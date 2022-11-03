Read full article on original website
lakeexpo.com
Ernest Ray Beachy (March 9, 1941 - November 4, 2022)
Ernest Ray Beachy, 81, of Climax Springs, Missouri passed away Friday, November 4, 2022 at Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach, Missouri. Arrangements are under the direction of Allee-Holman-Howe Funeral of Camdenton, Missouri.
lakeexpo.com
Mike Szemplenski (August 11, 1942 - November 3, 2022)
Theodore Martin “Mike” Szemplenski, age 80, of Camdenton, Missouri, passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach, Missouri. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, November 10, 2022 at the St. Patrick Catholic Church in Laurie with Father John Schmitz celebrating. Graveside services and interment will follow in St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Laurie. The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Thursday, at the church.
lakeexpo.com
Mary A. Simmons (January 20, 1933 - November 5, 2022)
Mary A. Simmons, 89, of Camdenton Missouri, passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022. Arrangements are unavailable at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of the Allee-Holman-Howe Funeral Home of Camdenton, Missouri.
lakeexpo.com
James Willis Williams (September 26, 1936 - November 5, 2022)
James Willis Williams, 86, of Camdenton Missouri, passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022. Arrangements are unavailable at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of the Allee-Holman-Howe Funeral Home of Camdenton, Missouri.
lakeexpo.com
Frank Sam Hamra (July 8, 1939 - November 3, 2022)
Frank Hamra, 83, of Camdenton, Missouri, passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022 in his home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, November 12, 2022 in Allee-Holman-Howe Funeral Home, Camdenton, Missouri. Visitation will be held from 12 noon until time of service Saturday in the funeral home. Memorial...
travelawaits.com
New Theme Park Planned For This Midwest Lake Resort Destination — Here’s Where It Would Be Located
Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks already has a lot to offer, but two St. Louis-based companies have announced plans to make the area even more appealing. Introduced by SkyView Partners and Tegethoff Development, and submitted to Osage Beach, Missouri, last week, the plan calls for developing a $300 million family “resort and entertainment district” called Oasis at Lakeport. The development will feature hotels and restaurants along with amusement rides and attractions.
lakeexpo.com
Mark Collins (May 3, 1952 - November 1, 2022)
Marcus Jerome Collins, Sr., age 70, of Gravois Mills, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at Lake Regional Hospital, Osage Beach, Missouri. He was born May 3, 1952 in Iowa City, Iowa, a son of Clarence and Rose (Yarbaugh) Collins. On March 31, 1976 in Las Vegas, Nevada, he...
lakeexpo.com
Shirley Ann Qualls (Bricker) (September 25, 1939 - November 1, 2022)
Shirley Ann Qualls (Bricker), 83, of Roach, Missouri passed away Wednesday, November 1. Shirley was the youngest daughter of William and Flora Bricker (James). Shirley was born September 25, 1939 in Pleasant Hill, Missouri. She was a graduate of Pleasant Hill High School. She was active in many school activities including choir and homecoming royalty.
KYTV
Firefighters battle condo fire at Lake of the Ozarks
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters in Osage Beach, Mo., battled fires in two condominiums on Thursday. Firefighters responded to the Sycamore Pointe Condos around 11 a.m. Investigators do not know the cause of the fire. The fire damaged four units in the complex. Firefighters say the fires were a challenge to put out.
KYTV
Special Operations Team responds to disturbance at Wright County, Mo. jail
WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - If you live in Hartville, you might have seen several police cars rush to the Wright County Jail Saturday night. In a Facebook post, the Wright County Sheriff’s Office says a Special Operations Team responded to the jail after inmates refused to go into their cells.
939theeagle.com
Severe storms are not expected in central Missouri Friday
The National Weather Service (NWS) does not expect severe weather in mid-Missouri Friday afternoon nor tonight. NWS St. Louis meteorologist Chris Kimble tells 939 the Eagle that the chances of severe weather in Columbia and Jefferson City are low due to the lack of significant instability. Central Missouri will see high winds today. Kimble says winds up to 40 miles per hour are possible this evening across the region.
Missouri Town is Secretly the Best Off-the-Grid Town in America
It might be one of the best kept secrets in Missouri, but it appears the word is starting to get out. This tiny Missouri place was just named the best off-the-grid town in America and the people that said that are not wrong. Only In Your State just declared that...
Charges filed in shooting at south Columbia roundabout
Boone County prosecutors charged a Columbia man Thursday with four felonies for an October shooting and crash at a busy south Columbia roundabout. The post Charges filed in shooting at south Columbia roundabout appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Medical emergency turns into narcotics incident at JC convenience store
A medical emergency at a Jefferson City convenience store ends with drug and weapon charges. JCPD was called to the Casey’s General Store on Eastland Drive Friday afternoon to investigate a medical emergency in the parking lot. When officers arrived, they found a 45-year-old man slumped over the steering wheel. As EMS was attempting to remove the man from his vehicle, officers noticed the man had a firearm.
lakeexpo.com
Ann Church (February 24, 1930 - November 2, 2022)
Ann Elizabeth Church, 92, of Laurie, Missouri, passed away on November 2, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Allee-Holman-Howe Funeral Home. A full obituary is unavailable at this time.
lakeexpo.com
Halloween Candy Tainted? Lake Area Man Calls Cops, But It Was Just Bad Weed & A Stomach Bug
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — The Morgan County Sheriff's Office has determined that a report of tainted Halloween candy was a false alarm. The Sheriff's Office says they found that the alleged poisoning was due to the person having recently had the stomach flu and smoking "old marijuana" after eating the candy.
krcgtv.com
Wooldridge wildfire victims sleep in tent until they find permanent housing
WOOLDRIDGE — Homeless people continued their struggle for survival Friday after last month’s devastating natural cover fire in Cooper County. The fire destroyed nearly the entire Village of Wooldridge and burned nearly 4,000 acres of land including the home of Kara Harvey and Shawn Knight. Harvey said, “We...
2 of the Top 50 Prettiest College’s are in the State of Missouri
If you are looking into colleges and you want to find a school that offers beautiful views with a world-class education, then you need to check out the two schools from Missouri that made the list of the Prettiest College Campuses in the US. Mizzou & Washington University are very...
kjluradio.com
Osage County man accused of double homicide heads to trial next September
A jury trial is scheduled for an Osage County man accused of a double homicide. Warren Taylor, of Linn, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action for allegedly murdering Leonard and Pauline Gerloff at their home in Chamois in the summer of 2021.
lakeexpo.com
Donna Hendricks (December 20, 1942 - November 4, 2022)
Donna Hendricks, age 79, of Meta, passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022, at Miller County Care and Rehabilitation Center in Tuscumbia. She was born in Meta on December 20, 1942, daughter of the late Henry “Cotton” and Emma Louise (Bax) Tweehaus. On September 17, 1960, in Meta, Donna was united in marriage to Louis Hendricks, who preceded her in death on January 9, 2014.
