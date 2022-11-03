Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mt. Washington Mayor Armstrong Falsely Attacks Stuart OwenMt. Washington GazetteMount Washington, KY
Yum! Brands prohibiting sale of Claudia Sanders Dinner House in Kentucky by its ownersAmarie M.Kentucky State
Semi-truck tips over on Kentucky highway spilling out thousands of cans of beerAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Multiple Walgreens Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Related
Louisville Opens as Road Underdog vs. Clemson
The Cardinals head back on the road in hopes of extending their four-game win streak against the No. 12 Tigers.
Louisville QB Malik Cunningham on Winning Streak: 'We Found Our Swagger'
Riding a four-game winning streak, the Cardinals are now brimming with confidence after seemingly being dead in the water just over a month ago.
Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. James Madison | Game 9
The Cardinals cap off their home stand with a matchup against the Dukes that has bowl eligibility on the line.
Five-star forward Carter Bryant making official visit to Louisville
Newport Coast, Calif., Sage Hill High School five-star prospect Carter Bryant was supposed to visit Louisville for the Louisville Live event a few weeks back. Bryant was unable to make that visit but rescheduled the trip and is on campus this weekend at U of L. The Class of 2024...
Cincinnati Basketball: Looking ahead to Bearcats season opener at Louisville
In just a few days, the Bearcats women’s basketball team will open the season with a trip to Louisville. Michelle Clark-Heard is returning to her hometown with an opportunity to upset her former program and start the new season with a monumental win. Clark-Heard spent six years as an...
Payne Sees 'Improvement' in Louisville, Acknowledges Room for Growth
The Cardinals played far from perfect basketball over the course of the preseason, but head coach Kenny Payne has seen improvement in his squad from the Red/White Scrimmage to their second exhibition.
What Scott Satterfield, Louisville Players Said After 34-10 Win vs. James Madison
Read what the head coach of the Cardinals, quarterback Malik Cunningham, running back Tiyon Evans, inside linebacker MoMo Sanogo and wide receiver Tyler Hudson said after their win over the Dukes:
Wave 3
Inside the Cards: Nov. 5 2022
Restoring the UofL Men’s Basketball 2013 banner may take longer than fans think. After Thursday's IARP ruling, a lot of UofL fans are calling for the 2013 National Championship banner to be put back up, but it might not be as realistic as they may think. Fans optimistic after...
Wave 3
Restoring the UofL Men’s Basketball 2013 banner may take longer than fans think
Decision 2022: Paul, Booker face important issues in US Senate race. The race for Kentucky’s U.S. Senate seat has two opponents with drastically different viewpoints facing off. Decision 2022: Meet the candidates for Louisville Metro District 7. Updated: 4 hours ago. In this East End district, a Democratic incumbent...
ESPN
North Texas, Louisville top week 10 college football uniforms
Multiple teams have outstanding uniform combinations set for Week 10 of the college football season. The Louisville Cardinals will debut new threads this weekend and the North Texas Mean Green bring back an iconic logo for their matchup against the Florida International Panthers. Some teams honor the Armed Forces with their gear and several squads will use color coordination for exciting looks.
wdrb.com
What If We Never Changed the Clocks in Kentuckiana
Daylight Saving Time starting and ending always sparks debate about changing clocks and the necessity of a time change. This time of year we "fall back" and "gain an hour." You can't actually lose or gain an hour, though, it's just a matter of how we measure time and daylight during the changing seasons. That may sound fine as we continue to adjust to our new times this week, but would would that actually look like in November? February?
WLKY.com
'Jack's Louisville': 6 new Hometown Hero banners are going up
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some new and familiar faces will be donning the side of buildings across Louisville next year. After an almost five-year hiatus, Hometown Heroes, the program that hangs banners of famous or notable people from Louisville, is making a big return in 2023. There will be six...
WLKY.com
Applications open for new program teaching Louisville middle school girls crypto
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new program aims to empower young girls of color in Louisville to break into the tech industry. 300for300 is a nonprofit created to uplift, mentor and bring positivity to Louisville girls after the death of Breonna Taylor. The organization has teamed up with Nashville-based, women-led...
Oddities and Curiosities Expo Heading to Kentucky in Early 2023
If you find yourself digging the strange and unusual, this may be right up your alley!. If you find yourself drawn to odd or maybe even weird things, you may be a fan of oddities and curiosities, but not even know it! If you're wondering what exactly classifies something as an "oddity" dictionary.com describes an oddity as:
wdrb.com
Lexington 8-year-old applies for Drake's dishwasher job to buy Xbox
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 8-year-old Lexington boy who wanted an Xbox decided to roll up his sleeves and pay for it the old-fashioned way. According to a report by LEX 18, 8-year-old Nash Johnson submitted an application for a dishwasher job at the new Drake's location on Leestown Road in Lexington.
Wave 3
Early voting brings record numbers of Kentuckians to the polls
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Last year, Kentucky lawmakers passed House Bill 574 that changed Kentucky’s election system for the first time since 1891. The new law offers three days of early in-person voting, including a Saturday. From Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, Kentuckians can cast their votes prior to Election Day.
wdrb.com
Major upgrades underway at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Travelers can expect to see some major construction when flying out of Louisville Muhammad Ali International airport this holiday season. Dan Mann, executive director at the airport, says the ongoing construction is part of a multi-year renovation plan. "There's a lot of moving parts with this...
wdrb.com
Pro-life, pro-choice supporters seeing 'ugly behavior' days leading up to Amendment 2 vote
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Passions are running high just days before the 2022 midterm elections as Kentucky voters are deciding on a constitutional amendment in the state centered on abortion. Political signs lining streets have become a hallmark of election season, and this year is no different. As Election Day...
Wave 3
The Well Incubator opens in Algonquin neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s newest incubator, The Well, opened Thursday morning with a ribbon cutting. The Well is a nonprofit co-working space designed for Louisville’s black and minority entrepreneurs. Owner Kena Samuels Smith said she was in a lot of entrepreneurs footsteps when she started her accounting...
spectrumnews1.com
GOP's Stuart Ray looks to flip Ky. seat held by Dem Yarmuth
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky’s 3rd Congressional District, anchored in Louisville, is a spot of blue in a sea of red, the only Kentucky congressional district currently represented by a Democrat. Republican Stuart Ray wants to change that. He’s the GOP nominee to replace longtime Democrat John Yarmuth. Ray...
Comments / 0