee Bucks. No worries. Allen responded brilliantly in his new, yet perhaps temporary, role off the bench by helping the Bucks (9-0) remain the NBA's only undefeated squad with their 108-94 home win over the Oklahoma City Thunder (4-5) on Saturday night.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Fans Mourn Another Lakers Defeat
During Friday night's 130-116 Los Angeles Lakers loss against the visiting Utah Jazz, L.A. fans took to Twitter to bemoan the club's various shortcomings throughout the contest. We sifted through the wreckage. Los Angeles certainly is hoping to pick up the pieces today, in an afternoon contest against the Cleveland...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: LeBron James Pays Tribute To Slain Migos Rapper
As ESPN.com reports, Los Angeles Lakers All-Star forward LeBron James appears to have taken the murder of 28-year-old Migos rapper Kirshnik Khari "Takeoff" Ball particularly hard. Ahead of this afternoon's still-ongoing Crypto.com Arena matchup with the 7-1 Cleveland Cavaliers, the 18-time All-Star opted to honor the slain star with a...
Wichita Eagle
Doncic, Mavs Go Streaking; Jaden Hardy, McKinley Wright IV Shine For Texas Legends
The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Toronto Raptors in a thrilling 111-110 win at American Airlines Center on Friday night. Luka Doncic became just the second player in league history behind Wilt Chamberlain to start a season with eight consecutive scoring 30+ points. Doncic finished the night with 35 points on just 15 shot attempts in 37 minutes. His magical night showcased multiple tough shots, including a running hook-shot that he gave us a glimpse of during EuroBasket play for Slovenia over the summer.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Shooting Woes Continue For LeBron James
Beyond your Los Angeles Lakers' disappointing 2-6 record to start the 2022-23 NBA season, another bummer of an early-season trend has been the lackluster shooting of the team's best player. Which, come to think of it, could have something to do with the team's current standing near the bottom of the Western Conference.
Wichita Eagle
Raptors Say Pascal Siakam Will Miss At Least 2 Weeks with Groin Injury
The Toronto Raptors will be without Pascal Siakam for at least the next two weeks as the All-NBA forward recovers from a right adductor strain in his groin, the team announced Sunday. View the original article to see embedded media. Siakam suffered the injury in the third quarter of Friday's...
Wichita Eagle
Hornets Issue Statement on Miles Bridges
After yesterday's report on the legal outcome of the Miles Bridges felony charges, the Charlotte Hornets have issued the following statement. The Hornets are playing this one very close to the chest and avoiding putting anything out there other than cookie cutter PR speak. However, while speaking to Bally Sports Mitch Kupchak suggested the organisation don't necessarily have more knowledge on the details of the situation than the wider public at large. If this is true, then it's understandable for the front office to better understand the situation.
