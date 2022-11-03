ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cypress, TX

KHOU

Man killed in shootout with Missouri City officer, police say

MISSOURI CITY, Texas — A man was shot and killed Sunday by a Missouri City police officer, according to authorities. Missouri City officials said it happened along Highway 6 near the Fort Bend Parkway Toll Road around 7:30 p.m. Officials said the Missouri City Police Department got reports about...
MISSOURI CITY, TX
KHOU

Man shot to death at Magnolia storage facility, sheriff says

MAGNOLIA, Texas — A man was shot to death Monday at a storage facility in Magnolia. This happened shortly before 11 a.m. on Coleman Road near FM 1774. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said the shooting seemed from an argument between the victim and another man. Deputies found the...
MAGNOLIA, TX
KHOU

Former Houston Health Department administrator pleads guilty to bribery

HOUSTON — A former Houston Health Department administrator faces up to a decade in federal prison after pleading guilty to bribery. Barry Barnes, 62, was part of a kickback scheme from March 2019 to March 2021, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery said Thursday. He accepted bribes from three businesses applying for health department contracts, according to the feds.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Slow pace for Astroworld lawsuits one year after disaster

HOUSTON — Nearly a year after the Astroworld tragedy, the wheels of justice are turning slowly for fans who were injured during Travis Scott's concert. Only two wrongful death cases have been settled so far, while thousands of other claims remain unresolved. The legal consequences of the crowd surge...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Fort Bend ISD needs voters' help to hire more police, increase teacher pay

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Fort Bend residents have something unusual to ponder as Election Day approaches. The Fort Bend Independent School District wants to hire more police officers and increase teacher pay, but to do this more funds must be raised through the district's Maintenance and Operations (M&O) Tax Rate, which is one of two tax rates Fort Bend residents pay. The M&O tax rate is used to fund teacher pay, staff compensation and other district operational needs.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Lone Star Rally returns to Galveston this weekend

GALVESTON, Texas — The annual Lone Star Rally returns to Galveston this weekend with the four-day motorcycle event kicking off on Thursday. The event runs from Thursday to Sunday in historic downtown Galveston and along Seawall Boulevard, including concerts, exhibits, and vendors. More than 500,000 people are expected to...
GALVESTON, TX
