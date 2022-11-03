‘Anatomy of a Scandal,’ ‘Aladdin’ Star Naomi Scott Signs With CAA (Exclusive)

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Anatomy of a Scandal,' 'Aladdin' Star Naomi Scott Signs With CAA

By Alex Ritman
 3 days ago
Naomi Scott, who played Princess Jasmine in Disney’s live-action Aladdin and was recently seen in David E. Kelley’s Netflix hit Anatomy of a Scandal , has signed with CAA .

The British actress, who also starred in 2019’s Charlie’s Angels and The 33 , will next be seen alongside Pete Davidson and Orlando Bloom in A24’s Wizards! from director David Michod and Plan B. She is also set to star in Amblin’s sci-fi comedy Distant , directed by Josh Gordon and Will Speck.

In 2020, Scott founded New Name Entertainment alongside her husband, soccer player Jordan Spence, and starred in the company’s first production, the podcast Soft Voice, alongside Olivia Cooke and Bel Powley. It was also produced by QCODE.

As of February 2022, Scott has been the face of Chloé Nomade Eau de Parfum Naturale.

She continues to be managed by M88, Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern and Narrative.

The Hollywood Reporter

