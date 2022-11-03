Gilroy boys water polo exemplifies the value of team work in winning BVAL Santa Teresa Division championship

Rainy season will be in full swing for the next few days as a potent upper level storm system digs down the West Coast. As the larger scale system develops, it will send several frontal systems through our area. The first will be late Sunday into Monday, bringing moderate rain and breezy conditions to the area. Showers will continue throughout Monday ahead of the next, colder system. That one will arrive on Tuesday with another wave of moderate rains and breezy conditions. There is also a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers will then linger into Wednesday before we dry out for the end of the week. There is some potential for another system into the weekend as early as late Friday, but more likely on Saturday. All the while, expect cooler than normal temperatures.

MONTEREY COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO