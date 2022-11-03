Read full article on original website
To the disappointment of fans, pundits, and relatives, the Dallas Cowboys didn't acquire a wide receiver before Tuesday's trade deadline. Well, at least they tried. Along with discussing a deal for Houston Texans veteran Brandin Cook, the Cowboys inquired about another AFC wideout. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero (h/t Cowboys Country's Mike Fisher), Dallas made an offer to the Denver Broncos for Jerry Jeudy.
No NFL starting quarterback wants to get benched. It’s especially hard for players who were previously No. 1 overall picks in the draft. But Baker Mayfield seems to be handling his new role with the Carolina Panthers as well as you might expect. P.J. Walker stepped in for Mayfield...
Updated by the minute, our Cowboys NFL Moves, Free Agency and Trade Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort
NEW ORLEANS — As the Saints appear to possibly be getting healthier, a couple of star players are still on the mend ahead of Monday night's contest. Running back Mark Ingram (knee) and defensive back Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) missed Friday's practice, continuing a string of absences for the pair. Linebacker Chase Hansen (knee) was also absent, putting his status for Monday in doubt.
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens (5-3) head on the road to take on the New Orleans Saints (3-5) in the NFL Week 9 matchup. Video above: Coach John Harbaugh's Monday press conference on Saints game. One of the headlines for this game is the new additions the...
Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas have been through the best of best times and toughest of tough times together in their careers with the New Orleans Saints. So amid criticism of Thomas following his recent season-ending injury, Kamara is supporting his teammate. Speaking to the media on Friday, Kamara was...
CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Bears’ record dropped to 3-6 Sunday at Soldier Field when they lost to the Dolphins 35-32, but the Bears and Bears’ fans seemed to take the loss well because of what Justin Fields showed them. Fields rushed for 178 yards, and he threw three touchdown passes. He ripped off an amazing 61-yard […]
Michael Thomas is headed to injured reserve and it's anticipated that he won't be back this season. What it means for Olave, Dalton and the Orleans Saints.
