theorangetimes.com
Governor Delivers On Fiscal Stability For Connecticut
As we approach the 2022 elections, it is fair to say that Connecticut is better off fiscally than it was just four years ago. Gov. Ned Lamont gets high marks for being proactive on fiscal stability, taking a $2 billion deficit he essentially inherited in year one and turning it around to a $4.3 billion surplus at the end of fiscal year 2021, with another projected surplus of $1.3 billion forecasted for fiscal year 2022.
13 questions with CT Attorney General candidates on justice issues
The CT Mirror asked Democrat William Tong, Republican Jessica Kordas, Ken Krayeske, Green Party, and Independent A.P. Pascarella 13 questions.
milfordmirror.com
Female voters could be the key to the CT election. Democrats and Republicans are taking different approaches
Democrat and Republican candidates for political office in Connecticut are putting heightened interest on issues that tend to attract women to the polls – seeing them as a key voting bloc in the 2022 election. Democrats’ appeal to female voters has largely focused on abortion rights following the U.S....
WTNH.com
Connecticut Election Results 2022
(WTNH) – Election night is just days away. Stay tuned to News 8 on Tuesday, November 8 for full election results. Polls close at 8 p.m. ET. The majority of Connecticut votes on Election Day. The state does not allow early voting. In 2020, the state was still counting votes two days after the polls closed. Key areas are Bridgeport, New Haven, Stamford and Hartford, the larger cities where most of the population is. Democratic candidates for statewide and federal offices have typically dominated throughout the state.
CT Democrats decry lawsuit challenging assault weapons ban
Gov. Ned Lamont and Attorney General William Tong condemned the groups challenging CT's assault weapons ban just days before the election.
State leaders vow to fight following challenge to Connecticut's assault weapons ban
HARTFORD, Conn. — The National Association for Gun Rights filed an injunction Friday to Connecticut’s assault weapons ban, which means they want an immediate repeal. The governor and Attorney General say they are ready to fight. Democrats are calling it a significant and immediate threat to the safety...
ctexaminer.com
Democrats Gather at Eastern on Friday to Rally Students to the Polls
WINDHAM – An all-star roster of state Democratic candidates – Gov. Ned Lamont, Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, Sen. Richard Blumenthal, Rep. Joe Courtney, Attorney General William Tong, among others – gathered at Eastern Connecticut State University on Friday in an effort to boost turnout of college students, a demographic that rarely shows up in numbers to vote in midterm elections.
National teacher’s union leader hitting the campaign trail in Connecticut
The head of the American Federation of Teachers, Randi Weingarten, is coming to Meriden this Sunday for a labor rally. The post National teacher’s union leader hitting the campaign trail in Connecticut appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Fact checking the candidates for Connecticut governor
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — How accurate were the candidates for Connecticut governor during Tuesday night’s debate? It depends on the claim. News 8 looked into the candidates’ statements during the debate, from current Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont’s words about the state budget, to Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski’s numbers about law enforcement. Here are the claims, […]
ctexaminer.com
Will you Support the Democratic Party of ‘Yes’ or the Republican Party of ‘No’?
No matter your politics, just about everyone agrees we live in extraordinary times. Democrats have sounded the alarm, locally and nationally, calling on us to work together as a community and address everything from crumbling schools to a warming climate. But time and again, with their words and their votes,...
Yale doctor: Timing to get vaccines is now for Thanksgiving protection
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Doctors say the time is now to get both COVID-19 and flu protection in time for Thanksgiving. Supplies for both the COVID-19 bilvalent booster shot and the seasonal flu shot are plentiful in Connecticut. “Definitely have members of family up to date get the bivalent booster the seasonal influenza vaccine […]
darientimes.com
Colin McEnroe (opinion): If CT's ballot choices were sandwiches. A Leora, a Ned and 2 bags of BBQ chips.
Maybe I’m just projecting my own issues, but this election cycle in fair Connecticut seems a little gloomy, which is especially odd given the splendor of our weather and foliage in October 2022. Or maybe the gloominess springs from realism and a feral awareness — like deer pricking up...
National gun rights group challenges Connecticut’s assault weapons ban
(WTNH) – A national gun rights group is going to federal court to try to immediately allow assault weapons to be sold in Connecticut. On Friday, Governor Ned Lamont and State Attorney General William Tong spoke out about the lawsuit filed by the National Association for Gun Rights. The group is asking the judge for […]
Connecticut’s 10 worst air disasters
WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — While plane crashes are extremely rare — and deaths in one even more so — air disasters have taken hundreds of lives in Connecticut. The state’s deadliest crashes were all small, private planes, according to the National Transportation Safety Board, which tracks and investigates crashes. There are 170 fatal crashes in […]
thebeveragejournal.com
Connecticut DCP News: Nothing Good Happens After 2 a.m. Anyway
From Department of Consumer Protection Division of Liquor Control. Consumer Protection Reminds the Public: Nothing Good Happens After 2 a.m. Anyway. Bars and restaurants may not stay open an “extra hour” due to Daylight Savings time change. The Department of Consumer Protection (DCP)’s Division of Liquor Control is...
My Futile Quest For a Small Amount of Dry Ice in Connecticut
If you don't show up on the first page of search engine results, I don't have the energy to chase you. I recently found it very tough to find a couple of pounds of dry ice, have you run into that?. We just moved to our new place in Torrington,...
ctnewsjunkie.com
Lamont Looks to Revisit Connecticut’s Assault Weapons Ban
Gov. Ned Lamont signaled a willingness Tuesday to revisit the assault weapons ban Connecticut policymakers adopted in response to the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in order to make illegal weapons that had been grandfathered under that 2013 law. The governor made the remarks during the final televised debate in...
Bear attack highlights the need for controlling this population
In several years, the bear population will exceed 5,000 meaning they will be common sights on our roads and in our backyards.
'It’s a crisis' | Several pedestrians hit and killed within a week
CONNECTICUT, USA — Several people have been hit and killed within the past week across Connecticut. Most recently, a person was killed on Whalley Avenue in New Haven Friday night. An 81-year-old was struck and dragged 300 feet in Ansonia around the same time. That victim was taken to...
Connecticut State Police hopeful promotions help with retention, recruitment
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Three dozen Connecticut State Police Troopers were promoted to lieutenant colonel, lieutenant, or sergeant on Thursday. State police are hoping these promotions lead to longer tenures. Lt. Humberto Henriques says being promoted is a dream come true. He emigrated to the U.S. from Portugal when he was 6 years old and […]
