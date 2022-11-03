Berkshire Natural Resources Council to unveil new trail and accessibility resources in Great Barrington Sunday

Read full article on original website
theberkshireedge.com
Beacco should know better about West Stockbridge
I am writing to address statements made in a recent letter to the editor from John Beacco, a resident of Lee and a former Selectman from the Town of Stockbridge, in which he implied that something underhanded had taken place at a recent West Stockbridge special town meeting. While he...
iBerkshires.com
Harvest Festivals and Craft Fairs 2022
The air is crisp, the leaves are falling, the holidays are approaching artisans and craft enthusiasts know what that means. It's craft fair and bazaar season! This list will be updated as we get more information. Have an event to add? Email us at info@iberkshires.com. Note that some craft fairs...
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties November 6, 2022 edition
Christopher C. Petrucci and Shari M. Petrucci to Dominic Kirchner II, trustee, and Azusa Realty Trust, trustee of, 323 Southwick St., $235,000. Cremilda L. Deoliveira to Katherine Pinkerman and Katherine E. Pinkerman, 1 Plantation Drive, Unit 1, $226,000.
Historic Shepherd Barn in Northampton relocating after 170 years
The historic society in Northampton is relocating Shepherd Barn for the first time in 170 years.
wamc.org
Berkshire Medical Center nurses reach agreement on new contract with administration
The nurses of Berkshire County’s largest hospital voted this week to approve a new contract for the next four years. Around 700 registered nurses at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, represented by the Massachusetts Nurses Association will see at least 15% across-the-board raises over that time. The contract also includes new language protecting them from inappropriate floating between departments, and more. In a statement to WAMC, BMC says it’s happy to ratify the contract and that its nurses’ “skill and compassion are integral to our work to serve everyone in Berkshire County with comprehensive care.”
Western Massachusetts low-income residents eligible for internet and cell service credit
Comcast announced a $100,000 grant to the Western Massachusetts Alliance for Digital Equity (“Alliance”) to help close the digital divide.
Springfield’s former Municipal Hospital lands on statewide ‘most endangered’ historic properties list
SPRINGFIELD — A statewide organization dedicated to preserving historic buildings has designated the former Springfield Municipal Hospital on State Street as one of the most endangered historic properties in Massachusetts. The organization, Preservation Massachusetts, hopes that by calling attention to the state of the former Isolation Hospital, a developer...
amherstbulletin.com
Hadley voters reject climate change resolution
HADLEY — Concerns about imposing new costs and regulations on farmers to address climate change prompted a majority of voters to reject a nonbinding resolution declaring a climate emergency Thursday at Special Town Meeting. By an 83-72 vote, residents turned down the declaration, while also supporting $1.86 million for...
Indian Ladder Farms hosts annual Oyster Fest
Indian Ladder Farms is hosting its sixth annual Oyster Fest this weekend Saturday, November 5, and Sunday, November 6. Long Island oyster farmer, Tall Mutha Shuka, aka, Keenan Boyle will be sharing his sustainable Blue Point Oysters with festival goers.
Massachusetts 2022 Election Results: 3rd Berkshire state Rep. District (William Pignatelli vs. Michael Lavery)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Incumbent Democrat William “Smitty” Pignatelli faces Green-Rainbow Party challenger Michael Lavery to be state Rep. for the 3rd Berkshire District, which includes parts of Berkshire County. None of the candidates had contested primary elections. Pignatelli has held...
theberkshireedge.com
Berkshire Region Real Estate Sales
8-10 Gavin Avenue: Michael P. Obrien and Catherine F. Obrien of Adams to Mitchell W. Gordon Jr and Sherri L. Gordon, $150,500 on 10/17/2022. 41 Morningside Avenue: Czubryt John S Jr Est and Keith A. Czubryt of Adams to Wayne G. Arnold, $63,500 on 10/19/2022. 111 Friend Street: Matthew K....
Here’s the Highest Mountain in Massachusetts (4 photos)
One of the many aspects that people enjoy about Massachusetts and the Berkshires is our beautiful mountains and who can blame them? There are plenty of mountains in Massachusetts to explore as noted here. The mountains of Massachusetts are truly second to none. Wouldn't you agree?. I may have mentioned...
NYSDOT to host public meeting about Troy-Menands Bridge
The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will be hosting a public meeting regarding the future of the Troy-Menands Bridge carrying State Route 378 over the Hudson River between Albany and Rensselaer counties.
wamc.org
Rogovoy Report 11/4/22
Tonight at 8 at the Mahaiwe in Great Barrington, Mass., the Dirty Dozen Brass Band from New Orleans pairs up with the Squirrel Nut Zippers and their eclectic blend of 1930s-era jazz, swing, and folk, which will see the bands performing separately and together. (Fri, Nov 4) Sophie Regina Allison,...
Clifton Park seeks input for riverfront property
The Town of Clifton Park is embarking on a public planning process to consider options for small-scale, cost-conscious projects to improve public access to the town's 41-acre Riverview Road natural area property.
Bridge Street closed and without power in Monson
Bridge Street in Monson will be closed due to a utility pole damaged in an accident.
amherstbulletin.com
Local Black leaders call out use of ‘Amherst Nine’ to refer to youths in police video
AMHERST — In promotional materials for a school walkout set for Tuesday in solidarity with youths whose interaction with police officers in Amherst on the morning of July 5 has been well publicized, a raised fist is depicted, along with the phrases “solidarity with Amherst 9” and “no justice, no peace.”
Berkshire Festival keeps holiday spending local
The Berkshire South Regional Community Center is hosting the seventh annual Fall Arts and Crafts Festival. The event will take place November 5 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Berkshires Mexican Restaurant Gives An Update On Reopening Plans
We know there is a change coming to Tito's Mexican Bar & Grill when it eventually reopens. We also now have a few more hints on the reopening. The restaurant in downtown Pittsfield has been closed for a while, but will be soon opening back up, albeit under new management and with some rebranding as well.
wamc.org
Metzger, Quigley face off in special election for Ulster County Executive on Tuesday
A former New York state Senator and the Town of Ulster Supervisor are facing off in Tuesday’s special election for Ulster County Executive. Democrat Jen Metzger and Republican Jim Quigley are running to finish former County Executive Pat Ryan's term, which expires December 31st, 2023. Ryan, who endorsed Metzger, was elected to Congress in the 19th district, to serve the rest of the year and is running for a full term in the new 18th.
