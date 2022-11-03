Read full article on original website
Bob Goode
3d ago
City does that, and I'll work against every politician currently in city hall
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: No. 2 Ohio State narrows sights on NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Williams, No. 2 Ohio State overcomes sluggish start, downs Northwestern 21-7The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Williams battles slow start, weather conditions to lead No. 2 Ohio State to win SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘Playing with instincts’: Stroud flashes legs in No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-7 win at NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
CTA is hiring Full-time Bus OperatorsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
fox32chicago.com
Morton Grove couple donates Chicago's official Christmas tree to adorn Millennium Park
CHICAGO - A 55-foot blue spruce was selected as the official Christmas tree for the city of Chicago. The tree was chosen from 80 submissions and Chicago will pay for the extraction and transportation services. It has been a fixture since the family moved into their Morton Grove house 33...
archpaper.com
Chicago critic Blair Kamin’s Who is the City For? takes aim at aesthetic bungles while thornier issues go largely unaddressed
Who is the City For? Architecture, Equity, and the Public Realm in Chicago. Blair Kamin, with photography by Lee Bey | University of Chicago Press | $29. In a 2011 column, “Signs Uglify Our Beautiful Bridges,” anthologized in Blair Kamin’s book Who Is the City For? Architecture, Equity, and the Public Realm in Chicago, the recently retired Chicago Tribune architecture critic takes aim at garish vinyl Bank of America (BoA) ads affixed to the Wabash Avenue Bridge which spans the Chicago River. Built in 1930 and designed by Daniel Burnham’s compatriot Edward Bennett, it has corner anchorage limestone facades and mansard roofs that make it a dignified sentry along the river. Kamin calls them “a grotesque cheapening of the public realm.”
Group calling for all Chicago sidewalks to be shoveled by the city workers
Chicago aldermen are being urged to make shoveling snow off the sidewalks the city’s responsibility, not homeowners’. The advocates are calling for a $750,000 pilot program where the city would shovel the sidewalks.
Eater
An Old Town Grocer Vows to Disrupt The Store Landscape
In recent weeks, the state of Chicago’s grocery stores has come into question. In mid-October, the parent of Mariano’s announced the purchase of the parent of Jewel-Osco, potentially eliminating the beloved 123-year brand while creating a 5,000-store Kroger-Albertsons megachain across the country. The deal surprised Don Fitzgerald. Fitzgerald...
New batch of affordable housing to be built on South Side
The Park Station Lofts will be a mixed-income multi-used development on city-owned property at 63rd and Maryland. It’s a transit oriented project, just 350-feet from the Cottage Grove Station on the CTA’s Green Line.
Historic Damen Silos to be sold for $6.5 million
Governor JB Pritkzer has announced the sale of the historic Damen Silos as part of the governor’s plan to reduce operating expenses. Four bids came in with the minimum required bid at $3.25 million.
After Descent Into Alcoholism Cost Him City Council Seat, Proco Joe Moreno Aims For a Comeback
Former Chicago Ald. Proco Joe Moreno (1st) is talking openly about the alcohol-fueled downward spiral that cost him his City Council seat and nearly denied him his freedom. Moreno, 50, is trying to reclaim the job he lost to Ald. Daniel LaSpata after a self-destructive string of scandals that derailed his once-bright future.
fox32chicago.com
5 shot after argument breaks out outside Archer Heights business
CHICAGO - Five people were wounded in a shooting early Sunday in Archer Heights on the Southwest Side. According to a witness, a group of men were in an argument outside a business just after midnight in the 5100 block of South Archer Avenue, when someone pulled out a gun and fired shots, Chicago police said.
Activists push real-estate tax idea to help ease homelessness in Chicago
With a deadline looming, advocates are escalating their push for a ballot measure that could mean more money to address homelessness in Chicago.
Voters flock to see VP on South Side as she hopes to rally support for Democrats
Vice President Kamala Harris was in Chicago Sunday hoping to rally up the democrat vote ahead of Tuesday’s election. Waiting in line to see her on the city’s South Side, many said they already decided who they will vote for before her visit.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot and killed in Chicago's Washington Heights neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed in Chicago's Washington Heights neighborhood on Sunday. The man was on West 99th Street near Normal when someone shot him in the chest. He was pronounced dead at University of Chicago Hospital. No one is in custody.
cwbchicago.com
17-year-old charged with carjacking woman in West Loop, but her beloved Shih Tzu is still missing
A 17-year-old is charged with carjacking and robbing a woman at a West Loop gas station, getting away with the victim’s beloved Shih Tzu puppy, which she received as a Mother’s Day gift. Chicago police announced charges in the September 3 carjacking today. Unfortunately, the puppy has not been found.
At least 5 auto repair shops in Albany Park, Irving Park targeted by thieves in last week
"I've been familiar with this neighborhood for about 22 years and I've never seen this like this."
Chicago shootings: 9 shot, 2 killed in weekend violence, CPD says
At least nine people have been shot, two fatally, in weekend violence across Chicago, police said.
Best Seafood in Illinois is Next to Famous Blues Brothers Bridge?
Almost everyone who's lived in Illinois for any period of time knows where the bridge is from the famous jump scene in The Blues Brothers movie. Did you know there's also what many consider to be the best seafood in Illinois (and maybe even the entire Midwest) located right next to it?
Chicago magazine
The Chicago Legacy of Billy Caldwell
Some historical figures are better known by their nicknames than the names they were given at birth: Buffalo Bill, Billy the Kid, Calamity Jane. As a result of those folkloric appellations, their reputations exist in that gray area between reality and myth. In Chicago, we have the Sauganash, née Billy Caldwell. Caldwell’s real name adorns a golf course and a forest preserve, but his nickname belongs to a Northwest Side neighborhood.
blockclubchicago.org
A Women Voters Group Is Urging Support For A Property Tax Hike For Cook County Forest Preserves
COOK COUNTY — A women voters group wants to persuade Cook County residents to back a referendum on next week’s ballot that would support local forest preserves. The League of Women Voters of Chicago has been campaigning for the Clean Air, Clean Water, and Wildlife Habitat Protection Referendum. The referendum asks if voters will back a .025 percent increase in Cook County property taxes to support the Forest Preserves of Cook County and protect clean water sources, air quality and wildlife in Cook County.
Strong winds knock down trees all over Chicago area, leaving thousands without power
CHICAGO - Thousands of Chicago-area residents were without power on Saturday as a strong storm barreled through. The wind gusts were up to 60 mph, according to the National Weather Service. ComEd said that as of about 4 p.m., there were 1,354 outages affecting 28,535 customers. There were trees down...
fox32chicago.com
For the second time in 4 days, human remains were found in a trash can in Chicago's Austin neighborhood
CHICAGO - Human remains were found in a trash can in Chicago's Austin neighborhood on Saturday, about half a mile from where remains were found on Wednesday. Chicago police said the latest discovery was on North Leclaire near Washington Boulevard around 7 p.m. Saturday. On Wednesday morning, remains were found...
Trash collectors find human remains in Chicago alley
The remains were found around 8:55 a.m. in an alley in the 4900 block of West Washington Boulevard, Chicago police said. Detectives were conducting a death investigation while an autopsy was being conducted.
