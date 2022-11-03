ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

As early voting continues and traditional balloting nears on Tuesday (November 8), two Oklahoma City public school propositions draw attention

By Patrick B. McGuigan, Editor Emeritus & Reporter
The Oklahoma City Sentinel
The Oklahoma City Sentinel
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JOYmD_0ixgs1og00

Included on the November 8 election ballot -- for voters living within the boundaries of the Oklahoma City Public School system -- are two propositions authorizing indebtedness for new spending for the local public (government-administered) schools.

The bond package was approved unanimously by members of the school board in August, and placed on the general election ballot.

( https://okcfox.com/news/local/okcps-rolling-out-community-meetings-on-bond-proposal-oklahoma-city-public-schools-one-billion-council-of-public-affairs-trend-england-sean-mcdaniel-paula-lewis-chair-board-superintendent-new-building-improvement-district-election-day-vote-ballot )

The school district's request for additional taxation to finance enhanced or new programs comes 21 years after the September 2001 approval of a combination of property taxes and sales taxes.

The "MAPs for Kids" referenda were the largest boost in public school financing approved by voters in state history, primarily focused on infra-structure improvements and new sites.

The MAPs for Kids proposals were the outcome of a lengthy period of community deliberation – known as Project KIDS – that involved virtually every element from leading institutions in the local educational, business, and cultural leadership.

( https://www.city-sentinel.com/criminal_justice/patrick-b-mcguigan-of-oklahoma-city-designated-one-of-nation-s-top-political-reporters/article_962ef519-d6fc-5f58-bbe9-e5f8a9c84b5c.html )

After the late summer vote on the new bond measures, City school officials held a series of community meetings in October, the first at the Star Spencer Mid-High School.

The nearly $1 billion (combined) proposals have been touted by Paula Lewis, OKCPS board chairwoman.

As Fox 25 reported, Lewis has said, "We're going to see excitement through this district that hasn't existed in years. We're going to see more opportunities for a kid to find their passion, and their spark."

She believes "Now it's time to let our kids reap the benefits of Dr. McDaniel's leadership and the work of the board up until this point."

The Local Superintendent she referenced, Sean McDaniel, has said, "We're lagging right now. We don't offer opportunities like surrounding districts do."

In the community meetings, McDaniel and others focused on ways the bond package will impact each site in the district system. "It is a multi-level approach. This is one piece of it. And we do think that this gives our kids an advantage."

The district staff's summation of the impeact for each school is provided at "OKCPS Bond 2022" ( https://sites.google.com/okcps.org/okcpsbond2022/school-projects?authuser=0 )

Trent England, the David and Ann Brown Distinguished Fellow for the Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs (OCPA) projected the two proposals, if approved, will cost for owners of $250,000 homes (the district average) will be about $200 of increased property taxes each year.

( https://www.ocpathink.org/post/whats-in-okc-schools-massive-bond-package )

A Fox25 news story said that property taxes would increase about $6 a month ($78 a year) for homes worth $100,000.

( https://okcfox.com/news/local/parents-favor-955m-bond-but-say-it-wont-solve-all-okcps-problems-amy-curran-april-williamson-oklahoma-city-public-schools-new-buildings-gyms-buses-staff-shortages-teacher-pay )

The Journal Record newspaper here in Oklahoma City reported in August that the local public school system now has "the lowest mill levy rate in the metro at 18, board officials noted. The $955 million bond would bring the district’s mill levy to 26, putting it more in line with other metro districts, which have an average mill levy of 27."

( https://journalrecord.com/2022/08/15/proposed-955m-school-bond-issue-largest-in-history/ )

Chris Brewster, a widely-respected educator and Superintendent of Santa Fe South Schools (a public charter system) tweeted against the proposal, saying 23% of children living in the district -- including his students -- will not benefit.

( https://okcfox.com/news/local/okcps-sean-mcdaniel-bond-mailers-election-season-students-projects-mayor-david-holt-chris-brewster-school )

The measures were criticized in emails coming from an Oklahoma City post office fox, with no indication who is financing the mailers.

A cartoon character called the "Tax Monster" says to recipients, "Thanks for the $540 million in 2001, the $248.3 million in 2007, the $180 million in 2016. Inflation is higher & I need just $955 Million of yoru property taxes to get by."

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt has defended the two propositions in recent tweets.

The Oklahoma City Public Schools Foundation has sent mailers to district voters asking recipients to “Invest in Our Future, Vote Yes.” The mailers encourage voters to “Give Our Kids Skills For Work,” and to “Vote YES for OKC Public Schools.” The mailers assert voting yes “will equip OKCPS students with skills that will be honed at college or directly in the workforce.”

Because the proposals would encumber public debt, they will require 60 percent approval from the voters who vote on the measures.

Below is the exact language of the two propositions. Voters will be asked to cast their ballot as a "YES" or a "NO."

