Tuscaloosa, AL

theadvocate.com

After beating Alabama, LSU flips a local defensive lineman in the 2023 class

Less than 24 hours after attending LSU's thrilling overtime win over Alabama, three-star St. Amant defensive lineman Dylan Carpenter flipped Sunday night to LSU. Carpenter had been committed to UL since July. According to TigerBait.com, LSU offered Carpenter a scholarship before the 32-31 win Saturday night over the Crimson Tide.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Nick Saban Getting Crushed For Extremely Questionable Decision

Why did Nick Saban go for two toward the end of regulation on Saturday night?. Alabama fell to LSU on Saturday night, with the Crimson Tide losing to the Tigers in overtime. The Crimson Tide scored a touchdown late to go up by three points, but instead of kicking the extra point to go up four, Saban opted to go for two. The two-point conversion was no good.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Tim Brando trolls Alabama football after loss to LSU

Fox Sports National Sports Commentator, Tim Brando trolled Alabama after the Crimson Tide were defeated by the LSU Tigers Saturday. Brando took aim at Clemson and Alabama in his tweet after the game. The Tigers lost to Notre Dame. The Shreveport native jokingly tweeted the College Football Playoff committee would immediately expand the playoff field.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirk Herbstreit reacts to incredible LSU upset over Alabama

Kirk Herbstreit was on the call for ESPN alongside Chris Fowler on Saturday night in Death Valley for LSU’s incredible 32-31 overtime upset win over Alabama. It was one of the best games in the lengthy and dynamic SEC West rivalry history, and the scene in Baton Rouge was one for the ages.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tdalabamamag.com

LSU fan charges Nick Saban with close fists during wild on-field celebration

An LSU fan appeared to approach Alabama football’s head coach Nick Saban with close fist after Tiger fans stormed the field when they defeated the Crimson Tide Saturday. A video shot by Patrick Greenfield shows Saban attempting to leave the field and an LSU fan started to approach him before he was pushed out the way by Saban’s state trooper escorts. The video can be streamed below:
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

LSU defeats Alabama in instant classic, 32-31

BATON ROUGE, La. (WIAT) — University of Alabama football traveled to Death Valley to take on the LSU Tigers Saturday, the Crimson Tide lost in overtime, 32-31. Alabama falls to 7-2 while LSU improves to 7-2. Bryce Young finished 25-of-51 with 328 yards and a touchdown. Jahmyr Gibbs led the way in the rushing attack […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban takes rough fall to ground during sideline collision

Nick Saban took a rough fall early in the game at LSU on Saturday night following an incomplete pass as cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry spilled over into the sideline. Alabama had an early interception, but the Crimson Tide defense got a pair of sacks early to slow down the LSU offense.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Tri-City Herald

How to Watch Alabama Basketball’s Season Opener vs Longwood

With arguably the most talented roster that head coach Nate Oats has had since coming to Tuscaloosa, Alabama basketball is poised to tip off its season this Monday against the Longwood Lancers. After a disappointing finish to the 2021-22 season, the Crimson Tide is ready to put its woes behind...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
theadvocate.com

This coach defeated Nick Saban twice. Here's how he (and others) would attack Alabama.

Beating Alabama or Nick Saban is no small task, and every coach has his own approach. Most of them don't work. On occasion, however, a handful of them do. Take, for example, Houston Nutt. As a Southeastern Conference coach for 14 years (10 at Arkansas, four at Ole Miss), Nutt went head-to-head against Saban 10 times, beating him twice at LSU and giving Saban several fits in tight battles against Alabama.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

