pinedaleroundup.com
Sheriff's report Oct. 24 - Oct. 30
The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office reported 157 calls from Oct. 24 to Oct. 30, including two deaths, a suicidal person, five vehicle crashes, 12 citizen assists, eight suspicious incidents, violation of a stalking order, two trespassing, 35 urinalyses and 21 vehicle identification number inspections. Oct. 24. At 9:22 a.m.,...
Pheasant hunter says AED saved his life in SD
The rancher from Lander, Wyoming, has hunted and guided for most of his life. As a kid, he would often see Joe Foss.
wrrnetwork.com
Thirty Local Candidates Missed Deadline to File Campaign Reports
Fremont County Clerk Julie Freese has issued a list of candidates who have yet to file a contributions and expenditures report required by state statute. The clerk also said information on two apparent political action committees is lacking.
wrrnetwork.com
Shoshoni gets through, Riverton falls in volleyball state tournament
The Wyoming High School State Volleyball Tournament started Thursday afternoon with two Fremont County teams, Shoshoni and Riverton, participating for a chance to win the big trophy at the end of Saturday’s matchups. Riverton floundered their first game against Laramie, losing in four sets (25-19, 22-25, 25-17, 25-14), and...