PROPOSITION NO. 1

Shall Independent School District Number 89 of Oklahoma County, Oklahoma, incur an indebtedness by issuing its bonds, to be issued in one or more series, in the sum of Nine Hundred Thirty Six Million Dollars ($936,000,000) to be used with or without other funds to provide funds for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, equipping, repairing and remodeling school buildings, acquiring school furniture, fixtures and equipment and acquiring and improving school sites; or in the alternative to acquire all or a distinct portion of such property pursuant to a lease purchase arrangement; and levy and collect an annual tax, in addition to all other taxes, upon all the taxable property in such District sufficient to pay the interest on such bonds as it falls due and also to constitute a sinking fund for the payment of the principal thereof when due, said bonds to be competitively sold and bear interest at the lowest rate not to exceed the rate of ten percent (10%) per year, payable semiannually and to become due serially within five (5) years from their date?

PROPOSITION NO. 2

Shall Independent School District Number 89 of Oklahoma County, Oklahoma, incur an indebtedness by issuing its bonds, to be issued in one or more series, in the sum of Nineteen Million Dollars ($19,000,000) to be used with or without other funds to provide funds for the purpose of acquiring transportation equipment; or in the alternative to acquire all or a distinct portion of such property pursuant to a lease purchase arrangement, and levy and collect an annual tax, in addition to all other taxes, upon all the taxable property in such District sufficient to pay the interest on such bonds as it falls due and also to constitute a sinking fund for the payment of the principal thereof when due, said bonds to be competitively sold and bear interest at the lowest rate not to exceed the rate of ten percent (10%) per year, payable semiannually and to become due serially within five (5) years from their date?

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOCO

First-time voters express excitement to cast ballot in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — First-time voters expressed their excitement to cast their ballot in Oklahoma. A group of Oklahoma City Public School students gathered at the Classen School of Advanced Studies High School to share their thoughts about Tuesday’s election. The group of seniors addressed concerns about how overwhelming it is to vote for the first time, from knowing where to go to making sure you know what you’re actually voting for, specifically the future of schools in OKC.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Hearing next week in Canadian County cash seizure case

Some 18 months after the case was filed, a court hearing is set next week on two men’s challenge to the Canadian County District Attorney’s application to seize $131,500 in U.S. currency. The funds were confiscated from New Mexico’s Weichuan Liu and Nang Thai in April 2021 by...
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
kosu.org

Oklahoma Elections: Governor, State Superintendent, Oklahoma County DA and more

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about the race for governor between incumbent Kevin Stitt and State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister, the election for State Superintendent between Ryan Walters and Jena Nelson and the races for all U.S. Senate and House seats.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma Transportation Official Asks Judge To Dismiss Subpoena In Turnpike Transparency Lawsuit

An Oklahoma transportation official, an engineering company, a public relations company, and two staffers of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority all asked a judge to dismiss subpoenas for deposition in a lawsuit concerning government transparency. Engineering consultants Poe & Associates, Jones Public Relations, the OTA, and the Oklahoma Department of Transportation...
OKLAHOMA STATE
94.3 Lite FM

Central Oklahoma Mission and Graveyard Hides Tragic, Haunted History

There's an old mission located in the ghost town of Sacred Heart in Oklahoma that is rumored to be haunted by the spirits of children and other ghosts. The mission was the site of a tragic fire that took place in 1901 that burned down most of the mission, schoolhouses, church, and other buildings that once stood on the property. The fire is said to have killed several children and adults who died trying to escape the flames.
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, OK
KOCO

New steakhouse opens in downtown Oklahoma City's First National Center

OKLAHOMA CITY — A new steakhouse opened this week at the First National Center in Oklahoma City. Stock & Bond, the latest restaurant to join the downtown Oklahoma City area, opened Tuesday. The steakhouse's website advertises the new restaurant as being modern while featuring traditional dishes and more than 300 American whiskeys.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
crossroadstoday.com

Oklahoma inmate gets temporary reprieve from execution

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt granted another temporary reprieve to death row inmate Richard Glossip, pushing his scheduled execution back until February 2023 so that an appeals court has more time to consider his claim of innocence. Stitt, who is locked in a tough reelection contest,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
blackchronicle.com

3,000 Workers To Move Into Development

One of the state’s oldest banks is one of three tenants moving their operations to a new five-story office building to be built at the gateway to downtown Oklahoma City. The three tenants, also partners in the development, anticipate they will collectively bring more than 300 employees downtown. Oklahoma...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Person Struck By Car In OKC Hit-And-Run

One person is critically injured and in the hospital this morning after a hit-and-run in Oklahoma City. According to the Oklahoma City Police Department, this happened at around 3 a.m. near North MacArthur Boulevard and Northwest 5th Street. Oklahoma City Police said they don't have a description of the car,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Cleveland County Deputy Cleans Up Illegally Dumped Trash

Nines tons and counting: A Cleveland County deputy is taking it upon himself to clean up illegally dumped trash while catching the people responsible. Deputy Don Hudgins noticed in March that trash was piling up on a field near Interstate 35 and State Highway 9 in the southwest Norman area, said Hunter McKee, public information officer for the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office. As the months passed, Hudgins saw more and more trash accumulating on that land, which is private property.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
The Oklahoma City Sentinel

The Oklahoma City Sentinel

Oklahoma State
283
Followers
280
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

The City Sentinel is a monthly newspaper serving Downtown, Central and Northwest Oklahoma City. Focusing on community and neighborhood news, The City Sentinel is THE source for news for the heart of Oklahoma City.

 https://www.city-sentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy