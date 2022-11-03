ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Times

George Lopez returns, once-estranged daughter in tow, with a textbook family sitcom

By Robert Lloyd
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

In the ever-lengthening history of George Lopez sitcoms, the first time was a charm, the second and third not so much. The comedian's much-loved “ George Lopez ” ran from 2002 to 2007 on ABC, followed by the deservedly short-lived “ Saint George ” on FX and the quite good, relatively modern “ Lopez ,” which lasted two seasons on TV Land. And now he’s back, for a potentially charmed fourth time, with “Lopez vs. Lopez,” premiering Friday on NBC, which returns him to network television and the multicamera, wacky family format of his first success.

Pilots are hard. They're full of introductions and information, whereas the very point of the broadcast sitcom is returning you to a place where you already know everybody’s name. Such shows break in like shoes. The opening episode of "Lopez vs. Lopez" feels a little strained, especially given how hard the laugh track is working to convince you that the show is hilarious, a hit from get-go. But as one would expect, the second episode (of two available for review) is more relaxed, even as the hijinks are more hectic. It’s a decent, pro job — the sort of sitcom in which people say mildly offensive things without becoming actually offensive.

That “Lopez vs. Lopez” has a feature-ready real-world backstory does not make it any less a creature of the form. The series was co-created by Lopez and his formerly estranged daughter, Mayan Lopez, who costars as … his formerly estranged daughter. TikTok, where the Lopezes have posted together, had something to do with their reunion, and Mayan’s character — also called Mayan, as George is called George — also TikToks, if that’s the verb. (Third co-creator and showrunner Debby Wolfe, Salvadoran on her mother’s side, who discovered Mayan’s feed and thought she saw a show there, comes from the rebooted “ One Day at a Time ” and “The Conners”; Bruce Helford, who co-created “George Lopez,” is an executive producer and writer.)

Though George is the dad, he's not the head of the household; it's not even his house. Broke and homeless, he convinces Mayan to let him live with her — his moving business tanked in the pandemic and he sold his own home to keep paying his workers. Which is to say, though he is irascible and opinionated, cheated on his ex-wife, once left his daughter in a casino pool while he gambled inside and is rarely without a beer in his hand, he’s basically a good guy.

Here he is embedded in a commedia dell'arte ensemble of best friend Oscar (Al Madrigal), sassy co-worker Brookie (Laci Mosley), ex-wife Rosie (Selenis Leyva), daughter’s longtime partner Quinten (Matt Shively) and cute child Chance (Brice Gonzalez), with whom George shares a bunk bed. That the principals are Latino— except for Quinten, who is white and played as pointedly bland, and Mosley, who is Black — is rare for network television ; you are not liable to hear a pun on the norteño band Los Tigres del Norte anywhere else on the broadcast majors. But, broadly speaking, the product is not without precedent. Indeed, it is highly precedented.

With his big shock of gray hair and not unattractively worn countenance, Lopez is nice to have around. If the character is an old dog who might still learn a few new tricks, the actor has got his tricks pretty much in line. (George teaches Mayan how to get mad — it’s “the Lopez Way” — and she teaches him that anxiety (which he dismisses as “not even a real thing — it's like Dracula or, you know, global warming, peanut allergies”) is real.

Before beginning medication, Mayan explains, “I was in a constant state of fear and feeling unsafe.”

“That’s being brown in America,” George replies. “They don’t have a pill for that.”

In her first major outing as an actress, Mayan Lopez acquits herself well. Madrigal, who just has to be funny, and is, plays a pothead so classic it elicits a Cheech & Chong reference. There are some mild sex jokes, which you can hardly avoid on a family comedy nowadays; a little bit of slapstick; insult humor that doesn’t kill the heartwarming vibe; a good portion of Kids These Days humor on the part of the older characters; and the oft-used yet not especially funny dodge of having old folks speak or act like young ones — George saying, “Stop being so extra” or twerking with Rosie. Also textbook is the exchange in which George tells Rosie that he was ashamed to tell Mayan he’d lost his house, “because I didn’t want her to lose respect for me,” and she responds lovingly, “Oh, honey, Mayan’s never respected you”; but Leyva, perhaps the most agile member of the cast, gives it life.

For all its discussion of trauma and therapy, its cultural representation and a few politically pointed jokes — all welcome in this non-niche context — the more immediate job of a series like this isn't to put something new under the sun. It’s to draw the audience that actually watches network television. That would be progress.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Chicago Fire’ Co-Creator and Showrunner Derek Haas Leaving One Chicago Franchise, Wolf Entertainment After 10 Years (EXCLUSIVE)

Derek Haas is leaving Wolf Entertainment. The writer and producer, who co-created “Chicago Fire” and serves as the co-showrunner on both the NBC show and CBS’ “FBI: International” will exit Dick Wolf’s company after finishing out the current TV season, Variety can exclusively announce. “Although I am leaving Wolf Entertainment next year to focus on creating new shows, I’m entirely committed to delivering amazing episodes of ‘Chicago Fire’ and ‘FBI: International’ through the end of the current seasons,” Haas says in a statement. “I learned everything I know about storytelling, pace, characters, production values, and hiring the best cast, crews, and...
toofab.com

Harvey Weinstein Accuser Ashley Judd Reveals Late Mom Naomi Told Her to 'Go Get Him'

