ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheStreet

Billionaire Jeff Bezos Is in Trouble

Billionaire Jeff Bezos has been keeping a low profile in recent months. He briefly broke his silence last month to issue a dire warning about the economy at a time when economic concerns are running high. "Yep, the probabilities in this economy tell you to batten down the hatches," Bezos...
WASHINGTON STATE
HollywoodLife

Jimmy Kimmel Calls Elon Musk A ‘Piece Of’ Crap After Elon Spread Unfounded Conspiracy Theory About Paul Pelosi

Jimmy Kimmel didn’t hold back against Elon Musk, after the Tesla founder shared an article promoting an unsupported conspiracy regarding the suspect who attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul on Sunday, October 30. Jimmy, 54, didn’t mince words in letting Elon, 51, know what he thought of him and the conspiracy on Twitter, which Elon recently closed a deal to buy.
osoblanco.org

Who is Harris Faulkner? What happened to her? Why is Harris Faulkner not a part of the Outnumbered?

Harris Faulkner is still employed with Outnumbered; since 2005, she has held the title of the most senior member of the conservative network. Fox News host and Outnumbered host Harris Faulkner has been with the conservative network since 2005 and built a fan base. She is the host of Outnumbered and the daily morning anchor of The Faulkner Focus. In addition, she is the host of the political talk show Harris Faulkner’s Town Hall America on primetime television.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
TheStreet

Jeff Bezos Makes Dire Prediction About the Economy

Jeff Bezos in recent weeks has been very discreet. Apart from a tweet about his family's huge donation - about $711 million - to the Seattle-based Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, the billionaire has not spoken much. Yet he had opportunities to speak. For example, his presence in the stands alongside...
thecomeback.com

NFL world roasts Dr. Oz’s major Steelers gaffe

Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Republican nominee for Senate in Pennsylvania, is in one of the most brutal campaigns in the country against Democratic challenger, Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman. The race could decide which political party controls the Senate after the 2022 midterm elections. Fetterman has made plenty of hay this...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

NBC News Makes Major Hiring Announcement

Amanda Terkel is leaving HuffPost, formerly known as The Huffington Post, to become senior politics editor at NBC News, according to Barrett News Media. Terkel has been at HuffPost for 12 years and will begin her new position at NBC News on November 14. She notes that she will be "overseeing campaign coverage and politics breaking news" as part of her new position.
Larry Brown Sports

Jerry Jones addresses the big announcement from Dan Snyder

If Dan Snyder is gearing up for a sale of the Washington Commanders, Jerry Jones isn’t about to divulge any secrets. Jones spoke on his weekly radio show on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas and was asked about Snyder’s announcement this week. The Snyders announced that they are working with a bank to explore all possible financial transactions related to the team.
DALLAS, TX
ESPN

Kevin Durant wants to join Commanders' new ownership group

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Kevin Durant, a lifelong fan of the Washington Commanders, says he is hopeful that he can be part of the organization's new ownership group if the opportunity ever presented itself. The Brooklyn Nets star forward follows the Commanders religiously and is waiting to see what happens with...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy