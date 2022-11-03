Read full article on original website
Vogue
Bella’s Vintage Prada Boots Work As Hard As She Does
Bella Hadid is undoubtedly the model of the moment, from fronting campaigns for brands like Balenciaga, Fendi and Swarovski, to shutting down Paris Fashion Week with a viral spray-on dress moment at the Coperni spring/summer 2023 show (subsequently inspiring a multitude of Halloween costumes). And when it comes to her personal wardrobe, the model also serves nonstop looks. As any avid fan of Bella’s style knows, she can’t get enough of a particular hot item right now: vintage Prada lug-sole boots.
The Denim Trend Fashion People Are Wearing With Ballet Flats
Ballet flats are the moment. Period. Sure, the style has been around for years, but the silhouette continues to rise in popularity this fall. This is in large part thanks to the abundance of fresh options in the F/W 22 collections (ahem, Miu Miu) and the celeb endorsements (looking at you, Kendall Jenner). While flats truly work with just about any pant, dress, or skirt style, there’s a specific denim trend the fashion crowd is wearing with their favorite ballet flats. Yep, it’s all about relaxed and baggy jeans.
Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Back in Time
Fashion loves a deep reflection into past decades — and sometimes even past centuries. For spring 2023, fashion designers referenced everyone from Y2K starlets to the nobility of Velazquez’s Las Meninas. The spring season’s referential look included hoop skirts, cage crinolines and pannier construction revealing a sense of romanticism and drama perfectly fitted for the times.More from WWDSpring 2023 Trends: Back in Time6 Top Trends From Luxury Bridal Fashion Week Fall 2023Spring 2023 Trends: Shine Panniers originated in the Spanish court dress of the 17th century, and were immortalized through the many novelty portraits of Baroque painter Diego Velazquez. They were women’s...
Margot Robbie Suits Up in White Proenza Schouler Look With Black Lace Details for WSJ. Magazine Innovation Awards
Margot Robbie attended the WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards on Wednesday in New York City, suited up in white. To celebrate the annual awards ceremony, the actress wore a white blazer and matching wide-leg flared pants from Proenza Schouler’s spring 2023 collection. Under the jacket she had on a black lace button-down shirt.
Hypebae
EYTYS FW22 Denim Collection Makes Your Femme Fatale Dreams Come True
Stockholm-based unisex label EYTYS has unveiled its latest denim campaign starring their longtime muse, Alizée Gamberini. Dubbed “The Day After,” the editorial is a homage to the intimate in-between of everyday life. Featuring the brand’s signature “Benz” style — a ’90s classic baggy staple — Gamberini is...
'Bridgerton' star Simone Ashley is the new queen of daring fashion, from see-through shirts to cutout dresses
From neon outfits to sheer dresses, here are the most daring looks "Sex Education" star Simone Ashley has worn so far.
Top Trends From Luxury Bridal Fashion Week Fall 2023
Wedding-day fashion is steeped in tradition, but as New York’s Luxury Bridal Fashion Week revealed, today’s bride is just as free to assert her individual style on her big day as in daily life. The collections yielded a breadth of styles to meet the demands of an array of bridal personalities — whether she wants to keep it low-key with a bias-cut slip for an intimate backyard ceremony, or max out on glamour for a large-scale formal event with a fairy-tale ballgown. As WWD previously reported, the arm emerged as a key focal point for the fall wedding season with Elizabethean...
Ashanti Gives Us Style Goals In A Rick Owens Dress
Ashanti took to Instagram to give us style goals in a Rick Owens dress and she looks amazing!
These Are the 5 Biggest Handbag Trends for Spring 2023
The spring/summer 2023 runways are predicting many trends that are in store for next year. From sweet, delicate pieces like rosettes and bows to skinny pants to excessive layering to '90s-inspired tube dresses, there are fresh new trends to watch out for in the ready-to-wear space. We're also primed for some major shoe trends, including shiny satin pieces, cool pumps, and the continuation of Mary Janes. If you're wondering what is happening in the handbag realm, there is plenty of newness to have on your radar.
hypebeast.com
Reginald Sylvester II Teases New Artist Book
Chronicling his ongoing US solo exhibition, ‘Painter’s Refuge: A Way of Life’. To complement his first solo US museum exhibition at the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African American Arts + Culture in Charlotte, North Carolina, emerging artist Reginald Sylvester II has teased the first look at a new art book that catalogs his latest series of work.
