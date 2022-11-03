Has just made a major step forward in its commitment to get the WEB3 community moving forward with the launch of its new ASICS x Solana UI collection. The Japanese footwear brand has been collaboration-heavy as of late, with its latest link-up coming with Cecilie Bahnsen – with the pair releasing 50 one-of-a-kind upcycled sneakers which came with a selection of unique flower designs. And while this said collection was presented in line with Paris Fashion Week 2023, ASICS’ current collaborative effort with Solana intends to appeal to a different audience as the duo has presented a sleek running shoe that comes with a loyalty ASICS Badge NFT with every purchase.

2 DAYS AGO