The actress shared why it was a "simple" decision to star as herself in the film, "She Said," which centers on The New York Times journalists who exposed Harvey Weinstein. Ashley Judd has revealed her late mother, Naomi Judd, offered her support when she decided to come forward with her allegations against Harvey Weinstein.
wonderwall.com

Fans are disturbed by 'disgusting' pic of Harry Hamlin and daughter, more news

There are close families and then there's Harry Hamlin's family. Fans are feeling very uncomfortable over a viral image of Harry seemingly snuggling up to his 24-year-old daughter, Delilah Belle Hamlin. Although the photo is a month old, as it was taken during New York Fashion Week, the snap recently found its way to Instagram. In the photo, Harry leans into his daughter's face while his arm is wrapped tightly around her waist. Delilah, meanwhile, stares somewhat seductively into the camera while wearing a sheer top. Social media went nuts after seeing the seemingly provocative pic. "Woah!!!! That's truly disturbing," one person said. Page Six collected a slew of critical comments: "This is just wrong;" "Nope. All of the no;" "that's a little weird;" "Grosses me out;" "Sooo cringe;" and "This is disgusting." Family first?
Distractify

Is Maria Baez Pregnant on 'Blue Bloods'? — Here’s What We Know

Blue Bloods is back for Season 13 and it’s already bringing the detective drama. With Jamie in the hospital, a heartwarming family dinner, Erin and Jack “in limbo,” and more, Episode 1 was eventful, to say the least. However, in spite of everything that happened in the premiere, fans seem most concerned with Maria Baez and her current motherhood status.
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode

Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
epicstream.com

Ben Affleck Disappointed With Jennifer Lopez for Extending Her Stay in Europe Without Him? Deep Water Star Allegedly Turned To Ex-wife Jennifer Garner for Advice

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have very busy careers. They have starred in several movies, and they are about to appear in a couple more projects in the coming months and years. Even though the couple understands how important their jobs are, there are ongoing rumors suggesting that Lopez had Affleck fooled.
OK! Magazine

Finally No Filter? Madonna Shows Off Somewhat Natural Face In Candid Video With Daughter

Madonna has finally shown fans a glimpse of her natural self on social media, as she shockingly posted without a face-altering filter to cover up any imperfections.The Queen of Pop shared an adorable mother-daughter moment to her Instagram Story to show off one of her two twin daughters. In the clip, Madonna and her daughter posed pretty and lip-synced to a 1977 throwback song, “Lovely Day,” by Bill Withers.The dynamic duo was dressed for the colder weather. The “Material Girl” singer wore a black hooded puffer jacket and her mini-me sported a cozy brown sweatshirt. Madonna gave her daughter the...
People

Megan Fox Tells Machine Gun Kelly to 'Get Me Pregnant' as She Calls Him 'Devastatingly Handsome'

Megan Fox is already mom to three sons with ex Brian Austin Green Megan Fox may be open to expanding her family with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly. On Wednesday, the model, 36, commented on a photo of the "Bloody Valentine" artist, 32, on his Instagram page telling him to "get me pregnant" as she fawned over his "devastatingly handsome" looks. "Never has anyone with better bone structure walked this earth😍Exquisitely, devastatingly handsome. And 6 foot 5? Kill me or get me pregnant. Those are the only options," Fox replied...
E! News

Usher Sends Message to Kim Kardashian After She Misses His Vegas Performance

Watch: Why Kim Kardashian's Vegas Birthday Trip Was Canceled. Kim Kardashian, you don't have to worry 'bout a thing, 'cause Usher has more shows lined up. The SKIMS founder was set to attend Usher's Las Vegas performance for her birthday, but, as Kim shared on her Oct. 22 Instagram Stories, her plane could not land to get her to the show due to extreme weather conditions.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Us Weekly

‘America’s Got Talent’ Finalist Zuri Craig Dead: Tyler Perry Collaborator Dies at 44

A heartbreaking loss. America’s Got Talent alum Zuri Craig died on Friday, October 21. He was 44. The singer’s family shared the news via social media on Sunday, October 23. “It is with profound sadness that we announce the transition of our beloved son, brother and friend, Zuri Craig,” the statement read. “We thank you in advance for your prayers. Please honor our privacy during this unimaginable time of mourning.”
HollywoodLife

Jessica Simpson Rocks Her Famous Daisy Duke Shorts After Losing 100 Lbs.: Photos

Jessica Simpson proved once again that there’s never a bad time to rock a pair of Daisy Dukes! The Dukes of Hazzard beauty, 42, took to her official Instagram account for a fabulously leggy PHOTO POST on Wednesday, October 26th, showing off clothes from her famous fashion line — and highlighting her post-baby 100 lb weight loss. In the pic, the former MTV Newlyweds icon wore an oversized white and black striped sweater, super tiny Daisy Duke shorts, and a pair of heeled black and white booties. Jessica took a low pose in front of a retro motel, and accessorized with a black fedora and layered gold bangles. “Pop a Sidewalk Squat,” the mom of three captioned the pic. In an additional photo, which you can see HERE via The Daily Mail, Jess posed like a pro in a flirty standing position, showing off the same look.
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
459K+
Followers
73K+
Post
213M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy