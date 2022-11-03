Read full article on original website
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Who Is Erin Andrews' Husband? All About Jarret Stoll
Erin Andrews and former pro hockey player Jarret Stoll met in 2012 and married in 2017 Sportscaster Erin Andrews found love on the job. She first met her future husband, retired professional hockey player Jarett Stoll, during the 2012 World Series. Intent on meeting her, Stoll snuck his way into the dugout where Andrews was reporting from and introduced himself. The pair eventually met for dinner and started dating. Five years later, Andrews and Stoll tied the knot in Big Sky Montana. The TV personality even calls their anniversary,...
NBC Sports
Patrice Bergeron gives candid reaction to Bruins signing Mitchell Miller
The Boston Bruins pride themselves on culture, and no player on the current roster has done more to establish that welcoming, inclusive environment than Patrice Bergeron. It's a culture that was largely established in 2006 with the arrival of Zdeno Chara, and the exceptional leadership, compassion and inclusiveness he displayed as team captain for well over a decade. Bergeron, who currently serves as team captain and is one of the franchise's greatest players, helped Chara build that type of culture and environment.
Phillies Fan Went to Wrong Stadium for World Series Game: "No One Told Me"
A Philadelphia Phillies fan thought he was getting the deal of the century with his World Series tickets before realizing that he was in the wrong stadium
Bruins players react to Miller signing: "Hard for us to swallow"
TORONTO - Before they took the ice against the Toronto Maple Leafs Saturday night, Boston Bruins players responded to the controversial signing of prospect Mitchell Miller to an entry-level contract.Miller's draft rights were renounced by the Arizona Coyotes following backlash from a 2016 assault conviction for bullying a Black, developmentally disabled classmate. The victim's mother told WBZ-TV that her son suffered years of abuse at the hands of a seemingly unremorseful Miller. And NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the league has no plans to let him play in the league."It's tough," Bruins forward Nick Foligno told the media in a...
thecomeback.com
Nick Castellanos’ mom & wife slam Phillies fans
Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos has developed a reputation for getting big hits exactly at the moment others are sad. The 2022 World Series has been a sad one for the slugger so far, and it’s his mom and wife who are having to handle the heavy hitting.
Sporting News
Eagles GM Howie Roseman responds 'f— you!' to fan's sign forgiving NFL Draft mistakes
It's not your average general manager who will cuss out their team's fans with a smile on their face. But then, Howie Roseman isn't your average general manager. Nor is Philadelphia your average sports city. Roseman, who has served in some executive capacity for the Eagles since 2000, was seen reacting to a sign ahead of the "Thursday Night Football" game vs. the Texans that claimed he was "forgiven" for past miscues after trading for receiver A.J. Brown.
NHL says Bruins prospect Mitchell Miller might never be eligible to play in league
BOSTON -- The Boston Bruins presumably signed defenseman Mitchell Miller despite all of his history so that he might help the hockey team win games. Yet in a bit of a twist to the story on Saturday, it turns out that Miller does not currently have that ability -- and he might not ever be given that chance.NHL commissioner Gary Bettman spoke to the media on Saturday from Finland, and he was asked about the Bruins' recent signee, whose draft rights were renounced by the Arizona Coyotes in 2020 when it was revealed that Miller had spent years bullying a...
Yardbarker
The Lakers Could Surprise The Entire League On Friday
People were understandably disappointed with the Los Angeles Lakers at the start of this season. The team wasn’t just bad, it was downright awful and LA claimed a dreadful 0-5 record. That has changed over the last two games, as the Lakers have put away both the Denver Nuggets...
Yardbarker
Former NFL QB Makes His Thoughts On Eagles Very Clear
The Philadelphia Eagles went into Houston undefeated, and left Thursday night still undefeated. However, that win was ugly, as the Houston Texans kept the game close in the first half. With the Eagles not having a dominating win over the Texans, fans had plenty to say. While they made their...
Former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger Had Savage Response for Being Passed Over by Browns in 2004 Draft
With the benefit of hindsight, it’s easy to determine that the Cleveland Browns botched the 2004 NFL Draft when they passed on quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. The Browns instead went with a 6-foot-4, 240-pound tight end out of Miami named Kellen Winslow. And while Winslow had some nice moments in Cleveland — including a 1,000-yard receiving campaign in 2007 — he was no Roethlisberger. Speaking of that guy, well, he slid a bit in the draft before being selected with the 12th overall pick.
Yardbarker
Watch: Avalanche's Bowen Byram crushes interviewer with hilarious answer
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Bowen Byram is a Stanley Cup champion, and he is going to take any opportunity he can to remind people of that. During a pre-game interview before Saturday's Global Series game in Finland against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Byram had an amazing exchange with interviewer Kyle Keefe about suit jackets and the various places their names are printed.
markerzone.com
CAPITALS CLAIM FORMER STANLEY CUP CHAMPION OFF WAIVERS FROM TORONTO
The Washington Capitals have found a way to help their injury issue on forward. According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Capitals have claimed Nicolas Aube-Kubel off waivers from the Toronto Maple Leafs. Aubé-Kubel, 26, was signed by the Maple Leafs to a one-year contract worth $1 million on the opening...
Yardbarker
Cardinals Fan Calls On Team To Follow Astros’ Example
Long ago, the St. Louis Cardinals were a model franchise, consistently competing for a World Series title year in and year out. However, they have not reached the World Series since 2013 and haven’t gotten as far as the NLCS since 2019. What the Cardinals did so well during...
Bills vs. Jets injury update: Buffalo gets some good news ahead of road game vs. AFC East rival
Orchard Park, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer re-injured his elbow in last week’s game against the Green Bay Packers and the team is already ruling him out for Sunday’s AFC East showdown with the New York Jets. But there is some good news. Linebacker Von...
Stop the Skid? Penguins vs. Kraken, Gm 12: Lines, Notes, & How to Watch
The Pittsburgh Penguins (4-5-2) have tied their worst winless streak of the Mike Sullivan era, and one of the worst since Sidney Crosby was a rookie. The Penguins winless streak is six games (0-5-1), including three blown multi-goal leads. At practice on Friday, Sullivan attempted to lighten the mood with some fun drills, but the Penguins must win games soon. They will face the surprising Seattle Kraken (6-4-2) at PPG Paints Arena.
Yardbarker
Canadiens’ St. Louis Loves Learning the Details of Hockey
When the Montreal Canadiens hired Martin St. Louis to be their interim head coach back in February, they did so knowing that he could be a boom or bust selection. While St. Louis had a Hall of Fame NHL career as a player, his coaching credentials weren’t particularly deep at the time, as this opportunity was the first time that he would behind the bench as an NHL head coach. There was real chance that he would take over this role, look overwhelmed under the bright lights, and simply act as an interim until the Canadiens had the opportunity to find a more experienced person to take over in the summer.
Yardbarker
Yankees could call up star prospect to feature in 2023
The New York Yankees have a big decision to make at shortstop this off-season — sticking with Isiah Kiner-Falefa, rotating to Oswald Peraza, or calling up one of their star prospects to finally make the leap. Kiner-Falefa had a polarizing 2022 season after being traded from the Minnesota Twins...
Penguins fall to Hershey, 2-1
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins suffered their first regulation loss of the season, dropping a 2-1 decision to the Hershey Bears on Saturday night at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (6-1-1-0) was held off the scoreboard until the last minute of regulation....
Yardbarker
Former Chicago Bulls Star Reportedly Arrested For Altercation At McDonald's
Ben Gordon was a very talented NBA player, who spent 11 seasons in the NBA playing for the Chicago Bulls, Detroit Pistons, Charlotte Bobcats and Orlando Magic. Recently, the former UConn star has been in the news for the wrong reasons. On Saturday, TMZ reported that Gordon was arrested at...
