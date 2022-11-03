ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler James Williams Drops Surprising “F.N.F” Freestyle

By Mya Abraham
 3 days ago
Tyler James Williams ’ rap skills have resurfaced with the arrival of his latest freestyle. During his recent appearance on Sway In The Morning , the Abbott Elementary star surprised hosts Sway Calloway and Heather B with a freestyle over GloRilla ’s viral sensation, “F.N.F.”

The explicit rap immediately caught the attention of his adoring fans as the former child star, now 30, asserts his grown man status. “My fo’head touchin’ her fo’head/One mo’ head touchin’ her cervix/She bitin’/She scratchin’ the surface/She moan she could take it/She perfect,” Williams raps.

Coincidentally, the actor has spoken about how people used to find him unattractive. “That’s the downside of what’s happening currently. People don’t see me. They see Gregory,” said the New York native to Bustle . “I remember in the early Twitter days, there were whole threads about how ugly and unattractive I was. Now, when I’m so shockingly attractive, people talk about it.”

Fans even brought his onscreen love story with Abbott creator and co-star , Quinta Brunson , into the mix as the freestyle made its rounds across social media. Poet Danez Smith tweeted, “Get your back BROKE like a school budget, Janine!”

To which Brunson curtly replied, “Sir.” Smith comically rebutted, “Quinta, move out the way I’m talking to Janine now. Janine, this is your 2nd chance to get some rapper peen and this one has a job. Let’s plan.”

This, however, isn’t the first time the Everybody Hates Chris alum has flaunted his talent as a rapper. He’s previously freestyled over Drake’s “6 God” and over a medley of beats all for the Sway In The Morning audience’s enjoyment.

Watch the full interview below.

