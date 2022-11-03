ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sublette County, WY

pinedaleroundup.com

Sheriff's report Oct. 24 - Oct. 30

The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office reported 157 calls from Oct. 24 to Oct. 30, including two deaths, a suicidal person, five vehicle crashes, 12 citizen assists, eight suspicious incidents, violation of a stalking order, two trespassing, 35 urinalyses and 21 vehicle identification number inspections. Oct. 24. At 9:22 a.m.,...
SUBLETTE COUNTY, WY
wrrnetwork.com

Shoshoni gets through, Riverton falls in volleyball state tournament

The Wyoming High School State Volleyball Tournament started Thursday afternoon with two Fremont County teams, Shoshoni and Riverton, participating for a chance to win the big trophy at the end of Saturday’s matchups. Riverton floundered their first game against Laramie, losing in four sets (25-19, 22-25, 25-17, 25-14), and...
RIVERTON, WY

