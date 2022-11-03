ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Voices: This is how much abortion will actually affect the midterm election results

By Michael Salfino
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iMs4m_0ixgsXjR00

If current forecasts are to be believed, the Democrats will get pulverized at the polls during the midterm elections. Their only hope is that the pollsters are missing millions of new voters motivated to vote because of the overturn of Roe v Wade.

The consensus is that Republicans have at least a 50/50 chance of retaking control of the presently evenly-divided Senate. And recent forecasts have dramatically increased the expected number of House seats that will switch parties. The GOP needs only to pick five seats among the 435 House elections nationwide to take control of that chamber and therefore the purse strings of the US government.

The pollsters are assuming that Republicans will have the turnout edge, as the out-of-power party typically does in midterms. But there are no statistical models for how pollsters should account for the elimination of a constitutional right to abortion that women have had for nearly five decades. Will that drive previously unlikely voters and especially younger women who typically do not vote in midterms to the polls?

According to the Brookings Institute , 52% of the 2020 electorate were women, and women traditionally out-vote men. While men view abortion as a social issue, for women it’s a health and core economic one . But polling has not shown a radical shift to Democrats since Roe was overturned.

According to FiveThirtyEight , the odds of the Democrats retaining control of the Senate are 47%, down from 71% in June. The Senate is currently tied 50/50, but in Democratic control with Vice President Kamala Harris providing the tie-breaking vote. On Friday, Decision Desk HQ for the first time made the GOP the favorites to seize control of the chamber (50.4% chance.)

On the House side, Republicans have been year-long favorites to make up the current five-seat deficit the entire year. But those odds and the expected margin have increased of late. The GOP odds of controlling the House are now 85%, according to FiveThirtyEight. That’s the highest it’s been since Roe was overturned in June.

This is despite the Democrats having a 46-25 lead as the best party to tackle abortion policy, according to Reuters/Ipsos survey data published October 17. Abortion rights was rated the number one issue by 20% of voters polled in September by Data for Progress. The GOP’s “ Commitment to America ” didn’t highlight abortion policy, but does list “protect the lives of unborn children” under its promise to “Preserve Our Constitutional Rights.”

Democrats worry that abortion is fading as an issue despite polling showing that more Americans than ever prefer abortion remain legal in “all/most cases.” On Wednesday, Quinnapiac announced that their most recent poll had abortion as the number one issue of only 10% of voters (second behind inflation, the number one issue for 36% of voters).

In the key swing state of Georgia, Republican candidate Herschel Walker’s support has only increased after reports surfaced of him paying women he impregnated to have abortions despite previously advocating that there should be no exceptions for rape, incest and the life of the mother in abortion policy. Walker is edging current Senator Raphael Warnock, a Democrat, in recent polls.

But since Roe was overturned, the Democrats have actually surpassed forecasts in a number of special elections . The one time abortion was literally on the ballot was in Kansas, a state which Donald Trump won by 15 points in 2020. Kansas held a referendum on whether abortion should be banned in the state not long after the Supreme Court ended the constitutional right to abortion, and Kansas polling said that the anti-abortion side would prevail by four points . That turned out to be off by 22 points. The abortion proponents won, 59% to 41%, sending a clear message even from a red state that a full abortion ban wasn’t wanted. The key to this victory for women’s rights? Democratic turnout was wildly underestimated, with about 30% more people voting than was anticipated.

Any hopes that Democrats have in maintaining control of the House would require a similar polling error. But abortion isn’t directly on the ballot in these key races as it was in Kansas in August.

A massive polling error in miscalculating the demographics and motivation of the respective party’s voters would not surprise many pollsters. The New York Times recently talked to 10 leading pollsters and concluded, “The same cross-currents of mistrust, misinformation and polarization that divide our nation are also weakening our ability to see it for what it is. The stronger those forces grow, the worse our polling gets.”

Early voting returns for Democrats have not been great. So far, fewer young people are voting early than in the 2018 and 2020 cycles . But Harvard’s Institute of Politics said that 40% of 18 to 29-year-olds will “definitely” vote in the midterms. This group prefers that Democrats control Congress by 57% to 31%. That’s in line with 2018 participation by this age group, a midterm record. One theory is that young people simply don’t know how to vote early.

