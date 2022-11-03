ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans grades vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Unpacking the stunner that wasn't

KANSAS CITY, Mo. − The Tennessee Titans came up just short. The Titansforced overtime against the Kansas City Chiefs, but the offense couldn't respond to a Chiefs' field goal, leading to a 20-17 loss. The Titans' defense did an excellent job of bottling up quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City offense, but the Titans' offense couldn't respond with much of any movement in the second half, allowing the Chiefs to come back.
