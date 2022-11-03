Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massachusetts Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenCambridge, MA
Just Announced: The Largest Christmas Experience in New England is ClosingDianna CarneyAbington, MA
Boston Bruins Recently Signed Player's Status in Question After Conviction of Bullying an African American ClassmateThe Maine WriterBoston, MA
Boston Children's Hospital To Host a Blood Donation Event At Malden Police HQAbdul GhaniMalden, MA
Hardin-Simmons University and Abilene ISD StatementHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Related
Boston homicide victim identified as activists gather to decry gun violence
BOSTON — Police have identified a man killed in a brazen shooting in the area of 9 Yarmouth Place in Boston on Friday night. Officers found Jason Murray, 39, of South Boston fatally shot at about 10:47 p.m. Friday. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The shooting took...
Boston activists to call for ‘self-imposed’ curfew in Black communities following deadly shooting
BOSTON — Boston police are investigating a deadly shooting near 9 Yarmouth Place on Friday night, according to officials. The shooting took place in the area of Tent City Apartments shortly before 11 p.m. Upon arrival, police found a male suffering from gunshot wounds and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Brockton police launch homicide investigation after shooting on James Street
Brockton police launched a homicide investigation after a fatal shooting on James Street early Sunday morning. According to a spokesperson from Brockton police, officers responded to the James Street at approximately 12:30 a.m. after receiving a gunfire alert through the city’s electronic gun detection system. Detectives from Brockton and...
commonwealthmagazine.org
We must stop the cycle of gun violence in hard-hit Boston neighborhoods
WE WERE IN grade school when the first person we knew was murdered. Our 16-year-old cousin, Craig, was killed outside his house in Dorchester over a pair of sneakers. A few years later, our Uncle Bibsy was murdered not far from there. Thirty years later and with numerous other friends,...
universalhub.com
Councilor whose friend was murdered last week calls for more anti-violence work
Councilor Brian Worrell (Dorchester, Mattapan) had trouble yesterday getting through a formal reading of his request for a hearing on how Boston needs to increase its efforts to curb gun violence. Worrell recounted how, when he was 16, he learned his cousin had been shot to death and how, later,...
Boston police investigating deadly shooting in Back Bay neighborhood
BOSTON — Boston police are investigating a deadly shooting near Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood. The shooting took place in the area of 9 Yarmouth Place, shortly before 11 p.m., Friday. Upon arrival police found a male suffering from gunshot wounds and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
whdh.com
Stabbing in Boston leaves man injured, police say
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police said they are searching for a suspect after a stabbing in Boston Sunday morning. The incident occurred at the intersection of Atkinson and South Hampton Streets at 10:14 a.m. Officials said the man was stabbed in the shoulder and his injuries are non-life-threatening. There is no...
iheart.com
Charlestown Traditional Indigenous Canoe Burning First Time In 400 Years
CHARLESTOWN, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Indigenous tribe members gathered in Boston for a traditional canoe burning for the first time in four centuries. Members burned a large piece of white pine and carved out the inside to create a mishoon, a traditional canoe. Andre StrongBearHeart Gaines Jr. of the...
bpdnews.com
The Boston Police Department Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Detective George J. Holmes 59 Years Ago Today
BPD Remembers: The men and women of the Boston Police Department remember the service and sacrifice of Detective George Holmes who was killed in the line of duty 59 years ago today. On Wednesday, November 6, 1963, Detective George Holmes was shot and killed while attempting to apprehend two robbery suspects in the area of Washington Street and Winter Street in Downtown Crossing.
Person shot near Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood
BOSTON — A person has been shot near Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood, according to Boston Police. The shooting took place in the area of 9 Yarmouth Place, shortly before 11 p.m., Friday. Police are currently on scene investigating. This is a developing story. Check back for updates as...
100 new Boston Police officers hit the streets at a critical time
BOSTON - They are answering the call at a challenging time. One hundred new Boston Police recruits just graduated and are ready to hit the streets. Among them, brothers Patrick and Triston Champagnie. Their father is also on the Boston Police force. Triston shrugs off questions about why he would want to take on such a risky job. "Why not? Why wouldn't I do it, is my question," Champagnie said. Their mother Rhonda Champagnie is proud. "I'm nervous. I'm very nervous about them becoming police officers," she said. "Do I believe they'll make a difference? Absolutely,...
Man shot and killed in Boston’s South End neighborhood Friday night
A man was shot and killed in the South End neighborhood of Boston late Friday, according to police. Boston police officers assigned to District D-4 in the South End responded to the 911 call about the person shot in the area of 9 Yarmouth Place shortly after 10:45 p.m., authorities said.
BPD seeks to identify suspects in downtown attack, robbery
A man and woman said they were attacked as they brought trash out to a dumpster behind a convenience store. Boston police are asking for the public’s help identifying two men in connection to an attack and robbery at a downtown convenience store on Wednesday night. Police arrived at...
Boston police seek help locating person in connection with aggravated assault on Halloween
BOSTON — Boston police are asking the public for help identifying the female and motor vehicle that are connected with an aggravated assault on Halloween night in Roxbury. Around 9:15 p.m., in the area of 145 Moreland Street, police say, an adult male suspect confronted another male and pulled out a pellet or BB gun which the suspect then fired several times toward the victim.
Billerica man, 22, killed in motorcycle crash in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Mass. — A 22-year-old Billerica man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Burlington on Sunday afternoon, police said. His name was not released on Sunday, pending the notification of next of kin. At about 12:50 p.m., Burlington Police responded to the Middlesex Turnpike at the intersection with...
whdh.com
Police seek info from public following fatal accident in Nashua, New Hampshire
NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Police in Nashua say a 22-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle accident near the state line with Massachusetts. According to the department, the victim was the driver and only occupant when the crash happened before 2 a.m. at 427 Main Dunstable Road. The victim was...
BREAKING NEWS: Police find vehicle that allegedly struck teen and fled
ACTON, Mass. — Police have located a vehicle they say allegedly struck a teen and fled, earlier this week. “Acton Police have located the vehicle allegedly involved in the incident and are working to seize the vehicle,” Acton Police said in an update, Friday. Police have been looking...
quincyquarry.com
Quincy family hit by racial hatred #mayorkoch #quincypolicedepartment
— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. – News about Quincy covered by Quincy Quarry News. Quincy family of color was hit with a letter spewing racial hatred. The family lives in the tony and large mid-rise apartment building at...
Brockton rollover kills one, injures another
BROCKTON, Mass. — Officials in Brockton are investigating a deadly rollover that took place Friday evening. The crash happened on 580 Centre Street at approximately 5 p.m., according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office. A 21-year-old man has died as a result of the rollover, and another...
whdh.com
Community heartbroken after Brockton woman stabbed to death in front of home
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A community in Brockton is left heartbroken after a woman was stabbed to death in front of her home Wednesday afternoon. Brockton Police said they launched a homicide investigation after officers responded to a report of an unconscious person on 342 Crescent St. around 1 p.m. Wednesday. The victim, Veronica Goncalves, 48, was found dead in her driveway after suffering what officials described as “obvious head trauma.” The Plymouth County District Attorney later referred to the homicide as the result of a stabbing.
Comments / 0