Kim Kardashian Embraces Red Carpet Futurism in Sculpted Couture Balenciaga Gown for LACMA Art + Film Gala
Kim Kardashian attended the 11th annual LACMA Art + Film Gala, presented by Gucci, in Los Angeles on Nov. 5 in dramatic ensemble. For the gala, Kardashian looked to Balenciaga, wearing a fitted black gown from the fashion house’s fall 2022 couture collection. The silhouette included shoulder pads, a...
hypebeast.com
Moncler Delivers 70th-Anniversary Maya Jacket by Rick Owens
In celebration of ‘s 70th anniversary, the brand has launched the Moncler Maya 70 Collaborations: a series of seven reinventions of the label’s signature Maya jacket by seven industry-leading designers. Among them, Rick Owens has crafted a structural reinterpretation of the silhouette, out November 5. Owens’ original design...
hypebeast.com
Galerie Philia is Presenting a Furniture Collection Designed by Children
In a bid to engage more children around the world with design, Galerie Philia has launched a new initiative named “Design Brut”, which sees school kids paired up with design studios to create gallery-worthy pieces. The project’s first iteration took place at a school in France, in a...
hypebeast.com
Louis Vuitton Collaborates With LEGO For Holiday Installations
Has announced a new collaboration with the master builders at LEGO Certified Professionals, erecting festive scenes at its windows and store displays around the world for the holiday season. The colorful three-dimensional scenes were conceived by the Louis Vuitton Visual Image Studio and realized by the LEGO Certified Professionals, continuing a creative exchange that began with a 31-700-brick birthday cake made for the fashion house’s bi-centennial Louis 200 Trunk series.
hypebeast.com
Nike Air Max 90 GORE-TEX "Velvet Brown" Sports an Autumn-Friendly Arrangment
The holidays are just around the corner and this is usually an indication that the weather is going drastically shift to colder, wetter climate conditions. And to comfortably muscle through the days where precipitation is on the heavier side, protective footwear is key and that’s why. is beefing up...
hypebeast.com
Explore the WEB3 Community With the New ASICS x Solana Collaboration
Has just made a major step forward in its commitment to get the WEB3 community moving forward with the launch of its new ASICS x Solana UI collection. The Japanese footwear brand has been collaboration-heavy as of late, with its latest link-up coming with Cecilie Bahnsen – with the pair releasing 50 one-of-a-kind upcycled sneakers which came with a selection of unique flower designs. And while this said collection was presented in line with Paris Fashion Week 2023, ASICS’ current collaborative effort with Solana intends to appeal to a different audience as the duo has presented a sleek running shoe that comes with a loyalty ASICS Badge NFT with every purchase.
Riccardo Tisci Unveils First Design Under His Namesake Label in 17 Years
Riccardo Tisci offered the first clue about his plan after Burberry with a custom-made gown for the Ghanaian-British screenwriter and actress Michaela Coel, made for her to attend the London premiere of Marvel’s superhero blockbuster “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on Thursday. It marks the first time in 17 years that he has ever unveiled a design under his namesake label, which he closed before taking over the creative director role at Givenchy in 2005.More from WWDInside Burberry's Party in Paris to Celebrate Anne ImhofBurberry RTW Spring 2021First Look at Burberry Pre-Spring 2019 Collection Coel wore an all-black matte stretch silk bodysuit...
Harry Styles unveils new fashion collaboration with Gucci
Harry Styles has teamed up with Italian fashion house Gucci for a new campaign showcasing his “dream wardrobe”.The project, titled HA HA HA, was born out of the friendship between the pop-megastar and Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele, who are described as “kindred creative spirits”.A series of images, released as part of the campaign, features “whimsical prints” and “vintage details”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harry Styles HQ (@hshq)The line was first presented in June of this year...
Beyoncé Gives Old Hollywood Glamour an Updated Twist in Custom Gucci Dress at Wearable Art Gala
Beyoncé arrived on the red carpet for Where Art Can Occur Theater Center’s fifth annual Wearable Art Gala at the Barker Hangar hotel in Santa Monica, California, on Oct. 22, channeling Old Hollywood glamour with an updated twist. For the occasion, the musician wore a formfitting custom Gucci gown by Alessandro Michele with a black satin bodice and a feather-trim train. The bust of the dress was adorned with black, white and gray sequins and two star-shaped patterns on each cup of the bust. More from WWDWearable Art Gala 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red Carpet...
hypebeast.com
THE DROP Positions LOUIS XIII’s Iconic Cognac At the Intersection of Digital Nomadism and Conceptual Maximalism
LOUIS XIII unveils THE DROP, entrusting the essence of its iconic cognac in a set of five 10ml bottles, each emblematic of today’s contemporary style vanguard. Each bottle embodies the youthful mood and mindset (Loud, Glow, Bold, Smooth and Bright), inspired by today’s digital nomads and tastemakers. Enticing a new generation of cognac connoisseurs, THE DROP welcomes you to embark on life’s journeys as a creation of your own making, whenever and wherever.
