ComicBook
Netflix's Ad Tier Launches Today
Today is the big day for Netflix's ad tier launch. The much-talked-about change to the Netflix subscription service introduces advertising for the first time, where ads will play during streams of your favorite Netflix shows and movies. It was reported back in September that the cheaper, ad-supported plan would be coming to Netflix on November 1st. This rumor turned out to be only a few days late, with Deadline reporting the Basic With Ads plan goes live at 9 a.m. PT in eight countries: the U.S., UK, Australia, Japan, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, and South Korea.
All The Movies And Shows Leaving Netflix In November 2022
Here's everything leaving Netflix in November 2022, including Clueless, Hancock and Goosebumps.
What to watch this weekend: 7 new movies and shows on Netflix, Roku and Apple TV Plus (Nov. 4-6)
Our guide on what to watch this week, including Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, Enola Holmes 2 and Manifest season 4
Netflix's New Ad Tier Is Officially Here. What That Means for Viewers
The service will have commercials for the first time in its 15-year history.
9 new movies to watch this week on Netflix, HBO Max and more (Oct. 18-22)
The nine top new movies you can stream at home this week feature big stars and bigger true stories.
God Forbid Exposes the Falwell Scandal, Below Deck Adventure Sets Sail on Bravo
The shocking sex scandal that brought down Evangelical leader Jerry Fallwell Jr. takes center stage today in Hulu documentary God Forbid, which features an in-depth interview with the Miami pool attendant who found himself at the center of the controversy, Giancarlo Granda. Plus, the Bravo franchise levels up with Below...
The Crown Star Jonathan Pryce is 'Hugely Disappointed' in 'Fellow Artistes' for Criticizing the Show
The Crown star Jonathan Pryce thinks his fellow actors' criticism of the series is unfounded. The Oscar nominee, who plays Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, in The Crown's upcoming fifth season, told Deadline that he's "disappointed" in the actors who have slammed the series and called for disclaimers. While he...
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, October 20
You have to go all the way down to the end of Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Shows and Movies list to find something that isn't about murder, crime, or elves, more proof that Prime Video is cornering the nerdy dad market. However, I still haven't ruled out that the No. 10 show The Summer I Turned Pretty's Belly isn't an elf, so it could be a clean sweep. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is still the service's most popular show or movie, no surprise there, followed by Alexander Skarsgard's Viking film The Northman. Thursday Night Football streams tonight, with the New Orleans Saints visiting the Arizona Cardinals in what could be the third consecutive snoozer for Amazon's NFL exclusive broadcast.
The Verge
Netflix’s $6.99 per month ad tier is now live
Netflix with ads is finally here. After resisting ads in its streaming service, the company is rolling out its Netflix Basic with Ads in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, the UK, the US, and on November 10th, Spain. It costs $6.99 per month in the US.
Star Trek Takes Center Stage on Paramount+ and Storm Chasers Hit Netflix
Paramount+ continues to go where no man (or streamer) has gone before with a double dose of Star Trek content. Today, adult animated spinoff Lower Decks wraps Season 3, just as its kid-friendly counterpart Prodigy returns for the second half of its debut outing. Plus, storm chasers relive their near-death...
Doctor Who Moves to Disney+ Outside the UK & Ireland
Doctor Who is headed to Disney+. Starting in late 2023, the beloved series will debut new episodes starring Ncuti Gatwa in the title role on the BBC in the UK and Ireland, and Disney+ everywhere else. In the United States, Doctor Who had aired on BBC America in recent years.
Heartstopper Star Joe Locke Cast in Disney+ Wandavision Spin-Off Agatha: Coven of Chaos
Heartstopper breakout Joe Locke has joined the cast of Agatha: Coven of Chaos. While few details about his character are known, Locke is reportedly set to play the male lead opposite Kathryn Hahn in the WandaVision spin-off. The Marvel/Disney+ series will see Hahn reprise her villainous WandaVision role Agatha Harkness, and Emma Caulfield Ford will also return as Dottie.
Girls5eva Headed to Netflix for Season 3
Girls5eva has found a new home. Previously a Peacock series, the musical comedy will debut its third season on Netflix. The first two seasons will also be available to stream on the platform. Starring Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell, and Busy Philipps, the series follows a one-hit wonder...
WATCH: The Succession Season 4 Teaser Sees Roy Siblings Form 'Rebel Alliance', Confirms Release Window
War is brewing for the Roy family in the Succession Season 4 teaser. Ahead of last night's House of the Dragon finale, HBO dropped a teaser for the highly-anticipated upcoming season of Succession. "These people are pygmies," growls patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox). The season seemingly picks up right after...
WATCH: The Inside Job Season 2 Teaser Introduces Adam Scott's Illuminati Mind Eraser
Inside Job will soon return for more deep-state shenanigans. In a clip released today, the adult animated comedy takes us inside an unconventional group therapy: Anonymous Anonymous, where shadowy figures from the clandestine world can open up. Lizzy Caplan returns to voice Reagan Ridley, socially awkward tech genius and daughter of Cognito Inc. head Rand Ridley (Christian Slater).
WATCH: The Fleishman Is in Trouble Trailer Brings the Best-Selling Novel to the Small Screen
Jesse Eisenberg finds himself in a pickle in the trailer for Fleishman Is in Trouble. The miniseries, based on Taffy Brodresser-Akner's best-selling novel of the same name, stars Eisenberg as the titular Toby Fleishman, a recently-divorced 40-something ready to jump back into the dating world. Just as his first summer of freedom is about to begin, however, his ex-wife Rachel (Claire Danes) vanishes, leaving him with their two young children and no inkling of when she'll return.
netflixjunkie.com
Netflix Ad Plans Dump Multiple Popular Titles Including ‘Peaky Blinders’ and ‘House of Cards’
Netflix is one of the largest and most popular streaming for millions of viewers from all over the world. Over the past few years, Netflix has become an important part of people’s lives. But as we all know, over the past few months Netflix is going through a rough patch, with a massive drop in subscribers. Netflix is all set to bring a massive change in its operations and consumer base. And previously, the streaming platform revealed its plans to introduce an ad-tier-based subscription to attract new customers.
Hein’s Picks: Can HBO Catch Lightning in a Bottle Again With The White Lotus Season 2?
Jon Hein knows TV. In the late 1990s, he coined the phrase "Jump the Shark" when he founded the site of the same name. Since then, he's written about television everywhere from The New York Times to TV Guide. In his column for Primetimer, he shares his thoughts on what's new and good on TV and the shows on his radar for the coming week.
The Good Doctor Star Antonia Thomas to Lead Apple TV+ Rom-Com Series
Antonia Thomas, known for roles on The Good Doctor and Lovesick, will lead British comedy series Still Up at Apple TV+. Thomas will star opposite Red Oaks breakout Craig Roberts in the series, which comes from a producer of HBO hit I May Destroy You. Still Up follows Lisa (Thomas), a free-spirited illustrator dedicated to her young daughter, and Danny (Roberts), a socially anxious journalist. Both suffer from insomnia and spend long nights talking - despite never meeting.
7 new Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, and HBO Max movies and shows to stream this weekend
Here's our guide on what to stream over the next couple of days
Primetimer
