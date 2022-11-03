Read full article on original website
Jeff Bezos sued by former housekeeper over working conditions at Seattle mansion
Jeff Bezos sued by ex-housekeeper for alleged racial bias, 'unsafe' conditions. Jeff Bezos has been sued by a former housekeeper who claims employees at his Seattle mansion had to climb out of a window to use a toilet. Mercedes Wedaa filed the lawsuit against the Amazon billionaire claiming “unsafe and...
Mark Zuckerberg has shed $90 billion in 2022 while Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk have both lost $58 billion as gloomy earnings reports leave tech stocks reeling
The party may have finally ended for tech founder billionaires. After years of stocks climbing to profound heights and billionaires amassing insurmountable wealth, a bout of poor tech earnings has led to billions instantly slashed from the fortunes of company founders. Jeff Bezos is set to see around $23 billion...
Billionaire Jeff Bezos Is in Trouble
Billionaire Jeff Bezos has been keeping a low profile in recent months. He briefly broke his silence last month to issue a dire warning about the economy at a time when economic concerns are running high. "Yep, the probabilities in this economy tell you to batten down the hatches," Bezos...
How much are the Washington Commanders worth if Dan Snyder sells?
Could Wednesday (Nov. 2) go down as a symbolic day in Washington Commanders history? It just might after Dan Snyder hired Bank of America Securities to explore potential transactions, including the sale of the team. It’s currently unclear whether Snyder is considering a full sale or a minority stake, but...
'TrumpIsDead' is trending on Twitter after a verified user apparently decided to test moderation of the platform under Elon Musk's reign
A comedian intentionally started the claim, in what could be a test for Elon Musk. The claim was trending on Twitter. Trump's office didn't respond to a request for comment. Musk's handling of moderation on the platform has quickly become an issue under his leadership. A comedian and actor is...
Jimmy Kimmel Calls Elon Musk A ‘Piece Of’ Crap After Elon Spread Unfounded Conspiracy Theory About Paul Pelosi
Jimmy Kimmel didn’t hold back against Elon Musk, after the Tesla founder shared an article promoting an unsupported conspiracy regarding the suspect who attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul on Sunday, October 30. Jimmy, 54, didn’t mince words in letting Elon, 51, know what he thought of him and the conspiracy on Twitter, which Elon recently closed a deal to buy.
Who is Harris Faulkner? What happened to her? Why is Harris Faulkner not a part of the Outnumbered?
Harris Faulkner is still employed with Outnumbered; since 2005, she has held the title of the most senior member of the conservative network. Fox News host and Outnumbered host Harris Faulkner has been with the conservative network since 2005 and built a fan base. She is the host of Outnumbered and the daily morning anchor of The Faulkner Focus. In addition, she is the host of the political talk show Harris Faulkner’s Town Hall America on primetime television.
Jeff Bezos Makes Dire Prediction About the Economy
Jeff Bezos in recent weeks has been very discreet. Apart from a tweet about his family's huge donation - about $711 million - to the Seattle-based Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, the billionaire has not spoken much. Yet he had opportunities to speak. For example, his presence in the stands alongside...
CBS, ex-chief Les Moonves to pay $30.5 million for insider trading
New York Attorney General Letitia James says she has secured $30.5 million from CBS and its former CEO, Les Moonves, to settle insider trading claims.
Twitter locks out 'hundreds' of content-moderation workers. Now only about 15 people have keys to the system ahead of potential midterm disinformation, report says
Twitter Head of Safety and Integrity Yoel Roth said the restrictions reduce opportunities for "insider risk" from rogue employees as Elon Musk takes over the company.
NFL world roasts Dr. Oz’s major Steelers gaffe
Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Republican nominee for Senate in Pennsylvania, is in one of the most brutal campaigns in the country against Democratic challenger, Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman. The race could decide which political party controls the Senate after the 2022 midterm elections. Fetterman has made plenty of hay this...
JAY-Z and Jeff Bezos Are Rumored to Team as Potential Buyers of Washington Commanders
JAY-Z and Jeff Bezos are rumored to team together in purchasing the Washington Commanders. According to TMZ, Hov has long had an interest in purchasing the team but would need a partner. Bezos also has an interest in the team and has ties to the area as he is the owner of The Washington Post. There is also the deal between Prime Video and the NFL.
NBC News Makes Major Hiring Announcement
Amanda Terkel is leaving HuffPost, formerly known as The Huffington Post, to become senior politics editor at NBC News, according to Barrett News Media. Terkel has been at HuffPost for 12 years and will begin her new position at NBC News on November 14. She notes that she will be "overseeing campaign coverage and politics breaking news" as part of her new position.
'Surprise' Sale? Cowboys' Jerry Jones Comments on Dan Snyder 'Noodling' Move with Commanders
"He’s out testing the waters.” - Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, explaining Dan Snyder's possible sale of the Washington Commanders.
Jeff Bezos and Jay-Z Might Buy an NFL Team Together
The joint venture wouldn't be the billionaire businessmen's first sports-related endeavor.
Elon Musk: Shonda Rhimes leaves Twitter as celebrities threaten to boycott over Tesla CEO’s ownership
Elon Musk fires top Twitter executives as he completes takeover. Shonda Rhimes is the latest celebrity to quit Twitter after Elon Musk bought the platform in a $44bn (£38.1bn) takeover. Musk first made a bid for the site in April, causing widespread backlash, boycott threats and a high-profile legal...
Jerry Jones addresses the big announcement from Dan Snyder
If Dan Snyder is gearing up for a sale of the Washington Commanders, Jerry Jones isn’t about to divulge any secrets. Jones spoke on his weekly radio show on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas and was asked about Snyder’s announcement this week. The Snyders announced that they are working with a bank to explore all possible financial transactions related to the team.
Elon Musk announces Twitter mass layoffs to begin Friday
The reduction, which will be delivered by email, comes as the new Twitter CEO was speculated to cut as much as 50% of staff
Twitter Founder Jack Dorsey Launching Test Of Rival Social Network
Just in time for Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter for a cool $44 billion.
Kevin Durant wants to join Commanders' new ownership group
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Kevin Durant, a lifelong fan of the Washington Commanders, says he is hopeful that he can be part of the organization's new ownership group if the opportunity ever presented itself. The Brooklyn Nets star forward follows the Commanders religiously and is waiting to see what happens with...