Even Republican experts admit abortion is a potent electoral issue for Democrats. “I would say since Dobbs [the decision that struck down Roe] , the other side’s been more energized than our side. I would admit that,” Michael McMonagle, president of the Pennsylvania Pro-Life Coalition, told the Washington Post . Pennsylvania is a key swing state with a Senate race that could tip the balance in the chamber, a seat currently controlled by Republicans. Democrats will be hoping next week that the energy of their base will be converted into votes in ballot boxes. After all, polling can only tell us so much.

Michael Salfino is an analytics writer for FiveThirtyEight, The Athletic and previously for The Wall Street Journal. He also wrote about polling and demographic trends relating to the 2020 US presidential election for The Independent

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Liz Cheney is giving us a peek at what her future looks like

CNN — Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney will be leaving Congress soon, but she has pledged to remain active in national politics – doing everything she can to keep Donald Trump from the White House and election deniers from winning political offices. We got a clearer look at...
WYOMING STATE
Business Insider

Democrats resigned to losing the House see a silver lining in 2024 if Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell clash and fail to rein in the Trump wing of the GOP

Democrats expect chaos next Congress as they face losing control of the House and possibly the Senate. They say far-right House members will be running the show as Kevin McCarthy struggles to control them. The prospect concerns them, but they say it will also help them defeat Republicans in 2024.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Voices: Kamala Harris is hitting the trail at last – here’s why the White House kept her off the stage

With four days left in the campaign, Democrats are beginning their final effort to salvage not just their House and Senate majorities, but governors, state legislatures and tons of other candidates struggling up and down the ballot.President Joe Biden spent Thursday campaigning in California’s 49th District for Democratic Representative Mike Levin, who is in a tougher race than expected. A Democratic loss in the 49th wouldn’t just mean losing the House majority; it would signal a blowout defeat.Biden will make his way to his home state of Pennsylvania this weekend to campaign alongside his former boss, Barack Obama, for Senate...
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Beast

Trump’s Least Favorite GOP Senator May Survive Again

ANCHORAGE, Alaska—When Alaska politicians dutifully trek to the annual convention of Alaska Natives each election season, they come to gladhand, take selfies, and trot out their shaky Yupik and Inupiaq greetings to an appreciative crowd. But on Saturday, Republican hopeful Kelly Tshibaka came to the U.S. Senate candidate forum...
ALASKA STATE
Vox

3 Senate races that could still surprise us

Every cycle, there are the obvious Senate races that could decide the majority. In this year’s midterms, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Nevada are the closely watched contests that fall into this category. Beyond these, however, there are a couple of states where unique dynamics have made the races more competitive — and interesting — than previously expected.
IOWA STATE
Business Insider

A prospective juror in the Trump Org trial was excused after telling a judge Trump made him so sick to his guts that serving in the trial would be unhealthy

A man summoned for jury duty in the New York criminal tax-fraud trial of former President Donald Trump's international real-estate company was excused by a judge Thursday after saying the former commander in chief made him sick to his guts. The then-prospective juror, a middle-age man, told Justice Juan Manuel...
The Detroit Free Press

Latest Whitmer-Dixon poll is in

Election Day is just four days away and our latest poll numbers are here: Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is holding a steady 11-point lead over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon, according to a poll by EPIC-MRA of Lansing, commissioned by the Free Press and its media partners. If the election were held today, 54% of those polled said they would vote for Whitmer and 43% for Dixon.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

Biden, Trump to make final appeals ahead of crucial midterms

An election year that unfolded against the backdrop of economic turmoil, the elimination of federal abortion rights and broad concerns about the future of democracy is concluding with a final full day of campaigning in which leaders of both parties will issue urgent appeals to their supporters.President Joe Biden is holding a Monday evening rally in Maryland, where Democrats have one of their best opportunities to reclaim a Republican-held governor's seat. The appearance is in line with Biden's late-campaign strategy of sticking largely to Democratic strongholds rather than stumping in more competitive territory, where control of Congress may ultimately...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Woman says she was bitten by protester at Tudor Dixon rally

A woman claimed she was bitten by a protester at an Oct. 29 rally for Michigan gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon, a Republican. Cheryl Costantino, chairwoman of the Wayne County Republican Party, said a woman protesting the Detroit rally bit her in the arm. Costantino said she saw the woman, who...
DETROIT, MI
CNN

Ashley Biden finds her voice: 'I know my worth'

First daughter Ashley Biden has been a regular presence in President Joe Biden's White House -- she quit her job before the 2020 campaign partly to be near the man she calls her "best friend" -- but until this fall, she stayed carefully behind the scenes.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

The Independent

909K+
Followers
295K+
Post
452M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy