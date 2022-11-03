ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osage Beach, MO

Ernest Ray Beachy (March 9, 1941 - November 4, 2022)

Ernest Ray Beachy, 81, of Climax Springs, Missouri passed away Friday, November 4, 2022 at Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach, Missouri. Arrangements are under the direction of Allee-Holman-Howe Funeral of Camdenton, Missouri.
CLIMAX SPRINGS, MO
Mary A. Simmons (January 20, 1933 - November 5, 2022)

Mary A. Simmons, 89, of Camdenton Missouri, passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022. Arrangements are unavailable at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of the Allee-Holman-Howe Funeral Home of Camdenton, Missouri.
CAMDENTON, MO
James Willis Williams (September 26, 1936 - November 5, 2022)

James Willis Williams, 86, of Camdenton Missouri, passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022. Arrangements are unavailable at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of the Allee-Holman-Howe Funeral Home of Camdenton, Missouri.
CAMDENTON, MO
Gary Robert Asti (February 3, 1954 - November 5, 2022)

Gary Robert Asti, 68, of Camdenton Missouri, passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022. Arrangements are unavailable at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of the Allee-Holman-Howe Funeral Home of Camdenton, Missouri.
CAMDENTON, MO
Mark Collins (May 3, 1952 - November 1, 2022)

Marcus Jerome Collins, Sr., age 70, of Gravois Mills, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at Lake Regional Hospital, Osage Beach, Missouri. He was born May 3, 1952 in Iowa City, Iowa, a son of Clarence and Rose (Yarbaugh) Collins. On March 31, 1976 in Las Vegas, Nevada, he...
GRAVOIS MILLS, MO
WATCH: Dining Season Is Here At Slumberland!

🍽 Time to get your home and dining area ready to Host this Thanksgiving. Stop by Slumberland in Osage Beach for their wide variety of tables, chairs, and more to fit your home design! 🍽 Shop Local & Save!
OSAGE BEACH, MO
Six Condos Damaged, One Firefighter Injured In Camdenton Blaze

CAMDENTON, Mo. — Six condo units were damaged in a fire that injured a firefighter battling the blaze, Thursday morning. At 10:27 a.m. on Thursday, the Mid-County Fire Protection District (MCFPD) was dispatched to a fire on Sycamore Park Drive, north of Camdenton. When firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from a three-story lakefront condominium building. Firefighters started extinguishing the fire, but controlling the fire was difficult due to voids in the building's construction as well as strong winds. Since the fire occurred in an area with no fire hydrants, a fire boat was used to supply water from the Lake and tankers shuttled water to the fire.
CAMDENTON, MO
Ann Church (February 24, 1930 - November 2, 2022)

Ann Elizabeth Church, 92, of Laurie, Missouri, passed away on November 2, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Allee-Holman-Howe Funeral Home. A full obituary is unavailable at this time.
LAURIE, MO
Donna Hendricks (December 20, 1942 - November 4, 2022)

Donna Hendricks, age 79, of Meta, passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022, at Miller County Care and Rehabilitation Center in Tuscumbia. She was born in Meta on December 20, 1942, daughter of the late Henry “Cotton” and Emma Louise (Bax) Tweehaus. On September 17, 1960, in Meta, Donna was united in marriage to Louis Hendricks, who preceded her in death on January 9, 2014.
META, MO

