theadvocate.com
Film review: How LSU disrupted Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and pulled off an upset
In one of the greatest upsets in Tiger Stadium history, No. 10 LSU beat No. 6 Alabama 32-31 in overtime Saturday night. The Tigers entered as 13.5-point underdogs to the Crimson Tide. The only larger upset was in 1997 when LSU knocked off top-ranked Florida, which arrived that day as a 16.5-point favorite.
theadvocate.com
After beating Alabama, LSU flips a local defensive lineman in the 2023 class
Less than 24 hours after attending LSU's thrilling overtime win over Alabama, three-star St. Amant defensive lineman Dylan Carpenter flipped Sunday night to LSU. Carpenter had been committed to UL since July. According to TigerBait.com, LSU offered Carpenter a scholarship before the 32-31 win Saturday night over the Crimson Tide.
247Sports
Nick Saban shares message to Alabama after LSU loss torches playoff hopes
Nick Saban shared a message with his Alabama players following Saturday night's 32-31 loss to LSU. The loss likely decided the SEC West, and took the defending league champions out of the College Football Playoff picture. It was a disheartening setback for an Alabama team that already loss at Tennessee.
theadvocate.com
LSU football makes a significant jump in the AP poll after taking down Alabama
After beating Alabama 32-31 in overtime, LSU jumped to No. 7 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 released Sunday. The Tigers (7-2, 5-1 in the SEC) shot up eight spots from No. 15 the week before, while Alabama dropped to No. 10 in the poll. The Crimson Tide entered...
Nick Saban Getting Crushed For Extremely Questionable Decision
Why did Nick Saban go for two toward the end of regulation on Saturday night?. Alabama fell to LSU on Saturday night, with the Crimson Tide losing to the Tigers in overtime. The Crimson Tide scored a touchdown late to go up by three points, but instead of kicking the extra point to go up four, Saban opted to go for two. The two-point conversion was no good.
tdalabamamag.com
Tim Brando trolls Alabama football after loss to LSU
Fox Sports National Sports Commentator, Tim Brando trolled Alabama after the Crimson Tide were defeated by the LSU Tigers Saturday. Brando took aim at Clemson and Alabama in his tweet after the game. The Tigers lost to Notre Dame. The Shreveport native jokingly tweeted the College Football Playoff committee would immediately expand the playoff field.
LSU fined again after fans storm field following win against Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - The SEC has announced that LSU will face another fine after fans stormed the field on Saturday, Nov. 5. The incident happened following the Tigers’ victory over Alabama, 32-31, in overtime. According to the SEC, LSU will face a fine of $250,000. The university faced...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum reacts to Alabama's loss at LSU, says it feels like window on Tide dynasty is closing
Paul Finebaum has been around the SEC long enough, and around Nick Saban’s Alabama tenure specifically, enough to know that seemingly every time the Crimson Tide lose, people wonder if the dynasty is over. But, after a 32-31 overtime loss at LSU on Saturday night, those questions are once...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirk Herbstreit reacts to incredible LSU upset over Alabama
Kirk Herbstreit was on the call for ESPN alongside Chris Fowler on Saturday night in Death Valley for LSU’s incredible 32-31 overtime upset win over Alabama. It was one of the best games in the lengthy and dynamic SEC West rivalry history, and the scene in Baton Rouge was one for the ages.
tdalabamamag.com
LSU fan charges Nick Saban with close fists during wild on-field celebration
An LSU fan appeared to approach Alabama football’s head coach Nick Saban with close fist after Tiger fans stormed the field when they defeated the Crimson Tide Saturday. A video shot by Patrick Greenfield shows Saban attempting to leave the field and an LSU fan started to approach him before he was pushed out the way by Saban’s state trooper escorts. The video can be streamed below:
wbrz.com
Among hundreds of tailgates at LSU this weekend, one group had a special surprise for those walking by
BATON ROUGE - Ahead of the big showdown against Alabama, thousands of tailgaters were surrounding LSU's campus, some setting up their tailgates as early as Wednesday. But one group took their tailgate to a whole new level. Rows of RVs filled parking lots by Tiger Stadium with everyone anticipating the...
WATCH: LSU takes down Alabama on daring 2-point play; Brian Kelly responds
Brian Kelly made one of the calls of the college football season and in the process earned the statement win of his young tenure at LSU. Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels rolled out to the right and found Mason Taylor in the corner of the end zone to defeat Alabama, 32-31, in overtime on Saturday. ...
LSU defeats Alabama in instant classic, 32-31
BATON ROUGE, La. (WIAT) — University of Alabama football traveled to Death Valley to take on the LSU Tigers Saturday, the Crimson Tide lost in overtime, 32-31. Alabama falls to 7-2 while LSU improves to 7-2. Bryce Young finished 25-of-51 with 328 yards and a touchdown. Jahmyr Gibbs led the way in the rushing attack […]
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Saban takes rough fall to ground during sideline collision
Nick Saban took a rough fall early in the game at LSU on Saturday night following an incomplete pass as cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry spilled over into the sideline. Alabama had an early interception, but the Crimson Tide defense got a pair of sacks early to slow down the LSU offense.
theadvocate.com
LSU's pass rush with Harold Perkins and BJ Ojulari pressures Bryce Young all night
True freshman linebacker Harold Perkins had to find junior defensive end BJ Ojulari to celebrate after forcing Alabama quarterback Bryce Young to throw the ball away. It was near the end of the third quarter, and Alabama was facing a third-and-8. It appeared that Perkins and Ojulari would come from...
theadvocate.com
Female falls from dividing wall at Tiger Stadium ramp during the LSU-Alabama game
A female who fell from Tiger Stadium during LSU's game against Alabama on Saturday was reported to have been in stable condition following the incident, an LSU spokesperson said. The female fell over the dividing wall along one of the stadium's ramps, in section 100, said Abbi Rocha Laymoun, an...
Tri-City Herald
How to Watch Alabama Basketball’s Season Opener vs Longwood
With arguably the most talented roster that head coach Nate Oats has had since coming to Tuscaloosa, Alabama basketball is poised to tip off its season this Monday against the Longwood Lancers. After a disappointing finish to the 2021-22 season, the Crimson Tide is ready to put its woes behind...
theadvocate.com
Opportunity slipped through the Southern football team's fingers, and it hurt
Southern’s fan base is as loyal as they come — not only in the Southwestern Athletic Conference or HBCU circles, but throughout the country. However, Saturday’s 30-16 loss to Florida A&M left fans in various stages of frustration, annoyance and indignation. An outpouring of emotion followed the...
theadvocate.com
This coach defeated Nick Saban twice. Here's how he (and others) would attack Alabama.
Beating Alabama or Nick Saban is no small task, and every coach has his own approach. Most of them don't work. On occasion, however, a handful of them do. Take, for example, Houston Nutt. As a Southeastern Conference coach for 14 years (10 at Arkansas, four at Ole Miss), Nutt went head-to-head against Saban 10 times, beating him twice at LSU and giving Saban several fits in tight battles against Alabama.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Saban comments on Alabama's OT loss to No. 10 LSU: 'I'm responsible for this stuff'
Nick Saban is not used to losing 2 times in one regular season. Even still, that was his reality Saturday night in a 32-31 loss to LSU. The Tigers decided to go for 2 in overtime, putting the game on the line for the risky win. Brian Kelly’s gamble paid off and now LSU is in control of the SEC West.
