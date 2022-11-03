ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Things to do in L.A. this weekend: Harry Styles’ tour takes over the Forum, USC hosts Cal and more

By Christine Samra
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i7M1P_0ixgthiS00

This weekend catch Harry Styles’ tour, immerse yourself in Ancient Egyptian culture or catch USC take on its rival from Northern California — or just do them all!

Scrapbook Expo

Stamp & Scrapbook Expo caters to paper crafters of all types and experience levels. Card makers, stampers and scrapbook enthusiasts can find new products and designs from vendors. Swap ideas with like-minded crafters and learn new techniques by taking a workshop. It takes place at the Ontario Convention Center on Nov. 4 and 5 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience

The magic and mystery of Ancient Egypt makes its West Coast debut at Magic Box LA on Nov. 4, 5, and 6. It’s National Geographic’s Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience . The exhibit is from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Harry Styles Love on Tour 2022

The Kia Forum is Harry’s house all weekend long from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5. The show is set to begin at 8 p.m. For tickets and information head here .

Chinatown First Fridays

A group of art galleries, creative businesses and restaurants have teamed up to stay open late in L.A.’s historic Chinatown neighborhood. Taking place from 5 to 9 p.m. on Nov. 4.

Netflix at The Grove

Netflix invites you to kick off the holiday shopping season at Netflix at The Grove. An unforgettable immersive retail experience that brings fans of all ages closer to the series and films they know and love. It’s open on Nov. 5 and 6 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Head here for more information.

Brewery ArtWalk

The biannual Brewery ArtWalk takes place at this open studio in Lincoln Heights on Nov. 5 and 6. The free event takes place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Head here for more information .

CAL Bears at USC Trojans

The No. 9 ranked Trojans host the Cal Bears. USC is currently 7-1 while UC Berkeley is 3-5. Kick-off is Nov. 6 at 7:30 p.m. at L.A. Memorial Coliseum.

Holiday Pet Photos

Capture the holiday spirit with your furry (and not-so-furry) family members! Join Pasadena Humane for Holiday Pet Photos on Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. with pet photographer extraordinaire Erica Danger. Head here for information.

UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital’s Party on the Pier

UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital’s Party on the Pier returns to Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier on Nov 6. The experience includes unlimited access to rides, carnival games, celebrity appearances, and more. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Head here for information.

Jazz Brunch

The Lighthouse Cafe’s Jazz Brunch returns. Jay Smith will be on the keyboards, Fernando Montoya on bass and Jason Dozier Seals on drums. The fun starts at 10 a.m. Head here for more.

KTLA

