Gilroy, CA

Gilroy boys water polo exemplifies the value of team work in winning BVAL Santa Teresa Division championship

By Emanuel Lee
Gilroy Dispatch
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Gilroy Dispatch

Christopher girls water polo completes strong turnaround 2022 season

After a tough 2021 season, the Christopher High girls water polo team rebounded nicely to finish strong in 2022. The Cougars, who went 3-13 last season including 0-8 in league play, turned things around by going 5-3 in the Blossom Valley Athletic League’s Santa Teresa Division before rolling to a 7-1 win over Evergreen Valley in a league tournament opener on Oct. 25.
GILROY, CA
Gilroy Dispatch

Christopher field hockey peaking at the perfect time

The Christopher High field hockey team looks to be peaking at the perfect time—in the Central Coast Section playoffs. Two days after a nail-biting win over Valley Christian in the opening round, the Cougars were dominant in a 5-1 victory over Hollister High on Wednesday. Christopher (15-6) plays Los Altos (10-5-2) in the quarterfinals Saturday at Del Mar High at 11am.
GILROY, CA
High School Football PRO

Gilroy, November 06 High School 🏈 Game Notice

GILROY, CA
KSBW.com

High School Playbook Blitz: Week 11

SALINAS, Calif. — Salinas outruns Palma, 47-14 The Salinas Cowboys hand Palma their first league loss of the season and earn themselves a share of the Gabilan Division championship. With this outcome, Salinas, Aptos, and Palma all finish at 5-1 in league play and are co-champions. Aptos defeats Hollister,...
SALINAS, CA
losgatan.com

Local Scene: Popular baker rolls out plans for Los Gatos locations

Manresa Bread readies for opening of second Los Gatos location. Manresa Bread opened its new flagship location on Oct. 27 while expanding its original location. Founder and co-owner Avery Ruzicka is expected to debut a new concept in the original Los Gatos space at 276 N. Santa Cruz Ave., with additional details to come.
LOS GATOS, CA
KRON4 News

Soggy weekend ahead as storms bring Bay Area rain, Sierra snow

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The wet start to November is set to continue this weekend as a front moves in that’s expected to bring rain to the Bay Area and snow to the higher elevations. KRON4 Meteorologist Kyla Grogan said we have “a soggy weekend ahead as not one, but two systems bring precipitation to […]
natureworldnews.com

Officials Contemplate Fate of Famous Sea Otter After Surfboard Theft

Nick Ericksen, a surfer from Santa Cruz, was surfing at Steamer Lane in September when a creature protruded from the water and snatched his board. He was relieved to learn that the animal was the famous sea otter that had been released into the wild by authorities instead of a shark.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
SFist

Sunday Links: $1.1M Powerball Ticket Sold in Bay Area

While no one won the $1.6B Powerball jackpot yet, a winning $1.1M ticket was sold in San Leandro. The winning ticket matched all five numbers and was sold at a 76 station located at 15199 Washington Avenue; Monday night's Powerball drawing is now set at $1.9B — $300M more than the previous record-breaking jackpot. [ABC7]
SAN LEANDRO, CA
travelyouman.com

15 Best Places to Visit San Jose (Fun Things To Do)

The third-largest city in California and the commercial center of Silicon Valley’s San Francisco Bay region is San Jose. It is widely recognized for its pleasant, sunny climate, creative neighborhood, and strong historical ties to the agricultural sector. San Jose’s thriving downtown core, where ancient thoroughfares like San Pedro...
SAN JOSE, CA
KSBW.com

Salinas Valley Toy Show brings fun to Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. — The Salinas Valley Toy Show took over the Salinas Armory Saturday morning. The show brings vendors selling all types of memorabilia, from vintage action figures to Lite Brites to old video games. Fans in attendance also dressed up or wore their favorite pop culture t-shirts. "I...
SALINAS, CA
KRON4 News

2 dead in Redwood City crash Friday night

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were killed in a crash in Redwood City Friday night, the Redwood City Police Department said. The crash involved two vehicles and happened just before 8:00 p.m. Officers responded to the area of El Camino Real and Finger Avenue. Upon arrival, they found two cars on the west […]
REDWOOD CITY, CA
kion546.com

The Storm Door Is Open

Rainy season will be in full swing for the next few days as a potent upper level storm system digs down the West Coast. As the larger scale system develops, it will send several frontal systems through our area. The first will be late Sunday into Monday, bringing moderate rain and breezy conditions to the area. Showers will continue throughout Monday ahead of the next, colder system. That one will arrive on Tuesday with another wave of moderate rains and breezy conditions. There is also a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers will then linger into Wednesday before we dry out for the end of the week. There is some potential for another system into the weekend as early as late Friday, but more likely on Saturday. All the while, expect cooler than normal temperatures.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA

