Connecticut State

theorangetimes.com

Governor Delivers On Fiscal Stability For Connecticut

As we approach the 2022 elections, it is fair to say that Connecticut is better off fiscally than it was just four years ago. Gov. Ned Lamont gets high marks for being proactive on fiscal stability, taking a $2 billion deficit he essentially inherited in year one and turning it around to a $4.3 billion surplus at the end of fiscal year 2021, with another projected surplus of $1.3 billion forecasted for fiscal year 2022.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH.com

Connecticut Election Results 2022

(WTNH) – Election night is just days away. Stay tuned to News 8 on Tuesday, November 8 for full election results. Polls close at 8 p.m. ET. The majority of Connecticut votes on Election Day. The state does not allow early voting. In 2020, the state was still counting votes two days after the polls closed. Key areas are Bridgeport, New Haven, Stamford and Hartford, the larger cities where most of the population is. Democratic candidates for statewide and federal offices have typically dominated throughout the state.
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctexaminer.com

Democrats Gather at Eastern on Friday to Rally Students to the Polls

WINDHAM – An all-star roster of state Democratic candidates – Gov. Ned Lamont, Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, Sen. Richard Blumenthal, Rep. Joe Courtney, Attorney General William Tong, among others – gathered at Eastern Connecticut State University on Friday in an effort to boost turnout of college students, a demographic that rarely shows up in numbers to vote in midterm elections.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Fact checking the candidates for Connecticut governor

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — How accurate were the candidates for Connecticut governor during Tuesday night’s debate? It depends on the claim. News 8 looked into the candidates’ statements during the debate, from current Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont’s words about the state budget, to Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski’s numbers about law enforcement. Here are the claims, […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Yale doctor: Timing to get vaccines is now for Thanksgiving protection

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Doctors say the time is now to get both COVID-19 and flu protection in time for Thanksgiving. Supplies for both the COVID-19 bilvalent booster shot and the seasonal flu shot are plentiful in Connecticut. “Definitely have members of family up to date get the bivalent booster the seasonal influenza vaccine […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Connecticut’s 10 worst air disasters

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — While plane crashes are extremely rare — and deaths in one even more so — air disasters have taken hundreds of lives in Connecticut. The state’s deadliest crashes were all small, private planes, according to the National Transportation Safety Board, which tracks and investigates crashes. There are 170 fatal crashes in […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
thebeveragejournal.com

Connecticut DCP News: Nothing Good Happens After 2 a.m. Anyway

From Department of Consumer Protection Division of Liquor Control. Consumer Protection Reminds the Public: Nothing Good Happens After 2 a.m. Anyway. Bars and restaurants may not stay open an “extra hour” due to Daylight Savings time change. The Department of Consumer Protection (DCP)’s Division of Liquor Control is...
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctnewsjunkie.com

Lamont Looks to Revisit Connecticut’s Assault Weapons Ban

Gov. Ned Lamont signaled a willingness Tuesday to revisit the assault weapons ban Connecticut policymakers adopted in response to the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in order to make illegal weapons that had been grandfathered under that 2013 law. The governor made the remarks during the final televised debate in...
CONNECTICUT STATE

