Daddy’s Chicken Shack Set to Expand Further Into Houston After Inking its 7th Development DealMadocHouston, TX
Huge Hip-Hop Flea Market Staged at Pasadena Convention CenterMae A.Houston, TX
Houston Astros Fans Celebrate Outside Minute Maid Parkhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston entrepreneur wins $75 million in largest payout in sports betting historyAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston Prosecutors Are Keeping Cash Seized From Defendants Whose Cases Were Compromised by Police Corruption
In response to the scandal that engulfed the Houston Police Department's Narcotics Division after a lethal 2019 drug raid based on a falsified search warrant, Harris County prosecutors dropped dozens of pending cases and recommended the reversal of at least five convictions. They said those cases were irredeemably tainted by the involvement of Gerald Goines, the officer who lied to obtain the 2019 warrant that led to the deaths of Dennis Tuttle and Rhogena Nicholas, or similarly dishonest colleagues. But that judgment did not necessarily mean that the defendants recovered cash or cars seized by Houston's corrupt cops under the pretext of enforcing drug laws.
Click2Houston.com
Monday changes to Harris County Civil and Criminal Courts at law
You can expect changes to the Harris County Courts in downtown Houston on Monday, Nov. 7. The changes are because of the heavy congestion expected in downtown for the Houston Astros World Series victory parade and in accordance with the Court’s emergency closure policy. Harris County Civil Courts at...
Crime, Statistics, and the Harris County Judge’s Race
In Texas’ most populous county, funding for law enforcement takes center stage. That’s despite the fact that incumbent Democrat Lina Hidalgo has presided over record levels of law enforcement funding and pushed to hire more sheriff’s deputies, in a job that otherwise has little control over the major law enforcement policy issues under debate. She did have a hand in new bail bond rules for nonviolent defendants—but despite claims from Republicans, those new rules have little to do with crime rates in Houston.
fox26houston.com
How bad has recent violent crime in Harris County really become?
HOUSTON - With dominating headlines of crime and deadly shootings in the Greater Houston area and Harris County, especially with the death of rap superstar Takeoff from the group Migos, it's almost unfathomable to see exactly how bad things have gotten and if it was always this way. Was crime...
Harris Co. Dems Ellis and Garcia join request for federal election monitors
The letter follows a request from Judge Lina Hidalgo and other local Democrats.
fox26houston.com
Stepson shot, killed by stepfather after argument in north Houston
HOUSTON - Authorities say an argument about a dog escalated into a deadly shooting Saturday night between a stepfather and his stepson in north Houston. It happened a little after 10:45 p.m. when officers with the Houston Police Department were called to the 600 block of Gale St. At the scene, investigators found an unidentified man with a gunshot wound to the chest.
fox26houston.com
New data shows drop in violent crime touted by the Harris Co. Administrator is far from accurate
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - "We have yet to hear an explanation for how this came to be," said Harris County First Assistant DA David Mitcham. Mitcham and several prosecutors were shocked when they heard Harris County Administrator David Berry tell Commissioners Court violent crime is down 12 percent. "We didn't...
Harris County investigators confirm murder weapon used in 2019 Tomball woman's murder
Elizabeth "Liz" Barraza was shot and killed in her driveway almost four years ago while setting up a garage sale to pay for an anniversary trip.
Widow looking for justice after husband's workplace death in Harris County 2 months ago
Hugo Canamar's 70-year-old coworker is accused of killing him but claimed self-defense after an alleged quarrel over loose dogs around the business.
Rapper and actor Common throws support behind Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo
The Democratic incumbent has also garnered support from actors Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jane Fonda.
conroetoday.com
Health department official admits to accepting bribes from vendors
HOUSTON, TX -- The former administrative and community outreach coordinator for the Houston Health Department (HHD) has pleaded guilty to bribery, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery along with Assistant Attorney General Kenneth Polite Jr. of the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) Criminal Division. Barry Barnes, 62, accepted bribes from...
KHOU
First Lady makes several stops in Houston in effort to rally Democratic voters
HOUSTON — On Sunday, First Lady of the United States Dr. Jill Biden made several stops in Houston to support Democrats ahead of Election Day. The race for Harris County Judge is one people will be watching closely as Republican Alexandra Mealer is challenging the incumbent Lina Hidalgo. Hidalgo...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston man who struck officer with flagpole during U.S. Capitol insurrection pleads guilty
A Houston man who participated in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 – parading around the building with an American flag and using the flagpole to assault a police officer – pleaded guilty this week to two felony charges. Joshua Lee Hernandez, 29, who...
KHOU
Katy woman who tried to sell illegally smuggled monkey pleads guilty, DOJ says
BROWNSVILLE, Texas — A woman from Katy faces up to 20 years in prison and a massive fine after smuggling a spider monkey into the United States, according to the Department of Justice. Savannah Nicole Valdez, 20, pleaded guilty to smuggling wildlife into the United States without declaring and...
conroetoday.com
Crime Stopper of Houston Fugitive Friday - 11/04/22
HOUSTON, TX -- In an effort to keep our neighborhoods safe, Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Harris County Sheriff's Office are seeking the public's help locating the following individuals that have active Felony and/or Misdemeanor Warrants. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the location...
Click2Houston.com
$25K bond: Sugar Land Methodist Hospital employee charged for planting recording device in bathroom, police say
SUGAR LAND, Texas – An employee at Sugar Land Methodist Hospital was arrested and has been charged after a recording device was found in a bathroom at the hospital last month, officers with the Sugar Land Police Department said. Police said on Oct. 4, an employee at the hospital...
Slow pace for Astroworld lawsuits one year after disaster
HOUSTON — Nearly a year after the Astroworld tragedy, the wheels of justice are turning slowly for fans who were injured during Travis Scott's concert. Only two wrongful death cases have been settled so far, while thousands of other claims remain unresolved. The legal consequences of the crowd surge...
Click2Houston.com
Apartment fire reported in SW Houston, officials say
HOUSTON – Houston firefighters are working to put out a fire taking place on the southwest side of the city. According to the Houston Fire Department, crews were called to the 6150 block of the S. Loop E. on Saturday in regards to the flames. Firefighters say they are...
First Lady Jill Biden to stump for Lina Hidalgo in Harris County on Sunday
The pair plans to make stops at local churches in Houston's Third Ward.
HPD Officer Jason Campbell Suspended After Releasing Driver Who Killed Pedestrian
Officer Campbell of the Houston Police Department has been suspended.Scott Rodgerson/Unsplash. Houston Police Department Officer Jason Campbell was suspended after releasing an alleged drunk driver from a crash last April. According to Chron, Prateek Kumar was driving in Houston Heights on April 5, when he struck 35-year-old Ryan Lutz, who was walking his dog at the time. Kumar was driving a Chevy truck when he ran into Lutz.
KHOU
Houston, TX
