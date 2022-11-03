ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Made Offer For Notable Wide Receiver

To the disappointment of fans, pundits, and relatives, the Dallas Cowboys didn't acquire a wide receiver before Tuesday's trade deadline. Well, at least they tried. Along with discussing a deal for Houston Texans veteran Brandin Cook, the Cowboys inquired about another AFC wideout. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero (h/t Cowboys Country's Mike Fisher), Dallas made an offer to the Denver Broncos for Jerry Jeudy.
DALLAS, TX
WWL-TV

Saints injury report: no Ingram or Lattimore, status for Monday murky

NEW ORLEANS — As the Saints appear to possibly be getting healthier, a couple of star players are still on the mend ahead of Monday night's contest. Running back Mark Ingram (knee) and defensive back Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) missed Friday's practice, continuing a string of absences for the pair. Linebacker Chase Hansen (knee) was also absent, putting his status for Monday in doubt.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Alvin Kamara Not Happy With Michael Thomas Criticism

Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas have been through the best of best times and toughest of tough times together in their careers with the New Orleans Saints. So amid criticism of Thomas following his recent season-ending injury, Kamara is supporting his teammate. Speaking to the media on Friday, Kamara was...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

