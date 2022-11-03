ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

Inside the Cards: Nov. 5 2022

Restoring the UofL Men’s Basketball 2013 banner may take longer than fans think. After Thursday's IARP ruling, a lot of UofL fans are calling for the 2013 National Championship banner to be put back up, but it might not be as realistic as they may think. Fans optimistic after...
ESPN

North Texas, Louisville top week 10 college football uniforms

Multiple teams have outstanding uniform combinations set for Week 10 of the college football season. The Louisville Cardinals will debut new threads this weekend and the North Texas Mean Green bring back an iconic logo for their matchup against the Florida International Panthers. Some teams honor the Armed Forces with their gear and several squads will use color coordination for exciting looks.
DENTON, TX
wdrb.com

What If We Never Changed the Clocks in Kentuckiana

Daylight Saving Time starting and ending always sparks debate about changing clocks and the necessity of a time change. This time of year we "fall back" and "gain an hour." You can't actually lose or gain an hour, though, it's just a matter of how we measure time and daylight during the changing seasons. That may sound fine as we continue to adjust to our new times this week, but would would that actually look like in November? February?
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

'Jack's Louisville': 6 new Hometown Hero banners are going up

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some new and familiar faces will be donning the side of buildings across Louisville next year. After an almost five-year hiatus, Hometown Heroes, the program that hangs banners of famous or notable people from Louisville, is making a big return in 2023. There will be six...
LOUISVILLE, KY
103GBF

Oddities and Curiosities Expo Heading to Kentucky in Early 2023

If you find yourself digging the strange and unusual, this may be right up your alley!. If you find yourself drawn to odd or maybe even weird things, you may be a fan of oddities and curiosities, but not even know it! If you're wondering what exactly classifies something as an "oddity" dictionary.com describes an oddity as:
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Lexington 8-year-old applies for Drake's dishwasher job to buy Xbox

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 8-year-old Lexington boy who wanted an Xbox decided to roll up his sleeves and pay for it the old-fashioned way. According to a report by LEX 18, 8-year-old Nash Johnson submitted an application for a dishwasher job at the new Drake's location on Leestown Road in Lexington.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Early voting brings record numbers of Kentuckians to the polls

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Last year, Kentucky lawmakers passed House Bill 574 that changed Kentucky’s election system for the first time since 1891. The new law offers three days of early in-person voting, including a Saturday. From Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, Kentuckians can cast their votes prior to Election Day.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Major upgrades underway at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Travelers can expect to see some major construction when flying out of Louisville Muhammad Ali International airport this holiday season. Dan Mann, executive director at the airport, says the ongoing construction is part of a multi-year renovation plan. "There's a lot of moving parts with this...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

The Well Incubator opens in Algonquin neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s newest incubator, The Well, opened Thursday morning with a ribbon cutting. The Well is a nonprofit co-working space designed for Louisville’s black and minority entrepreneurs. Owner Kena Samuels Smith said she was in a lot of entrepreneurs footsteps when she started her accounting...
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

GOP's Stuart Ray looks to flip Ky. seat held by Dem Yarmuth

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky’s 3rd Congressional District, anchored in Louisville, is a spot of blue in a sea of red, the only Kentucky congressional district currently represented by a Democrat. Republican Stuart Ray wants to change that. He’s the GOP nominee to replace longtime Democrat John Yarmuth. Ray...
LOUISVILLE, KY

