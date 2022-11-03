Read full article on original website
Related
Wbaltv.com
Ravens Week 9 preview: Multiple players to make debut against Saints
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens (5-3) head on the road to take on the New Orleans Saints (3-5) in the NFL Week 9 matchup. Video above: Coach John Harbaugh's Monday press conference on Saints game. One of the headlines for this game is the new additions the...
Ravens release second injury report for Week 9 matchup vs. Saints
The Baltimore Ravens the second injury report in preparation for their Monday night game in New Orleans against the Saints. The Ravens are 5-3 on the season while the Saints are 3-5. It was announced that second-year receiver Rashod Bateman would be out for the rest of the season to undergo surgery on his foot.
Scott Leber live report on Justin Fields’ big day against the Dolphins
CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Bears’ record dropped to 3-6 Sunday at Soldier Field when they lost to the Dolphins 35-32, but the Bears and Bears’ fans seemed to take the loss well because of what Justin Fields showed them. Fields rushed for 178 yards, and he threw three touchdown passes. He ripped off an amazing 61-yard […]
Saints Injury Roundup: Lattimore, Ingram, Hansen Out, Landry Questionable
The final injury report for the Saints sees three players ruled out ahead of Monday Night Football against the Ravens.
Tennessee Titans grades vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Unpacking the stunner that wasn't
KANSAS CITY, Mo. − The Tennessee Titans came up just short. The Titansforced overtime against the Kansas City Chiefs, but the offense couldn't respond to a Chiefs' field goal, leading to a 20-17 loss. The Titans' defense did an excellent job of bottling up quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City offense, but the Titans' offense couldn't respond with much of any movement in the second half, allowing the Chiefs to come back.
Comments / 1