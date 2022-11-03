ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 holiday events at theme parks in California

California theme parks are preparing to transform the resorts into winter wonderlands for the upcoming holiday season.

We have collected a list of some holiday festivities happening at amusement parks across the Golden State. Tickets for these events can be purchased on the theme parks’ websites.

The Disneyland Resort

Holiday magic is returning to the “Happiest Place on Earth” on Nov. 11. Guests can experience the Disney Festival of Holidays and the ¡Viva Navidad! Street Party,” celebration at Disney’s California Adventure Park.

Across the way at Disneyland, families can see “A Christmas Fantasy Parade” and “Believe… in Holiday Magic” fireworks show on select nights.

Santa will also be in the parks at various locations, the theme park said.

The holiday celebrations will conclude on Jan. 8, 2023. Guests will still need a valid theme park ticket and park reservation.

This is how much Disneyland tickets have increased since the park opened

Universal Studios Hollywood

Grinchmas and Christmas time at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter will return this holiday season at Universal Studios. Park guests can meet the Grinch and all Who-ville residents or enjoy a hot cup of Butterbeer as Hogwarts castle lights up the night sky.

Seasonal treats and merchandise within the theme park and at Universal City Walk will be available for a limited time, the website stated.

Universal Studios’ holiday festivities will begin on Nov. 25 and last until Jan.1, 2023.

Six Flags Magic Mountain

Six Flags Holiday in the Park celebration will be available for select nights from Nov. 24 to Jan. 1.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be present in the park and available for meet and greets with guests. Visitors can also create arts and crafts with Mrs. Claus on select nights, the website said.

The park will be decorated with holiday lights for the season.

Limited-time food offerings like enchilada soup, holiday-inspired shakes, brownies, and turkey mac n cheese sandwiches will be available for guests during the festivities.

Knott’s Berry Farm

Knott’s Berry Farm will transform into Knott’s Merry Farm from Nov. 18 to Jan. 8.

Park guests can see the park decorated in holiday lights, enjoy shows like “Home for the Holidays,” the “Snow and Glow” dance party experience or visit Santa’s Christmas Cabin, the website said.

Guests can enjoy holiday foods like crispy breaded turkey balls, cranberry sauce, and stuffing at participating restaurants in the park.

SeaWorld

SeaWorld San Diego’s Christmas Celebrations begin on Nov. 14 and end on Jan. 8.

Guests can see snowfall, holiday fireworks, and meet Santa and Rudolph during the festivities. Guests can also take photos in front of the park’s 30-foot-tall Christmas tree, the website said.

Legoland

Christmas time overtakes the Legoland resort on select days from Nov. 19 to Jan. 8. Holiday characters, like Santa, the Gingerbread Man, and the Toy Solider, will be available for holiday photos and meet and greets, according to the website.

The website stated that guests could also take photos in front of the 30-foot-tall Lego Christmas tree, decorated with over 400 Lego ornaments.

Guests can also see the Holiday Light Show will illuminate the resort at night.

‘It’s fall y’all’: celebrate the season around Kern County

California’s Great America

The Winterfest celebration at California’s Great American theme park features ice skating, cookie decoration classes with Mrs. Claus, and photo opportunities with Santa.

The holiday celebration will be available for select nights starting Nov. 25., the website said.

