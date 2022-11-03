FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Fort Bend residents have something unusual to ponder as Election Day approaches. The Fort Bend Independent School District wants to hire more police officers and increase teacher pay, but to do this more funds must be raised through the district's Maintenance and Operations (M&O) Tax Rate, which is one of two tax rates Fort Bend residents pay. The M&O tax rate is used to fund teacher pay, staff compensation and other district operational needs.

