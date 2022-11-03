Read full article on original website
Man killed in shootout with Missouri City officer, police say
MISSOURI CITY, Texas — A man was shot and killed Sunday by a Missouri City police officer, according to authorities. Missouri City officials said it happened along Highway 6 near the Fort Bend Parkway Toll Road around 7:30 p.m. Officials said the Missouri City Police Department got reports about...
Motorcycle rider killed in crash at Lone Star Rally in Galveston
GALVESTON, Texas — A motorcycle rider was killed in a crash at Galveston's Lone Star Rally. It happened on Broadway Avenue J at 37th Street. According to police, witnesses said a man on a motorcycle was speeding when he ran a red light, hit a Jeep and died. One...
Man shot in the head by possible celebratory gunfire in SE Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A man is expected to survive after being shot in the head by what Houston police believe was celebratory gunfire. It happened just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday on East Avenue O near Galena Park. Investigators said the man was watching the Houston Astros game outside with his...
HPD: Baby dead after mother's boyfriend accidentally runs over her in NW Houston
HOUSTON — A 1-year-old is dead after she was accidentally run over Saturday in the driveway of a northwest Houston home. This happened on Oak Shadows Drive near Bertellis Lane. Houston police said the mother's boyfriend was backing out of the driveway of the home when he accidentally ran...
Man shot to death at Magnolia storage facility, sheriff says
MAGNOLIA, Texas — A man was shot to death Monday at a storage facility in Magnolia. This happened shortly before 11 a.m. on Coleman Road near FM 1774. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said the shooting seemed from an argument between the victim and another man. Deputies found the...
Former Houston Health Department administrator pleads guilty to bribery
HOUSTON — A former Houston Health Department administrator faces up to a decade in federal prison after pleading guilty to bribery. Barry Barnes, 62, was part of a kickback scheme from March 2019 to March 2021, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery said Thursday. He accepted bribes from three businesses applying for health department contracts, according to the feds.
Have you seen her? Woman missing since Monday last seen in SW Houston
HOUSTON — Houston police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who has been missing since Monday. Her name is Hollie Bloemer. She is 31 years old. Police said she was last seen in southwest Houston on Regency Square Court near Harwin Drive. Hollie was last...
Mother considering legal action after alleging son with special needs was improperly restrained by HISD teacher
HOUSTON — A Houston ISD teacher is being investigated after a mother claims her son, who is special needs and nonverbal, was improperly restrained by his teacher. Moesha Baker said she received a letter from Ketelsen Elementary last week saying a teacher had wrapped her arms and legs around her 4-year-old son Eli after he refused to sit down.
Alvin teacher reported missing in September found safe in New Orleans, Brazoria County sheriff says
ALVIN, Texas — An Alvin teacher who was reported missing in September has been found safe in New Orleans by Louisiana State Police, the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office said on Tuesday. The sheriff's office said they were able to confirm that Michelle Reynolds, 48, has been safely reunited with...
KHOU
First Lady makes several stops in Houston in effort to rally Democratic voters
HOUSTON — On Sunday, First Lady of the United States Dr. Jill Biden made several stops in Houston to support Democrats ahead of Election Day. The race for Harris County Judge is one people will be watching closely as Republican Alexandra Mealer is challenging the incumbent Lina Hidalgo. Hidalgo...
Slow pace for Astroworld lawsuits one year after disaster
HOUSTON — Nearly a year after the Astroworld tragedy, the wheels of justice are turning slowly for fans who were injured during Travis Scott's concert. Only two wrongful death cases have been settled so far, while thousands of other claims remain unresolved. The legal consequences of the crowd surge...
Fort Bend ISD needs voters' help to hire more police, increase teacher pay
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Fort Bend residents have something unusual to ponder as Election Day approaches. The Fort Bend Independent School District wants to hire more police officers and increase teacher pay, but to do this more funds must be raised through the district's Maintenance and Operations (M&O) Tax Rate, which is one of two tax rates Fort Bend residents pay. The M&O tax rate is used to fund teacher pay, staff compensation and other district operational needs.
Man killed after fuel ignites explosion near railroad tracks in Old Town Spring
SPRING, Texas — The Harris County Fire Mashal's Office is investigating a deadly explosion in Old Town Spring. It happened as crews were working on a rail line near East Hardy Road on Saturday around 8 a.m. Investigators said a crew was working on the rail line when gas...
Houston residents in 3 different zip codes report issues with power outages
CYPRESS, Texas — Cypress has been home for Brett and Joyce Basford for decades but recently they've noticed their power going on and off. “It’s just frustrating," said Joyce Basford, a CenterPoint Energy customer. Frustrating because the machine they use to sleep needs power. “I’ll tell you, the...
Lone Star Rally returns to Galveston this weekend
GALVESTON, Texas — The annual Lone Star Rally returns to Galveston this weekend with the four-day motorcycle event kicking off on Thursday. The event runs from Thursday to Sunday in historic downtown Galveston and along Seawall Boulevard, including concerts, exhibits, and vendors. More than 500,000 people are expected to...
Woman charged in the death of 3-year-old son 4 months after his drowning
WEBSTER, Texas — A mother has been charged with child abandonment more than four months after her 3-year-old drowned in an apartment complex pool. A grand jury decided there was probable cause to charge Christina Meeks, 32, in connection to the drowning. Prosecutors said on July 3, Meeks left...
What is osteosarcoma? Doctors share insight on type of bone cancer Mayor Turner was treated for
HOUSTON — Doctors in the Texas Medical Center are shedding more light on the type of bone cancer Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner was treated for over the summer. During the annual State of the City event on Wednesday, Mayor Turner revealed he underwent treatment for osteosarcoma. Mayor Turner said...
Armed suspect shot during botched home invasion near Spring, deputies say
SPRING, Texas — A shooting that started as a home invasion is under investigation near Spring, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called out to Stratton Creek Drive just before 11 p.m. Monday night after receiving word about a home invasion. Investigators said that a woman...
Migos rapper TakeOff's cause of death ruled a homicide from gunshot wounds to head, stomach
HOUSTON — TakeOff's death has been ruled a homicide by a medical examiner after the Migos rapper was shot to death Tuesday outside a bowling alley in downtown Houston. The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences reported TakeOff suffered "gunshot wounds of head and torso into arm." TakeOff and...
'I have nights when I cry' | Teen who survived deadly crash during chase joins lawsuit against City of Houston, HPD
HOUSTON — A teenager who survived a crash during a chase in June is joining a lawsuit against the City of Houston, the Houston Police Department and the alleged suspect who caused the crash. The $33 million lawsuit was initially filed on behalf of the driver who was killed...
