Gilroy boys water polo exemplifies the value of team work in winning BVAL Santa Teresa Division championship

Santa Cruz Mayor and Supervisor speak out in support of children forcibly taken to reunification centerRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Child files restraining order against mother day before forced to “reunify” with abusive parentRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Santa Cruz children forcibly taken from father’s family and placed in reunification campRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Gilroy Dispatch
Christopher girls water polo completes strong turnaround 2022 season
After a tough 2021 season, the Christopher High girls water polo team rebounded nicely to finish strong in 2022. The Cougars, who went 3-13 last season including 0-8 in league play, turned things around by going 5-3 in the Blossom Valley Athletic League’s Santa Teresa Division before rolling to a 7-1 win over Evergreen Valley in a league tournament opener on Oct. 25.
Gilroy Dispatch
Christopher field hockey peaking at the perfect time
The Christopher High field hockey team looks to be peaking at the perfect time—in the Central Coast Section playoffs. Two days after a nail-biting win over Valley Christian in the opening round, the Cougars were dominant in a 5-1 victory over Hollister High on Wednesday. Christopher (15-6) plays Los Altos (10-5-2) in the quarterfinals Saturday at Del Mar High at 11am.
Gilroy, November 06 High School 🏈 Game Notice
KSBW.com
High School Playbook Blitz: Week 11
SALINAS, Calif. — Salinas outruns Palma, 47-14 The Salinas Cowboys hand Palma their first league loss of the season and earn themselves a share of the Gabilan Division championship. With this outcome, Salinas, Aptos, and Palma all finish at 5-1 in league play and are co-champions. Aptos defeats Hollister,...
Friendly Family Feud on volleyball court: Dad to coach against daughter for Northern California Open final
When coach Jon Wallace takes his Archbishop Mitty-San Jose team onto the floor Saturday in the Central Coast Section Open Division final against rival Saint Francis-Mountain View, he’ll get no support from his family. They will all be rooting against him. In fact, the middle child in the ...
losgatan.com
Local Scene: Popular baker rolls out plans for Los Gatos locations
Manresa Bread readies for opening of second Los Gatos location. Manresa Bread opened its new flagship location on Oct. 27 while expanding its original location. Founder and co-owner Avery Ruzicka is expected to debut a new concept in the original Los Gatos space at 276 N. Santa Cruz Ave., with additional details to come.
Soggy weekend ahead as storms bring Bay Area rain, Sierra snow
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The wet start to November is set to continue this weekend as a front moves in that’s expected to bring rain to the Bay Area and snow to the higher elevations. KRON4 Meteorologist Kyla Grogan said we have “a soggy weekend ahead as not one, but two systems bring precipitation to […]
hoodline.com
Former labor group leader Cindy Chavez outspends rival Matt Mahan by double in San Jose mayor's race
San Jose is one of several big cities in California — including Oakland and Los Angeles — voting for brand new mayors on Tuesday, with their incumbents termed out. And spending in the San Jose mayor's race is reaching record levels for the two top candidates seeking to replace Mayor Sam Liccardo.
KSBW.com
Power restored after outages knock out electricity to 19,000 PG&E customers in Monterey County
MONTEREY, Calif. — More than 19,000 Pacific Gas & Electric customers lost power Saturday afternoon due to two outages in Monterey County. PG&E's website says one of the outages started at 12:15 p.m. and impacted 13,595 homes and businesses in Marina and Seaside. The other outage started just before...
natureworldnews.com
Officials Contemplate Fate of Famous Sea Otter After Surfboard Theft
Nick Ericksen, a surfer from Santa Cruz, was surfing at Steamer Lane in September when a creature protruded from the water and snatched his board. He was relieved to learn that the animal was the famous sea otter that had been released into the wild by authorities instead of a shark.
SFist
Sunday Links: $1.1M Powerball Ticket Sold in Bay Area
While no one won the $1.6B Powerball jackpot yet, a winning $1.1M ticket was sold in San Leandro. The winning ticket matched all five numbers and was sold at a 76 station located at 15199 Washington Avenue; Monday night's Powerball drawing is now set at $1.9B — $300M more than the previous record-breaking jackpot. [ABC7]
NBC Bay Area
$1.1 Million Powerball Ticket Matching First 5 Numbers Sold in San Leandro
Once again, no one hit the Powerball jackpot in Saturday's draw, but a player in the Bay Area is holding one of three tickets sold in California worth $1.1 million after matching the first five numbers, according to the California Lottery. The 5/5 ticket was bought at the 76 station...
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Residents Take a Shot at Biggest Lottery Jackpot in History
Powerball players have a chance at winning $1.6 billion Saturday -- the biggest lottery jackpot in history. Many Bay Area residents feel like they have a billion reasons to ignore the odds and get in the game. NBC Bay Area’s Christie Smith was in San Francisco Friday where the lottery...
Mysterious group wants to ‘Take Back San Jose’
A new group has emerged in San Jose politics just in time for a consequential election with an ominous message to “take back” the city—but no one seems to know who is behind it. It started two months ago when signs with a QR code began lining...
travelyouman.com
15 Best Places to Visit San Jose (Fun Things To Do)
The third-largest city in California and the commercial center of Silicon Valley’s San Francisco Bay region is San Jose. It is widely recognized for its pleasant, sunny climate, creative neighborhood, and strong historical ties to the agricultural sector. San Jose’s thriving downtown core, where ancient thoroughfares like San Pedro...
KSBW.com
Salinas Valley Toy Show brings fun to Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. — The Salinas Valley Toy Show took over the Salinas Armory Saturday morning. The show brings vendors selling all types of memorabilia, from vintage action figures to Lite Brites to old video games. Fans in attendance also dressed up or wore their favorite pop culture t-shirts. "I...
2 dead in Redwood City crash Friday night
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were killed in a crash in Redwood City Friday night, the Redwood City Police Department said. The crash involved two vehicles and happened just before 8:00 p.m. Officers responded to the area of El Camino Real and Finger Avenue. Upon arrival, they found two cars on the west […]
kion546.com
The Storm Door Is Open
Rainy season will be in full swing for the next few days as a potent upper level storm system digs down the West Coast. As the larger scale system develops, it will send several frontal systems through our area. The first will be late Sunday into Monday, bringing moderate rain and breezy conditions to the area. Showers will continue throughout Monday ahead of the next, colder system. That one will arrive on Tuesday with another wave of moderate rains and breezy conditions. There is also a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers will then linger into Wednesday before we dry out for the end of the week. There is some potential for another system into the weekend as early as late Friday, but more likely on Saturday. All the while, expect cooler than normal temperatures.
KTVU FOX 2
Sideshow in Santa Clara turns violent, gunfire erupts
The mayor of Santa Clara says there needs to be a regional solution to sideshows or stunt driving that can lead to dangerous conditions and escalating violence. Over the weekend, a sideshow turned violent as gunfire erupted.
After violent video goes viral, Coonerty, Brunner seek answers on court-ordered 'reunification therapy'
A violent viral video showing the forced removal of two Santa Cruz children from their home on Oct. 20 has left many in the community searching for answers. The catch? The removal was ordered by a Santa Cruz County Superior Court judge.
