Boston, MA

commonwealthmagazine.org

We must stop the cycle of gun violence in hard-hit Boston neighborhoods

WE WERE IN grade school when the first person we knew was murdered. Our 16-year-old cousin, Craig, was killed outside his house in Dorchester over a pair of sneakers. A few years later, our Uncle Bibsy was murdered not far from there. Thirty years later and with numerous other friends,...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Stabbing in Boston leaves man injured, police say

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police said they are searching for a suspect after a stabbing in Boston Sunday morning. The incident occurred at the intersection of Atkinson and South Hampton Streets at 10:14 a.m. Officials said the man was stabbed in the shoulder and his injuries are non-life-threatening. There is no...
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

Charlestown Traditional Indigenous Canoe Burning First Time In 400 Years

CHARLESTOWN, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Indigenous tribe members gathered in Boston for a traditional canoe burning for the first time in four centuries. Members burned a large piece of white pine and carved out the inside to create a mishoon, a traditional canoe. Andre StrongBearHeart Gaines Jr. of the...
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

The Boston Police Department Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Detective George J. Holmes 59 Years Ago Today

BPD Remembers: The men and women of the Boston Police Department remember the service and sacrifice of Detective George Holmes who was killed in the line of duty 59 years ago today. On Wednesday, November 6, 1963, Detective George Holmes was shot and killed while attempting to apprehend two robbery suspects in the area of Washington Street and Winter Street in Downtown Crossing.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Person shot near Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood

BOSTON — A person has been shot near Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood, according to Boston Police. The shooting took place in the area of 9 Yarmouth Place, shortly before 11 p.m., Friday. Police are currently on scene investigating. This is a developing story. Check back for updates as...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

100 new Boston Police officers hit the streets at a critical time

BOSTON - They are answering the call at a challenging time. One hundred new Boston Police recruits just graduated and are ready to hit the streets. Among them, brothers Patrick and Triston Champagnie. Their father is also on the Boston Police force. Triston shrugs off questions about why he would want to take on such a risky job. "Why not? Why wouldn't I do it, is my question," Champagnie said. Their mother Rhonda Champagnie is proud. "I'm nervous. I'm very nervous about them becoming police officers," she said. "Do I believe they'll make a difference? Absolutely,...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

BPD seeks to identify suspects in downtown attack, robbery

A man and woman said they were attacked as they brought trash out to a dumpster behind a convenience store. Boston police are asking for the public’s help identifying two men in connection to an attack and robbery at a downtown convenience store on Wednesday night. Police arrived at...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston police seek help locating person in connection with aggravated assault on Halloween

BOSTON — Boston police are asking the public for help identifying the female and motor vehicle that are connected with an aggravated assault on Halloween night in Roxbury. Around 9:15 p.m., in the area of 145 Moreland Street, police say, an adult male suspect confronted another male and pulled out a pellet or BB gun which the suspect then fired several times toward the victim.
BOSTON, MA
quincyquarry.com

Quincy family hit by racial hatred #mayorkoch #quincypolicedepartment

— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. – News about Quincy covered by Quincy Quarry News. Quincy family of color was hit with a letter spewing racial hatred. The family lives in the tony and large mid-rise apartment building at...
QUINCY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Brockton rollover kills one, injures another

BROCKTON, Mass. — Officials in Brockton are investigating a deadly rollover that took place Friday evening. The crash happened on 580 Centre Street at approximately 5 p.m., according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office. A 21-year-old man has died as a result of the rollover, and another...
BROCKTON, MA
whdh.com

Community heartbroken after Brockton woman stabbed to death in front of home

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A community in Brockton is left heartbroken after a woman was stabbed to death in front of her home Wednesday afternoon. Brockton Police said they launched a homicide investigation after officers responded to a report of an unconscious person on 342 Crescent St. around 1 p.m. Wednesday. The victim, Veronica Goncalves, 48, was found dead in her driveway after suffering what officials described as “obvious head trauma.” The Plymouth County District Attorney later referred to the homicide as the result of a stabbing.
BROCKTON, MA

