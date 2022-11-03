Teen Accused of Shooting Dogs on Walk During Armed Robbery

TAMPA -- A 17-year-old accused of shooting two dogs and wounding their owner during an attempted robbery.

Tampa Police Chief Mary O' Connor says the victim was walking his two dachshunds on West Powhatan Avenue on October 28th, when the suspect came up behind him with a gun and demanded money. They say the suspect, Jayden Harris, shot the dogs when they started acting up during the robbery. The victim grabbed his dogs and ran, and police say Harris hit him with the gun and then shot him. He took the two dogs to the emergency vet, where one died.

Police arrested Harris later that evening for an unrelated crime. He was released on bond before they tied him to the dog shootings. They rearrested Harris Thursday. He now faces charges that include felony aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony with a weapon, felony robbery with a firearm, and felony aggravated cruelty to animals. He's being charged as an adult and is being held in the Hillsborough County Jail.

