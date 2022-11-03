ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Teen Accused of Shooting Dogs on Walk During Armed Robbery

By Gordon Byrd
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I3Cej_0ixgugnW00

TAMPA -- A 17-year-old accused of shooting two dogs and wounding their owner during an attempted robbery.

Tampa Police Chief Mary O' Connor says the victim was walking his two dachshunds on West Powhatan Avenue on October 28th, when the suspect came up behind him with a gun and demanded money. They say the suspect, Jayden Harris, shot the dogs when they started acting up during the robbery. The victim grabbed his dogs and ran, and police say Harris hit him with the gun and then shot him. He took the two dogs to the emergency vet, where one died.

Police arrested Harris later that evening for an unrelated crime. He was released on bond before they tied him to the dog shootings. They rearrested Harris Thursday. He now faces charges that include felony aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony with a weapon, felony robbery with a firearm, and felony aggravated cruelty to animals. He's being charged as an adult and is being held in the Hillsborough County Jail.

Photo: Canva

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw34.com

Police find second suspect in unprovoked tire iron murder

CLEARWATER, Fla. (CBS12) — A second person was arrested in connection to a murder in Clearwater. Last month, Jeffrey M. Chapman, 49, of Clearwater Beach died from blunt force trauma. Shortly after, police arrested Jermaine Bennett, one of the attackers. Bennett admitted to beating the victim to death with...
CLEARWATER, FL
CBS News

Suspect in custody for attempted murder charge of elderly man

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office have a suspect in custody for an attempted murder charge. According to reports, on November 1, 2022, just after 5:30 p.m., deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office responded to a home in the 4000 block of Copper Canyon Blvd. in Valrico after receiving a call from a woman advising that her husband had been attacked. Upon arrival, deputies found the victim lying in the bedroom with severe upper-body trauma.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

'Cold-hearted': Tampa police arrest suspect accused of shooting, killing victim's dog during robbery

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police have arrested a suspect who they say shot and killed a victim's dog during an attempted armed robbery last week. Police Chief Mary O'Connor announced during a Thursday afternoon press conference that officers had arrested 17-year-old Jayden Harris in the shooting, which happened in the 2600 block of W. Powhatan Avenue around 7 p.m. last Friday.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

16-year-old faces murder charge after deadly shooting in Brandon

BRANDON, Fla. - A teen suspect is accused of shooting and killing a man in Brandon, according to Hillsborough County deputies. According to the sheriff's office, they arrested 16-year-old Justin Baldera on Wednesday morning. Before 9 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to the shooting in the 200 block of Harmony Lane.
BRANDON, FL
NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy