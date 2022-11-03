Read full article on original website
Ernest Ray Beachy (March 9, 1941 - November 4, 2022)
Ernest Ray Beachy, 81, of Climax Springs, Missouri passed away Friday, November 4, 2022 at Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach, Missouri. Arrangements are under the direction of Allee-Holman-Howe Funeral of Camdenton, Missouri.
Mary A. Simmons (January 20, 1933 - November 5, 2022)
Mary A. Simmons, 89, of Camdenton Missouri, passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022. Arrangements are unavailable at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of the Allee-Holman-Howe Funeral Home of Camdenton, Missouri.
James Willis Williams (September 26, 1936 - November 5, 2022)
James Willis Williams, 86, of Camdenton Missouri, passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022. Arrangements are unavailable at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of the Allee-Holman-Howe Funeral Home of Camdenton, Missouri.
Gary Robert Asti (February 3, 1954 - November 5, 2022)
Gary Robert Asti, 68, of Camdenton Missouri, passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022. Arrangements are unavailable at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of the Allee-Holman-Howe Funeral Home of Camdenton, Missouri.
Mark Collins (May 3, 1952 - November 1, 2022)
Marcus Jerome Collins, Sr., age 70, of Gravois Mills, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at Lake Regional Hospital, Osage Beach, Missouri. He was born May 3, 1952 in Iowa City, Iowa, a son of Clarence and Rose (Yarbaugh) Collins. On March 31, 1976 in Las Vegas, Nevada, he...
Six Condos Damaged, One Firefighter Injured In Camdenton Blaze
CAMDENTON, Mo. — Six condo units were damaged in a fire that injured a firefighter battling the blaze, Thursday morning. At 10:27 a.m. on Thursday, the Mid-County Fire Protection District (MCFPD) was dispatched to a fire on Sycamore Park Drive, north of Camdenton. When firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from a three-story lakefront condominium building. Firefighters started extinguishing the fire, but controlling the fire was difficult due to voids in the building's construction as well as strong winds. Since the fire occurred in an area with no fire hydrants, a fire boat was used to supply water from the Lake and tankers shuttled water to the fire.
Ann Church (February 24, 1930 - November 2, 2022)
Ann Elizabeth Church, 92, of Laurie, Missouri, passed away on November 2, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Allee-Holman-Howe Funeral Home. A full obituary is unavailable at this time.
Halloween Candy Tainted? Lake Area Man Calls Cops, But It Was Just Bad Weed & A Stomach Bug
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — The Morgan County Sheriff's Office has determined that a report of tainted Halloween candy was a false alarm. The Sheriff's Office says they found that the alleged poisoning was due to the person having recently had the stomach flu and smoking "old marijuana" after eating the candy.
Donna Hendricks (December 20, 1942 - November 4, 2022)
Donna Hendricks, age 79, of Meta, passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022, at Miller County Care and Rehabilitation Center in Tuscumbia. She was born in Meta on December 20, 1942, daughter of the late Henry “Cotton” and Emma Louise (Bax) Tweehaus. On September 17, 1960, in Meta, Donna was united in marriage to Louis Hendricks, who preceded her in death on January 9, 2014.
Save A Few Bucks This Thanksgiving? Aldi Is Helping You With Deals
Thanksgiving will be our next big holiday where friends and family may gather to spend some time with one another, watch football, overeat, and prepare for Black Friday shopping. Inflation has been a concern for many, as the price of foods that are often enjoyed at Thanksgiving are costing more...
