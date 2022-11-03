CAMDENTON, Mo. — Six condo units were damaged in a fire that injured a firefighter battling the blaze, Thursday morning. At 10:27 a.m. on Thursday, the Mid-County Fire Protection District (MCFPD) was dispatched to a fire on Sycamore Park Drive, north of Camdenton. When firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from a three-story lakefront condominium building. Firefighters started extinguishing the fire, but controlling the fire was difficult due to voids in the building's construction as well as strong winds. Since the fire occurred in an area with no fire hydrants, a fire boat was used to supply water from the Lake and tankers shuttled water to the fire.

